BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 51, Dutch Fork 47

Arden Christ School, N.C. 64, Greenville 28

Baptist Hill 63, Charleston Charter 56

Beaufort 67, Bluffton 49

Blythewood 72, Westwood 69

Brookland-Cayce 63, Chapin 39

Calhoun County 103, Wagener-Salley 56

Carvers Bay 88, Hannah-Pamplico 71

Chapman 70, Chesnee 45

Dorman 66, T.L. Hanna 50

Gaffney 43, Spartanburg Christian 40

Greer Middle College 73, Carolina Academy 41

Hartsville 61, West Florence 41

Irmo 72, River Bluff 33

J.L. Mann 70, Wren 58

Lexington 84, Gilbert 28

Mauldin 63, Seneca 60

May River 50, Colleton County 42

Midland Valley 69, Silver Bluff 45

Military Magnet Academy 96, Palmetto Scholars Academy 65

North Charleston 58, Stratford 54

Northwestern 53, Clover 37

Providence HomeSchool 33, Richard Winn Academy 32

Rabun County, Ga. 55, Walhalla 53

Socastee 64, Georgetown 49

Waccamaw 48, Andrews 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

