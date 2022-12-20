GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 45, York 39, OT
Alliance 59, Bayard 52
Alma 49, Medicine Valley 32
Arapahoe 50, Northern Valley, Kan. 29
Auburn 45, Johnson County Central 20
Bellevue West 46, Liberty North, Mo. 45
Bennington 57, Ashland-Greenwood 31
Bishop Neumann 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 27
Blair 55, Hastings 34
Bloomfield 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45
Chase County 42, Northern Heights, Kan. 29
Clarkson/Leigh 33, Columbus Lakeview 27
Columbus Scotus 73, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 37
Cozad 51, Wood River 45
Crofton 46, O'Neill 32
Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Sandy Creek 34
Dorchester 52, Cedar Bluffs 11
Exeter/Milligan 43, Friend 19
Fairbury 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 23
Falls City 38, Elmwood-Murdock 33
Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Tri County 33
Fillmore Central 53, Hastings St. Cecilia 45, OT
Fort Calhoun 43, Ralston 21
Gothenburg 66, Amherst 46
Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Seward 40
Gregory, S.D. 41, North Central 40
Guardian Angels 47, Wayne 33
Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Dakota Valley, S.D. 45
Hershey 44, Broken Bow 40
Holdrege 48, Lexington 13
Humphrey St. Francis 41, Nebraska Christian 30
Johnson-Brock 72, Sterling 67
Kearney Catholic 47, Boone Central 39
Malcolm 64, Louisville 23
Meridian 56, Hampton 23
Minden 57, Gibbon 13
Norfolk Catholic 46, Winnebago 34
Norris 52, Aurora 11
North Bend Central 46, Milford 40
North Platte St. Patrick's 46, Elm Creek 35
Oakland-Craig 72, Omaha Nation 34
Omaha Mercy 52, Nebraska City 37
Osceola 40, Nebraska Lutheran 26
Parkview Christian 64, Griswold, Iowa 16
Pender 48, Bancroft-Rosalie 32
Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30
Sandhills/Thedford 48, Ansley-Litchfield 40
Scottsbluff 60, Gering 48
Shelby/Rising City 42, High Plains Community 26
Shelton 57, Lawrence-Nelson 23
Southern Valley 60, Southwest 33
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 65, Franklin 22
Thayer Central 47, Wilber-Clatonia 30
Torrington, Wyo. 55, Chadron 53, OT
Wakefield 48, Hartington-Newcastle 29
Wauneta-Palisade 63, Dundy County-Stratton 29
Waverly 61, Crete 27
West Point-Beemer 60, Douglas County West 54, OT
Winside 49, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 34
Wisner-Pilger 45, Stanton 35
Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 37
Yutan 51, Raymond Central 35
Harrison Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Hay Springs 50, Morrill 46
Third Place=
Crawford 48, Banner County 13
Maxwell Booster Club Tournament=
Third Place=
Sandhills Valley 41, Brady 36
Metro Holiday Tournament=
Omaha Burke 68, Buena Vista 26
Omaha Northwest 53, Elkhorn South 51
Westview 41, Omaha South 38
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Mike Bracket=
Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Mesa, Ariz. 24
Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Paxton 19
Third Place=
Mullen 40, Garden County 38
Pleasanton Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Ravenna 49, Anselmo-Merna 36
Third Place=
Pleasanton 51, Cambridge 26
Runza Holiday Classic=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Central City 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.