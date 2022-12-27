BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armada 65, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 53
Benton Harbor 74, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 65
Birmingham Brother Rice 56, Grand Blanc 45
Canton 53, Walled Lake Western 46
Detroit Old Redford 57, Imlay City 44
East Kentwood 70, Parchment 37
Escanaba 55, Gladstone 52
Flint Powers 72, Lansing Catholic 58
Gabriel Richard Catholic 42, Jackson Lumen Christi 41
Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 65, Ypsilanti Lincoln 43
Grosse Pointe North 54, Rochester 45
Grosse Pointe South 52, West Bloomfield 36
Macomb L'Anse Creuse North 60, Warren Woods Tower 56
Menominee 59, Westwood 56
Muskegon Mona Shores 56, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 44
Okemos 72, Troy Athens 41
Onsted 52, Plymouth 34
Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Coldwater 54
Saginaw 72, Detroit Ford 57
Sparta 51, Allendale 44
St. Mary's Prep 54, Ferndale 39
Waterford Mott 54, Harper Woods 52
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
