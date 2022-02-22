GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 4A Region 2=

Championship=

Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Keokuk 36

Class 4A Region 3=

Championship=

Central Clinton, DeWitt 53, Clear Creek-Amana 44

Class 4A Region 4=

Championship=

Benton Community 57, Grinnell 51

Class 4A Region 5=

Championship=

Bondurant Farrar 71, Indianola 36

Class 4A Region 7=

Championship=

Dallas Center-Grimes 56, ADM, Adel 34

Class 5A Region 4=

Championship=

Pleasant Valley 71, Cedar Rapids, Washington 66

Class 5A Region 5=

Championship=

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 50, Waukee Northwest 29

Class 5A Region 6=

Championship=

Iowa City High 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

