GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class 4A Region 2=
Championship=
Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Keokuk 36
Class 4A Region 3=
Championship=
Central Clinton, DeWitt 53, Clear Creek-Amana 44
Class 4A Region 4=
Championship=
Benton Community 57, Grinnell 51
Class 4A Region 5=
Championship=
Bondurant Farrar 71, Indianola 36
Class 4A Region 7=
Championship=
Dallas Center-Grimes 56, ADM, Adel 34
Class 5A Region 4=
Championship=
Pleasant Valley 71, Cedar Rapids, Washington 66
Class 5A Region 5=
Championship=
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 50, Waukee Northwest 29
Class 5A Region 6=
Championship=
Iowa City High 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 51
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/