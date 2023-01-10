BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alvirne 61, Winnacunnet 47

Bedford 82, Exeter 75

Bow 49, Hanover 44

Coe-Brown 63, Kennett 36

Concord 50, Goffstown 45

Derryfield 59, Wilton-Lyndeborough 20

Dover 68, Londonderry 59

Epping 71, Raymond 52

Franklin 48, Moultonborough 40

Gilford 61, Belmont 58

Hopkinton 59, Hillsboro-Deering 27

Inter-Lakes 49, Berlin 48

Laconia 69, Plymouth Regional 39

Lebanon 79, Kingswood 61

Littleton 74, Colebrook 63

Manchester Memorial 69, Salem 52

Mascoma Valley 61, Newfound Regional 35

Merrimack 70, Spaulding 49

Merrimack Valley 72, John Stark 50

Milford 62, Hollis/Brookline 40

Nashua North 51, Keene 45

Nashua South 78, Manchester Central 65

Pelham 63, Manchester West 62

Pembroke Academy 73, Bishop Brady 36

Pinkerton 57, Portsmouth 40

Pittsburg 75, Lisbon 6

Profile 60, Gorham 46

Rivendell 69, Leland & Gray Union, Vt. 48

Sanborn Regional 73, Oyster River 63

St. Thomas Aquinas 73, Somersworth 52

Stevens 53, Monadnock 41

Winnisquam 41, Prospect Mountain 36

