GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 45, York 39, OT

Alliance 59, Bayard 52

Alma 49, Medicine Valley 32

Arapahoe 50, Northern Valley, Kan. 29

Auburn 45, Johnson County Central 20

Bellevue West 46, Liberty North, Mo. 45

Bennington 57, Ashland-Greenwood 31

Bishop Neumann 55, Omaha Gross Catholic 27

Blair 55, Hastings 34

Bloomfield 48, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 45

Chase County 42, Northern Heights, Kan. 29

Clarkson/Leigh 33, Columbus Lakeview 27

Columbus Scotus 73, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 37

Cozad 51, Wood River 45

Crofton 46, O'Neill 32

Doniphan-Trumbull 48, Sandy Creek 34

Dorchester 52, Cedar Bluffs 11

Exeter/Milligan 43, Friend 19

Fairbury 45, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 23

Falls City 38, Elmwood-Murdock 33

Falls City Sacred Heart 59, Tri County 33

Fillmore Central 53, Hastings St. Cecilia 45, OT

Fort Calhoun 43, Ralston 21

Gothenburg 66, Amherst 46

Grand Island Central Catholic 46, Seward 40

Gregory, S.D. 41, North Central 40

Guardian Angels 47, Wayne 33

Hartington Cedar Catholic 51, Dakota Valley, S.D. 45

Hershey 44, Broken Bow 40

Holdrege 48, Lexington 13

Humphrey St. Francis 41, Nebraska Christian 30

Johnson-Brock 72, Sterling 67

Kearney Catholic 47, Boone Central 39

Malcolm 64, Louisville 23

Meridian 56, Hampton 23

Minden 57, Gibbon 13

Norfolk Catholic 46, Winnebago 34

Norris 52, Aurora 11

North Bend Central 46, Milford 40

North Platte St. Patrick's 46, Elm Creek 35

Oakland-Craig 72, Omaha Nation 34

Omaha Mercy 52, Nebraska City 37

Osceola 40, Nebraska Lutheran 26

Parkview Christian 64, Griswold, Iowa 16

Pender 48, Bancroft-Rosalie 32

Pierce 48, Lutheran High Northeast 30

Sandhills/Thedford 48, Ansley-Litchfield 40

Scottsbluff 60, Gering 48

Shelby/Rising City 42, High Plains Community 26

Shelton 57, Lawrence-Nelson 23

Southern Valley 60, Southwest 33

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 65, Franklin 22

Thayer Central 47, Wilber-Clatonia 30

Torrington, Wyo. 55, Chadron 53, OT

Wakefield 48, Hartington-Newcastle 29

Wauneta-Palisade 63, Dundy County-Stratton 29

Waverly 61, Crete 27

West Point-Beemer 60, Douglas County West 54, OT

Winside 49, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 34

Wisner-Pilger 45, Stanton 35

Wynot 48, Irene-Wakonda, S.D. 37

Yutan 51, Raymond Central 35

Harrison Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Hay Springs 50, Morrill 46

Third Place=

Crawford 48, Banner County 13

Maxwell Booster Club Tournament=

Third Place=

Sandhills Valley 41, Brady 36

Metro Holiday Tournament=

Omaha Burke 68, Buena Vista 26

Omaha Northwest 53, Elkhorn South 51

Westview 41, Omaha South 38

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Mike Bracket=

Omaha Skutt Catholic 63, Mesa, Ariz. 24

Paxton Pre-Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Paxton 19

Third Place=

Mullen 40, Garden County 38

Pleasanton Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Ravenna 49, Anselmo-Merna 36

Third Place=

Pleasanton 51, Cambridge 26

Runza Holiday Classic=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 48, Central City 43

