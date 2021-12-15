GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 37, St. Paul 23

Alma 50, Southwest 39

Amherst 53, Arcadia-Loup City 31

Arlington 57, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Beatrice 26, Platteview 22

Bellevue West 63, Elkhorn South 25

Bishop Neumann 53, Aquinas 21

Blair 72, Schuyler 4

Bridgeport 85, Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 21

Cambridge 45, Loomis 33

Centura 41, Central Valley 39

Columbus Lakeview 52, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 30

Columbus Scotus 48, Omaha Concordia 13

Creighton 52, Osmond 47

David City 43, Clarkson/Leigh 39

Doniphan-Trumbull 49, Deshler 39

Dorchester 37, Harvard 20

Douglas County West 63, Boys Town 10

Elkhorn Valley 47, Elgin Public/Pope John 40

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Malcolm 35

Fairbury 39, Centennial 22

Falls City 38, Southern 29

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Lewiston 29

Freeman 32, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 21

Fullerton 53, Riverside 17

Gayville-Volin, S.D. 44, Wausa 33

Giltner 43, Nebraska Lutheran 40

Gordon/Rushville 70, Hyannis 12

Hampton 57, Elba 42

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Ord 29

Hemingford 48, Hay Springs 30

Hi-Line 45, Bertrand 33

Holdrege 36, Sandy Creek 19

Howells/Dodge 38, West Point-Beemer 35

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 59, Pender 54

Johnson County Central 42, Palmyra 27

Johnson-Brock 45, Diller-Odell 35

Leyton 61, Potter-Dix 22

Lincoln Lutheran 41, Seward 22

Maxwell 48, Brady 29

Maywood-Hayes Center 46, Sandhills Valley 35

McCook 49, Cozad 39

McCool Junction 64, Heartland Lutheran 25

Minden 54, Central City 19

Nebraska Christian 57, High Plains Community 16

Nebraska City Lourdes 64, Pawnee City 7

Norris 42, Wahoo 39

North Platte St. Patrick's 54, Ogallala 35

Oakland-Craig 52, Winnebago 34

Omaha Benson 49, Omaha Westside 37

Omaha Northwest 36, Lincoln Southeast 33

Overton 56, Anselmo-Merna 46

Parkview Christian 58, Friend 15

Perkins County 57, Paxton 39

Pierce 43, O'Neill 27

Plainview 56, Madison 26

Ponca 55, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 38

Ravenna 34, Kearney Catholic 33

Rawlins County, Kan. 59, Dundy County-Stratton 23

Scottsbluff 57, Gering 46

Shelby/Rising City 43, Heartland 33

Silver Lake 34, Gibbon 28

St. Mary's 58, Neligh-Oakdale 21

Sterling 39, Meridian 27

Summerland 34, Stuart 32

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 40, South Loup 32

Superior 37, Blue Hill 29

Sutton 53, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 29

Syracuse 59, Nebraska City 19

Tekamah-Herman 67, Whiting, Iowa 24

Thayer Central 57, Fillmore Central 44

Tri County Northeast 44, Hartington-Newcastle 29

Wakefield 61, Randolph 21

West Holt 48, CWC 24

Wilcox-Hildreth 54, Red Cloud 37

Winside 42, St. Edward 32

Wynot 48, Homer 43

York 67, Elkhorn 33

Yutan 34, Fort Calhoun 19

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

