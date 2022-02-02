BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 75, West Central Valley, Stuart 32

Alta-Aurelia 47, Emmetsburg 46

Ames 66, Marshalltown 33

Anamosa 59, North Cedar, Stanwood 54

Ankeny 69, Fort Dodge 51

Ankeny Christian Academy 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 21

Aplington-Parkersburg 86, Hudson 41

Assumption, Davenport 61, Central Clinton, DeWitt 52

B-G-M 34, H-L-V, Victor 20

Ballard 66, Gilbert 51

Baxter 72, GMG, Garwin 50

Bedford 37, Southwest Valley 27

Belle Plaine 52, Iowa Valley, Marengo 51

Belmond-Klemme 64, West Hancock, Britt 44

Bettendorf 60, Clinton 48

Bishop Garrigan 51, Forest City 46

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 81, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 48

Blair, Neb. 44, Lewis Central 39

Bondurant Farrar 56, Carroll 41

Boone 44, Carlisle 39

Boyden-Hull 82, Sheldon 49

Calamus-Wheatland 89, Cedar Valley Christian School 76

Camanche 77, Bellevue 59

Cedar Falls 58, Linn-Mar, Marion 53

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Dubuque, Hempstead 48

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 55, Waterloo, West 44

Cedar Rapids, Washington 49, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 46

Center Point-Urbana 52, Vinton-Shellsburg 36

Central Decatur, Leon 74, Wayne, Corydon 39

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 80, MOC-Floyd Valley 73

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 43, Algona 40

Clarke, Osceola 69, Lamoni 41

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 56, Kee, Lansing 46

Clear Lake 73, Waverly-Shell Rock 40

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 75, Lone Tree 56

Coon Rapids-Bayard 51, CAM, Anita 31

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 63, Sioux City, West 39

Dallas Center-Grimes 55, Pella Christian 25

Danville 39, WACO, Wayland 37

Davenport, North 59, Muscatine 46

Denver 83, Sumner-Fredericksburg 59

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 85, Ottumwa 39

Dunkerton 92, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 48

East Mills 61, Griswold 26

East Sac County 64, PAC-LM 55

Easton Valley 58, Midland, Wyoming 26

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Centerville 25

Edgewood-Colesburg 50, Alburnett 45

Eldon Cardinal 72, West Burlington 54

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 66, Hinton 54

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74, East Marshall, LeGrand 39

Glenwood 51, Clarinda 50

Greene County 88, Perry 49

Grundy Center 67, BCLUW, Conrad 23

Harlan 57, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 53

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 53, Harris-Lake Park 34

Highland, Ill. 48, Keokuk 43

Hillcrest Academy 69, Highland, Riverside 49

Holy Trinity 54, Burlington Notre Dame 51

Humboldt 76, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 54

IKM-Manning 64, Missouri Valley 51

Independence 52, Benton Community 40

Iowa City Liberty High School 84, Wahlert, Dubuque 81

Iowa City West 52, Dubuque, Senior 49

Janesville 56, Clarksville 46

Jesup 82, Union Community, LaPorte City 58

Johnston 66, Waukee Northwest 59

Knoxville 69, Albia 65

Lake Mills 83, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30

LeMars 62, Sioux City, North 30

Logan-Magnolia 64, Audubon 39

Lynnville-Sully 84, Colfax-Mingo 38

MFL-Mar-Mac 71, Central Elkader 31

Madrid 89, Ogden 87, OT

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 62, Starmont 44

Marion 77, Clear Creek-Amana 61

Martensdale-St. Marys 58, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40

Mediapolis 44, Wapello 35

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 84, Wilton 53

Montezuma 57, North Mahaska, New Sharon 50

Monticello 34, Northeast, Goose Lake 18

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 80, Orient-Macksburg 29

Mount Pleasant 55, Regina, Iowa City 43

Nevada 76, Saydel 50

New London 88, Central Lee, Donnellson 45

Newell-Fonda 90, Ruthven-Ayrshire 56

Newman Catholic, Mason City 85, Central Springs 51

Nodaway Valley 51, Mount Ayr 41

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Springville 38

North Scott, Eldridge 46, Davenport, Central 42

North Union 58, Eagle Grove 34

Norwalk 41, Newton 36

Okoboji, Milford 68, West Lyon, Inwood 49

Osage 72, Rockford 48

PCM, Monroe 62, West Marshall, State Center 57

Panorama, Panora 77, Woodward-Granger 58

Pella 80, Oskaloosa 66

Pleasant Valley 40, Davenport, West 38

Pleasantville 76, Woodward Academy 40

Postville 54, West Central, Maynard 50

Red Oak 64, Atlantic 61, OT

Roland-Story, Story City 62, South Hamilton, Jewell 38

Saint Ansgar 57, Northwood-Kensett 46

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, George-Little Rock 56

Sidney 81, Essex 21

Sioux Center 58, Rock Valley 56

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 71, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 42

Sioux City, East 77, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 43

Solon 52, Beckman, Dyersville 39

South Central Calhoun 74, Southeast Valley 63

South Hardin 70, AGWSR, Ackley 67, 2OT

South O'Brien, Paullina 46, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 36

Southeast Polk 60, Des Moines, Hoover 29

Spencer 59, Denison-Schleswig 43

St. Mary's, Remsen 66, West Sioux 44

Stanton 70, Fremont Mills, Tabor 56

Storm Lake 56, Estherville Lincoln Central 49

Tipton 51, Durant-Bennett 50

Treynor 58, Riverside, Oakland 29

Trinity Christian High School 45, Akron-Westfield 38

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52, South Winneshiek, Calmar 35, OT

Underwood 55, Tri-Center, Neola 48

Valley, West Des Moines 73, Des Moines, East 25

Van Meter 67, Des Moines Christian 54

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 82, Oelwein 40

Waukon 70, North Fayette Valley 49

Webster City 40, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 35

West Bend-Mallard 46, Manson Northwest Webster 41

West Branch 60, West Liberty 35

West Delaware, Manchester 62, Maquoketa 54

West Harrison, Mondamin 59, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42

Western Christian 77, Tea Area, S.D. 42

Williamsburg 74, South Tama County, Tama 42

Winfield-Mount Union 60, Louisa-Muscatine 34

Winterset 59, North Polk, Alleman 53

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

Kingsley-Pierson 54, West Monona 43

Lawton-Bronson 61, MVAOCOU 45

OA-BCIG 81, Ridge View 42

Woodbury Central, Moville 70, Westwood, Sloan 64

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you