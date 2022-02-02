BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 75, West Central Valley, Stuart 32
Alta-Aurelia 47, Emmetsburg 46
Ames 66, Marshalltown 33
Anamosa 59, North Cedar, Stanwood 54
Ankeny 69, Fort Dodge 51
Ankeny Christian Academy 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 21
Aplington-Parkersburg 86, Hudson 41
Assumption, Davenport 61, Central Clinton, DeWitt 52
B-G-M 34, H-L-V, Victor 20
Ballard 66, Gilbert 51
Baxter 72, GMG, Garwin 50
Bedford 37, Southwest Valley 27
Belle Plaine 52, Iowa Valley, Marengo 51
Belmond-Klemme 64, West Hancock, Britt 44
Bettendorf 60, Clinton 48
Bishop Garrigan 51, Forest City 46
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 81, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 48
Blair, Neb. 44, Lewis Central 39
Bondurant Farrar 56, Carroll 41
Boone 44, Carlisle 39
Boyden-Hull 82, Sheldon 49
Calamus-Wheatland 89, Cedar Valley Christian School 76
Camanche 77, Bellevue 59
Cedar Falls 58, Linn-Mar, Marion 53
Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Dubuque, Hempstead 48
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Waterloo, West 44
Cedar Rapids, Washington 49, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46
Center Point-Urbana 52, Vinton-Shellsburg 36
Central Decatur, Leon 74, Wayne, Corydon 39
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 80, MOC-Floyd Valley 73
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43, Algona 40
Clarke, Osceola 69, Lamoni 41
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 56, Kee, Lansing 46
Clear Lake 73, Waverly-Shell Rock 40
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 75, Lone Tree 56
Coon Rapids-Bayard 51, CAM, Anita 31
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 63, Sioux City, West 39
Dallas Center-Grimes 55, Pella Christian 25
Danville 39, WACO, Wayland 37
Davenport, North 59, Muscatine 46
Denver 83, Sumner-Fredericksburg 59
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 85, Ottumwa 39
Dunkerton 92, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 48
East Mills 61, Griswold 26
East Sac County 64, PAC-LM 55
Easton Valley 58, Midland, Wyoming 26
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Centerville 25
Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Alburnett 45
Eldon Cardinal 72, West Burlington 54
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 66, Hinton 54
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74, East Marshall, LeGrand 39
Glenwood 51, Clarinda 50
Greene County 88, Perry 49
Grundy Center 67, BCLUW, Conrad 23
Harlan 57, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53, Harris-Lake Park 34
Highland, Ill. 48, Keokuk 43
Hillcrest Academy 69, Highland, Riverside 49
Holy Trinity 54, Burlington Notre Dame 51
Humboldt 76, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 54
IKM-Manning 64, Missouri Valley 51
Independence 52, Benton Community 40
Iowa City Liberty High School 84, Wahlert, Dubuque 81
Iowa City West 52, Dubuque, Senior 49
Janesville 56, Clarksville 46
Jesup 82, Union Community, LaPorte City 58
Johnston 66, Waukee Northwest 59
Knoxville 69, Albia 65
Lake Mills 83, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30
LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 30
Logan-Magnolia 64, Audubon 39
Lynnville-Sully 84, Colfax-Mingo 38
MFL-Mar-Mac 71, Central Elkader 31
Madrid 89, Ogden 87, OT
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 62, Starmont 44
Marion 77, Clear Creek-Amana 61
Martensdale-St. Marys 58, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40
Mediapolis 44, Wapello 35
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 84, Wilton 53
Montezuma 57, North Mahaska, New Sharon 50
Monticello 34, Northeast, Goose Lake 18
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 80, Orient-Macksburg 29
Mount Pleasant 55, Regina, Iowa City 43
Nevada 76, Saydel 50
New London 88, Central Lee, Donnellson 45
Newell-Fonda 90, Ruthven-Ayrshire 56
Newman Catholic, Mason City 85, Central Springs 51
Nodaway Valley 51, Mount Ayr 41
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Springville 38
North Scott, Eldridge 46, Davenport, Central 42
North Union 58, Eagle Grove 34
Norwalk 41, Newton 36
Okoboji, Milford 68, West Lyon, Inwood 49
Osage 72, Rockford 48
PCM, Monroe 62, West Marshall, State Center 57
Panorama, Panora 77, Woodward-Granger 58
Pella 80, Oskaloosa 66
Pleasant Valley 40, Davenport, West 38
Pleasantville 76, Woodward Academy 40
Postville 54, West Central, Maynard 50
Red Oak 64, Atlantic 61, OT
Roland-Story, Story City 62, South Hamilton, Jewell 38
Saint Ansgar 57, Northwood-Kensett 46
Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, George-Little Rock 56
Sidney 81, Essex 21
Sioux Center 58, Rock Valley 56
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 71, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 42
Sioux City, East 77, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43
Solon 52, Beckman, Dyersville 39
South Central Calhoun 74, Southeast Valley 63
South Hardin 70, AGWSR, Ackley 67, 2OT
South O'Brien, Paullina 46, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 36
Southeast Polk 60, Des Moines, Hoover 29
Spencer 59, Denison-Schleswig 43
St. Mary's, Remsen 66, West Sioux 44
Stanton 70, Fremont Mills, Tabor 56
Storm Lake 56, Estherville Lincoln Central 49
Tipton 51, Durant-Bennett 50
Treynor 58, Riverside, Oakland 29
Trinity Christian High School 45, Akron-Westfield 38
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35, OT
Underwood 55, Tri-Center, Neola 48
Valley, West Des Moines 73, Des Moines, East 25
Van Meter 67, Des Moines Christian 54
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 82, Oelwein 40
Waukon 70, North Fayette Valley 49
Webster City 40, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35
West Bend-Mallard 46, Manson Northwest Webster 41
West Branch 60, West Liberty 35
West Delaware, Manchester 62, Maquoketa 54
West Harrison, Mondamin 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42
Western Christian 77, Tea Area, S.D. 42
Williamsburg 74, South Tama County, Tama 42
Winfield-Mount Union 60, Louisa-Muscatine 34
Winterset 59, North Polk, Alleman 53
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Kingsley-Pierson 54, West Monona 43
Lawton-Bronson 61, MVAOCOU 45
OA-BCIG 81, Ridge View 42
Woodbury Central, Moville 70, Westwood, Sloan 64
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/