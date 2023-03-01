BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 90, Milaca 55
Alexandria 62, Moorhead 45
Andover 102, Blaine 82
Apple Valley 61, Burnsville 52
Ashby 57, Benson 54
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 78, Maple Lake 30
Austin 73, Rochester John Marshall 54
Bagley 73, Crookston 58
Battle Lake 76, Lake Park-Audubon 49
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 79, Kimball 59
Belle Plaine 67, Tri-City United 52
Benilde-St. Margaret's 75, Chaska 66
Big Lake 87, Monticello 70
Bloomington Kennedy 80, St. Paul Como Park 71
Brainerd 92, St. Cloud Tech 64
Browerville/Eagle Valley 75, Parkers Prairie 47
Cass Lake-Bena 85, Blackduck 73
Champlin Park 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 63
Chanhassen 76, Waconia 61
Chesterton Academy 67, PACT Charter 57
Chisago Lakes 83, St. Croix Prep 60
Chisholm 55, Cromwell 26
Concordia Academy 75, St. Paul Academy 53
Coon Rapids 77, Elk River 76
Cretin-Derham Hall 83, Roseville 40
Crosby-Ironton 59, Staples-Motley 47
Deer River 74, Rock Ridge 61
Delano 85, Princeton 77
Detroit Lakes 74, Park Rapids 49
East Ridge 72, Woodbury 46
Eastview 100, Prior Lake 88
Eden Prairie 71, Minneapolis South 59
Edina 67, Duluth East 46
Esko 74, Pine City 54
Farmington 48, Lakeville South 39
Fertile-Beltrami 90, Clearbrook-Gonvick 35
Foley 76, Little Falls 67
Fosston 62, Hawley 59
Greenway 59, Mesabi East 51
Henning 58, NCEUH 49
Hermantown 79, St. Francis 70
Hiawatha Collegiate 101, Brooklyn Center 73
Holy Family Catholic 85, Mound Westonka 54
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 100, Swanville 74
Hutchinson 74, Richfield 62
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 69, Brandon-Evansville 41
Legacy Christian 67, St. Croix Lutheran 38
Liberty Classical 85, Washington Tech 49
Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 68, Verndale 57
MACCRAY 79, Ortonville 43
Mahtomedi 64, Tartan 51
Mankato East 65, Owatonna 63
Maple Grove 80, Rogers 56
Math and Science Academy 78, LILA 68
McGregor 83, Mille Lacs Co-op 65
Melrose 55, Litchfield 40
Minneapolis North 84, Minneapolis Edison 72
Minneapolis Southwest 83, Minneapolis Roosevelt 68
Minneapolis Washburn 51, Blake 33
Mora 74, Spectrum 52
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 68, Red Rock Central 43
Nevis 68, Pine River-Backus 56
New London-Spicer 55, Rockford 50
New Prague 63, Bloomington Jefferson 57
New Ulm 66, Worthington 58
North Woods 105, Carlton 81
Northfield 66, Faribault 60
Northland 94, East Central 51
Ogilvie 77, Floodwood 57
Orono 91, St. Louis Park 77
Osakis 67, Minnewaska 46
Park (Cottage Grove) 54, Forest Lake 40
Park Center 79, Osseo 65
Park Christian 66, Underwood 24
Paynesville 75, Holdingford 55
Pequot Lakes 65, Aitkin 54
Pillager 70, Moose Lake/Willow River 53
Red Lake 97, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 54
Rochester Century 61, Mankato West 55
Rochester Mayo 73, Winona 63
Rocori 62, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
Rosemount 50, Eagan 33
Rothsay 81, New York Mills 52
Royalton 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 54
Rush City 59, Barnum 49
Sartell-St. Stephen 65, St. Cloud Apollo 54
Sebeka 82, Hill City 56
Shakopee 93, Lakeville North 90
Simley 49, North St. Paul 46
South St. Paul 84, Two Rivers 55
Spring Lake Park 75, Anoka 68
St. Anthony 86, Zimmerman 85
St. Cloud Cathedral 75, Pierz 55
St. Thomas Academy 78, Hill-Murray 47
Stewartville 62, Kasson-Mantorville 51
Stillwater 70, Irondale 55
Thief River Falls 48, Perham 46
Totino-Grace 83, Centennial 52
Two Harbors 83, Proctor 50
United South Central 63, Madelia 38
Upsala 70, Bertha-Hewitt 41
Wabasha-Kellogg 66, LeRoy-Ostrander 47
Wadena-Deer Creek 66, Frazee 58
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 66, Laporte 45
Watertown-Mayer 60, Jordan 40
Wayzata 64, DeLaSalle 61
West Central 58, Hancock 32
West Lutheran 72, St. Agnes 69
White Bear Lake 75, Mounds View 73
Willmar 68, Fergus Falls 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Border West vs. Barnesville, ccd.
East Grand Forks vs. Breckenridge, ccd.
Hopkins vs. Minneapolis North, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
