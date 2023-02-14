BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 46, Juda 33
Almond-Bancroft 74, Bowler 29
Amherst 84, Nekoosa 29
Antigo 51, Tomahawk 41
Aquinas 61, Adams-Friendship 45
Arrowhead 76, Mukwonago 64
Ashwaubenon 65, Sheboygan North 60
Assumption 87, Northland Lutheran 53
Bangor 70, Necedah 57
Baraboo 53, Reedsburg Area 46
Barron 61, Spooner 39
Bay Port 68, Green Bay Preble 56
Belleville 65, New Glarus 52
Benton 73, Highland 59
Berlin 78, Ripon 62
Black Hawk 54, Argyle 41
Bloomer 46, Thorp 37
Brillion 61, Kiel 46
Brookfield Central 76, Wauwatosa East 48
Bruce 60, Birchwood 42
Burlington 52, Elkhorn Area 45
Cameron 89, Northwestern 69
Catholic Memorial 55, Kettle Moraine 47
Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Horicon 46
Chilton 57, Sheboygan Falls 40
Chippewa Falls 73, Altoona 65
Clinton 68, Whitewater 52
Clintonville 51, Waupaca 48
Cochrane-Fountain City 71, Eleva-Strum 32
Colby 60, Neillsville 58
Coulee Christian-Providence 62, Jackson Christian, Mich. 58
Cumberland 79, Hayward 43
Darlington 55, Mineral Point 53
De Pere 79, Green Bay Southwest 40
De Soto 51, Kickapoo 49
Dodgeland 41, Hustisford 38
Durand 51, Glenwood City 33
Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 68, Alma/Pepin 58
Edgerton 67, East Troy 60
Edgewood 54, Mount Horeb 50
Edgewood 65, Oregon 63, OT
Elk Mound 68, Colfax 56
Faith Christian 72, Salam School 66
Fennimore 65, Cuba City 49
Fond du Lac 63, Hortonville 58
Fox Valley Lutheran 55, Freedom 44
Frederic 46, Clear Lake 35
Gibraltar 64, Sevastopol 35
Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 71, Oconto 65
Greenfield 64, South Milwaukee 61
Heritage Christian 82, Lake Country Lutheran 50
Hillsboro 64, Westfield Area 56
Howards Grove 59, Hilbert 25
Hurley 86, Lac Courte Oreilles 47
Iola-Scandinavia 50, Rosholt 31
Iowa-Grant 68, Boscobel 53
Ithaca 86, La Farge 47
Janesville Parker 83, Madison West 63
Kaukauna 81, Appleton East 73
Kenosha Christian Life 73, Saint Francis 54
Kewaunee 63, Peshtigo 34
Kimberly 73, Oshkosh West 57
La Crosse Central 95, Sparta 35
La Crosse Logan 72, Holmen 70
Ladysmith 101, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 50
Lakeland 83, Crandon 67
Lakeside Lutheran 66, Lake Mills 60
Lincoln 80, Gilmanton 59
Little Chute 60, Luxemburg-Casco 42
Living Word Lutheran 61, Messmer 56
Madison La Follette 106, Beloit Memorial 101
Madison Memorial 84, Janesville Craig 59
Mahtomedi, Minn. 54, Hudson 38
Manawa 82, Shiocton 77
Markesan 71, Cambria-Friesland 47
Marquette University 90, West Allis Nathan Hale 80
Martin Luther 75, Catholic Central 38
Mauston 48, Viroqua 31
McDonell Central 68, Fall Creek 66
McFarland 63, Jefferson 51
Medford Area 79, D.C. Everest 68
Melrose-Mindoro 88, Augusta 49
Menominee Indian 60, Weyauwega-Fremont 59
Merrill 57, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 49
Milw. Bay View 74, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 67
Milwaukee Hamilton 74, Campbellsport 33
Monroe 79, Mount Horeb 61
Monticello 53, Pecatonica 49
Muskego 60, Oconomowoc 54
Neenah 79, Appleton West 64
New Auburn 80, Lake Holcombe 51
New Richmond 80, Ellsworth 57
Newman Catholic 68, Platteville 65
Notre Dame 69, Sheboygan South 56
Oakfield 48, Valley Christian 21
Onalaska 67, Tomah 23
Oostburg 76, Kohler 52
Oshkosh North 64, Appleton North 51
Osseo-Fairchild 79, Cadott 52
Owen-Withee 59, Loyal 46
Palmyra-Eagle 64, Parkview 47
Pardeeville 78, Rio 50
Pewaukee 94, Greendale 49
Phillips 60, Three Lakes 58
Pius XI Catholic 75, West Allis Central 71
Plymouth 66, Kewaskum 51
Potosi 87, Belmont 45
Prairie du Chien 69, Westby 51
Pulaski 60, Manitowoc Lincoln 45
Racine Lutheran 60, Shoreland Lutheran 47
Racine St. Catherine's 74, Dominican 63
Reedsville 49, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 33
Regis 55, Stanley-Boyd 51
River Ridge 77, Shullsburg 30
Saint Lawrence Seminary 61, Milw. Washington 40
Saint Thomas More 80, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 63
Sauk Prairie 66, Portage 60
Seneca 75, Weston 42
Shawano 64, Green Bay East 27
Sheboygan Area Luth. 63, Cedar Grove-Belgium 62
Sheboygan Christian 80, Mishicot 50
Shell Lake 47, Northwood 44
Shorewood 68, Cudahy 62
Southern Door 66, Algoma 51
Southwestern 69, Riverdale 42
Spencer 93, Gilman 62
Spring Valley 73, Mondovi 38
St. Marys Springs 86, Waupun 42
Stevens Point 62, Marshfield 60
Stoughton 74, Monona Grove 54
Sun Prairie West 63, Madison East 46
Tenor/Veritas Co-op 86, Cristo Rey Jesuit 83
Tigerton 49, Suring 31
Two Rivers 69, New Holstein 53
Union Grove 51, Delavan-Darien 29
Unity 55, Grantsburg 41
University Lake/Trinity 58, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 34
Valders 68, Roncalli 50
Verona Area 90, Sun Prairie 74
Waterford 63, Wilmot Union 42
Watertown 70, DeForest 64
Waunakee 53, Beaver Dam 50
Wausau West 58, Wausau East 56
Wautoma/Faith Christian Academy 89, Stevens Point 64
Wauwatosa West 99, Menomonee Falls 45
Wauzeka-Steuben 67, North Crawford 47
Wayland Academy 71, Lourdes Academy 56
West Salem 93, Wisconsin Dells 49
Whitehall 68, Blair-Taylor 55
Whitnall 57, New Berlin West 54
Williams Bay 86, Madison Country Day 61
Winneconne 68, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 57
Winter 79, Cornell 73
Wisconsin Heights 57, Waterloo 55
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, New Berlin Eisenhower 30
Wrightstown 96, Oconto Falls 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
