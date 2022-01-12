GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amity 67, Scio 32
Astoria 53, Molalla 35
Barlow 95, Gresham 5
Beaverton 43, Westview 38
Benson 91, Lincoln 31
Camas Valley 28, Pacific 26
Central Linn 50, East Linn Christian 19
Crater 33, Grants Pass 27
Crow 38, Mapleton 29
Dayton 42, Blanchet Catholic 17
Eddyville 52, Triangle Lake 35
Harrisburg 46, Valley Catholic 41
Ione/Arlington 50, Echo 45
Jesuit 61, Sunset 23
Madras 78, Bonanza 35
Marist 60, Pleasant Hill 39
Marshfield 39, Bandon 32
McLoughlin 48, Umatilla 18
Mountain View 46, South Salem 42
North Valley 48, South Umpqua 29
Philomath 49, Sweet Home 31
Sandy 54, David Douglas 33
Santiam 35, Culver 32
Sheldon 49, Sherwood 42
South Wasco County 50, Trout Lake, Wash. 43
St. Mary's 48, Illinois Valley 28
Stayton 45, Sisters 42
Thurston 46, North Eugene 33
Vale 35, Ontario 22
West Salem 76, McKay 18
Willamette 47, Springfield 32
Willamina 46, Santiam Christian 9
Yamhill-Carlton 63, Riverdale 56
Yoncalla 40, Umpqua Valley Christian 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ashland vs. Eagle Point, ccd.
Cascade Christian vs. Creswell, ccd.
Century vs. Glencoe, ccd.
Cleveland vs. Wells, ccd.
Days Creek vs. North Douglas, ccd.
Dufur vs. Klickwood, Wash., ccd.
Lincoln vs. McDaniel, ccd.
McMinnville vs. Forest Grove, ccd.
Reynolds vs. Clackamas, ccd.
Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Prospect, ccd.
Roosevelt vs. Benson, ccd.
