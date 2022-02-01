BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Antietam 60, Hamburg 30

Bensalem 58, Harry S. Truman 46

Constitution 64, Olney Charter 50

Cumberland Valley 47, Altoona 36

Friends Select 66, Friends Central 62

Garnet Valley 58, Upper Darby 50

George School 62, Abington Friends 51

Greensburg Central Catholic 80, Propel Braddock Hills 51

Palumbo 65, Parkway Center City 37

Philadelphia Academy Charter 52, Mariana Bracetti 42

Philadelphia MC&S 57, Sankofa Freedom 48

Sayre 69, Maritime Academy 42

Springside Chestnut Hill 69, Germantown Academy 61

Turkeyfoot Valley 60, Salisbury-Elk Lick 44

Vaux Big Picture 58, Belmont Charter 29

West Greene 45, Propel Montour High School 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

