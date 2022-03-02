BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Central 50, South Albany 36

Churchill 42, North Eugene 36

Corvallis 61, Dallas 44

Crater 43, Eagle Point 40

La Salle 56, St. Helens 24

North Salem 57, Crescent Valley 53

Putnam 61, Hillsboro 46

Scappoose 67, Milwaukie Academy Of The Arts 57

Silverton 78, Lebanon 33

Thurston 64, Springfield 57

Willamette 68, North Bend 26

Wilsonville 64, Parkrose 43

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 6A=

First Round=

Barlow 71, Tigard 58

Beaverton 63, Bend 42

Central Catholic 71, Southridge 43

Cleveland 63, Century 38

Grant 69, Gresham 54

Jesuit 61, Sherwood 57

Lake Oswego 59, Mountain View 42

Lincoln 57, Canby 52

Mountainside 64, Benson 52

North Medford 48, Sprague 37

Roosevelt 62, Clackamas 45

South Medford 79, Sunset 55

Summit 78, Liberty 46

Tualatin 96, Roseburg 72

West Linn 90, Wells 70

West Salem 76, David Douglas 74

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you