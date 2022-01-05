GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 67, Quakertown 22

Allentown Central Catholic 37, Nazareth Area 35

Altoona 64, Chambersburg 33

Ambridge 57, New Brighton 22

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 47, St. Joseph 16

Austin 20, Oswayo 16

Bangor 50, Pen Argyl 36

Bellwood-Antis 77, Curwensville 20

Berlin-Brothersvalley 69, Shade 41

Big Spring 44, Northern York 36

Cedar Cliff 62, Milton Hershey 18

Central Bucks South 30, Pennridge 28

Central Dauphin 53, State College 40

Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 18

Clarion-Limestone 46, Karns City 42

Council Rock South 51, Harry S. Truman 26

Delone 58, York Catholic 10

Dubois 39, Central Mountain 29

Eastern York 59, West York 50

Elk County Catholic 52, Brockway 43

Elk Lake 40, Forest City 21

Emmaus 47, Bethlehem Freedom 29

Fairview 64, Meadville 12

Franklin Regional 47, Penn Hills 33

Governor Mifflin 62, Daniel Boone 10

Greater Latrobe 69, River Valley 48

Greencastle Antrim 60, Shippensburg 38

Hanover 46, Fairfield 32

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42, Camp Hill 19

Haverford 36, Garnet Valley 34

Jim Thorpe 52, Pine Grove 42

Johnsonburg 39, Smethport 33

Keystone 49, Cranberry 18

Knoch 62, Derry 26

Lake-Lehman 55, Wyoming Valley West 45

Lakeview 39, Cochranton 34

Lehighton 47, Tamaqua 35

Lower Dauphin 53, Red Land 26

Lower Moreland 29, William Tennent 27

Mahanoy Area 33, Marian Catholic 32

Marion Center 51, Cambria Heights 37

McKeesport 76, Woodland Hills 69

Mechanicsburg 37, Palmyra 24

Mifflin County 56, Hershey 35

Neshaminy 48, Bensalem 28

North Clarion 36, Venango 33

North Pocono 41, Delaware Valley 32

North Schuylkill 70, Blue Mountain 58

Old Forge 39, Mountain View 29

Oley Valley 59, Antietam 15

Owen J Roberts 63, Pottstown 23

Palmerton 59, Catasauqua 27

Pennsbury 37, Council Rock North 28

Pittsburgh North Catholic 70, Mohawk 33

Pittsburgh Obama 71, Carrick 11

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 52, Upper Dublin 21

Portage Area 63, Ferndale 11

Pottsville 59, Panther Valley 36

Pottsville Nativity 41, Shenandoah Valley 24

Propel Montour High School 55, Propel Braddock Hills 37

Redbank Valley 58, Moniteau 49

Saucon Valley 40, Palisades 28

Schuylkill Valley 51, Conrad Weiser 30

Sharon 45, Jamestown 30

Souderton 38, Central Bucks West 31

Southmoreland 30, Greensburg Salem 27

Spring-Ford 51, Phoenixville 16

Springfield Delco 47, Penncrest 31

Susquehanna Township 54, Middletown 47

Tulpehocken 48, Kutztown 38

Tyrone 57, Clearfield 30

Union 49, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 16

Villa Maria 54, Archmere Academy, Del. 30

Warwick 41, Lebanon 38, OT

West Lawn Wilson 43, Exeter 21

Western Wayne 56, West Scranton 16

Wilson 32, Notre Dame-Green Pond 30

Windber 47, Conemaugh Valley 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avella vs. Mapletown, ppd.

Dunmore vs. Carbondale, ppd.

Lackawanna Trail vs. Susquehanna, ppd.

Lakeland vs. Riverside, ppd.

Lourdes Regional vs. Williams Valley, ppd.

Scranton Holy Cross vs. Mid Valley, ppd.

Valley View vs. Abington Heights, ppd. to Jan 12th.

Wyoming Area vs. MMI Prep, ppd.

