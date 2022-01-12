GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amity 67, Scio 32

Astoria 53, Molalla 35

Barlow 95, Gresham 5

Beaverton 43, Westview 38

Benson 91, Lincoln 31

Camas Valley 28, Pacific 26

Central Linn 50, East Linn Christian 19

Crater 33, Grants Pass 27

Crow 38, Mapleton 29

Dayton 42, Blanchet Catholic 17

Eddyville 52, Triangle Lake 35

Harrisburg 46, Valley Catholic 41

Ione/Arlington 50, Echo 45

Jesuit 61, Sunset 23

Madras 78, Bonanza 35

Marist 60, Pleasant Hill 39

Marshfield 39, Bandon 32

McLoughlin 48, Umatilla 18

Mountain View 46, South Salem 42

North Valley 48, South Umpqua 29

Philomath 49, Sweet Home 31

Sandy 54, David Douglas 33

Santiam 35, Culver 32

Sheldon 49, Sherwood 42

South Wasco County 50, Trout Lake, Wash. 43

St. Mary's 48, Illinois Valley 28

Stayton 45, Sisters 42

Thurston 46, North Eugene 33

Vale 35, Ontario 22

West Salem 76, McKay 18

Willamette 47, Springfield 32

Willamina 46, Santiam Christian 9

Yamhill-Carlton 63, Riverdale 56

Yoncalla 40, Umpqua Valley Christian 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Ashland vs. Eagle Point, ccd.

Cascade Christian vs. Creswell, ccd.

Century vs. Glencoe, ccd.

Cleveland vs. Wells, ccd.

Days Creek vs. North Douglas, ccd.

Dufur vs. Klickwood, Wash., ccd.

Lincoln vs. McDaniel, ccd.

McMinnville vs. Forest Grove, ccd.

Reynolds vs. Clackamas, ccd.

Rogue Valley Adventist vs. Prospect, ccd.

Roosevelt vs. Benson, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you