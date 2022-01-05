GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 67, Quakertown 22
Allentown Central Catholic 37, Nazareth Area 35
Altoona 64, Chambersburg 33
Ambridge 57, New Brighton 22
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 47, St. Joseph 16
Austin 20, Oswayo 16
Bangor 50, Pen Argyl 36
Bellwood-Antis 77, Curwensville 20
Berlin-Brothersvalley 69, Shade 41
Big Spring 44, Northern York 36
Cedar Cliff 62, Milton Hershey 18
Central Bucks South 30, Pennridge 28
Central Dauphin 53, State College 40
Chartiers-Houston 43, Jefferson-Morgan 18
Clarion-Limestone 46, Karns City 42
Council Rock South 51, Harry S. Truman 26
Delone 58, York Catholic 10
Dubois 39, Central Mountain 29
Eastern York 59, West York 50
Elk County Catholic 52, Brockway 43
Elk Lake 40, Forest City 21
Emmaus 47, Bethlehem Freedom 29
Fairview 64, Meadville 12
Franklin Regional 47, Penn Hills 33
Governor Mifflin 62, Daniel Boone 10
Greater Latrobe 69, River Valley 48
Greencastle Antrim 60, Shippensburg 38
Hanover 46, Fairfield 32
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 42, Camp Hill 19
Haverford 36, Garnet Valley 34
Jim Thorpe 52, Pine Grove 42
Johnsonburg 39, Smethport 33
Keystone 49, Cranberry 18
Knoch 62, Derry 26
Lake-Lehman 55, Wyoming Valley West 45
Lakeview 39, Cochranton 34
Lehighton 47, Tamaqua 35
Lower Dauphin 53, Red Land 26
Lower Moreland 29, William Tennent 27
Mahanoy Area 33, Marian Catholic 32
Marion Center 51, Cambria Heights 37
McKeesport 76, Woodland Hills 69
Mechanicsburg 37, Palmyra 24
Mifflin County 56, Hershey 35
Neshaminy 48, Bensalem 28
North Clarion 36, Venango 33
North Pocono 41, Delaware Valley 32
North Schuylkill 70, Blue Mountain 58
Old Forge 39, Mountain View 29
Oley Valley 59, Antietam 15
Owen J Roberts 63, Pottstown 23
Palmerton 59, Catasauqua 27
Pennsbury 37, Council Rock North 28
Pittsburgh North Catholic 70, Mohawk 33
Pittsburgh Obama 71, Carrick 11
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 52, Upper Dublin 21
Portage Area 63, Ferndale 11
Pottsville 59, Panther Valley 36
Pottsville Nativity 41, Shenandoah Valley 24
Propel Montour High School 55, Propel Braddock Hills 37
Redbank Valley 58, Moniteau 49
Saucon Valley 40, Palisades 28
Schuylkill Valley 51, Conrad Weiser 30
Sharon 45, Jamestown 30
Souderton 38, Central Bucks West 31
Southmoreland 30, Greensburg Salem 27
Spring-Ford 51, Phoenixville 16
Springfield Delco 47, Penncrest 31
Susquehanna Township 54, Middletown 47
Tulpehocken 48, Kutztown 38
Tyrone 57, Clearfield 30
Union 49, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 16
Villa Maria 54, Archmere Academy, Del. 30
Warwick 41, Lebanon 38, OT
West Lawn Wilson 43, Exeter 21
Western Wayne 56, West Scranton 16
Wilson 32, Notre Dame-Green Pond 30
Windber 47, Conemaugh Valley 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Avella vs. Mapletown, ppd.
Dunmore vs. Carbondale, ppd.
Lackawanna Trail vs. Susquehanna, ppd.
Lakeland vs. Riverside, ppd.
Lourdes Regional vs. Williams Valley, ppd.
Scranton Holy Cross vs. Mid Valley, ppd.
Valley View vs. Abington Heights, ppd. to Jan 12th.
Wyoming Area vs. MMI Prep, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/