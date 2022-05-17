Girls Softball
OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1

Youngs. Boardman 5, New Philadelphia 3

Region 2

Lewis Center Olentangy 1, Ashville Teays Valley 0

Powell Olentangy Liberty 5, Mount Vernon 2

Division II
Region 5

Akr. Hoban 13, Akr. SVSM 1

Alliance Marlington 7, Chardon NDCL 2

Canfield 2, Aurora 1

Mogadore Field 10, Hubbard 6

Poland Seminary 8, Beloit West Branch 1

Tallmadge 8, Copley 3

Wooster Triway 10, Lodi Cloverleaf 0

Region 6

Lagrange Keystone 11, Akr. Coventry 1

Norton 10, Medina Buckeye 0

Region 8

Cleves Taylor 5, Hamilton Ross 2

Eaton 14, Brookville 6

Hebron Lakewood 8, Marengo Highland 2

Plain City Jonathan Alder 4, Cols. Hartley 0

Spring. Shawnee 10, Urbana 2

Division III
Region 9

Canfield South Range 4, Youngs. Mooney 1

Creston Norwayne 5, Sullivan Black River 4

Hanoverton United 15, Gates Mills Gilmour 2

Massillon Tuslaw 2, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Rootstown 4, Newton Falls 3

Sheffield Brookside 5, Apple Creek Waynedale 3

Youngs. Ursuline 13, Kirtland 2

Region 10

Findlay Liberty-Benton 3, Coldwater 1

Region 11

Portsmouth West 10, Nelsonville-York 0

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 3, Cadiz Harrison Central 2

Region 12

Johnstown 3, Richwood N. Union 1

Division IV
Region 13

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 2, Gibsonburg 1

Bristolville Bristol 9, Berlin Center Western Reserve 1

McDonald 9, Lisbon David Anderson 0

Tiffin Calvert 4, New Riegal 2

Region 14

Fort Recovery 8, Minster 6

N. Baltimore 2, Leipsic 1

Plymouth 10, Greenwich S. Cent. 1

Sycamore Mohawk 12, Monroeville 2

Region 15

Portsmouth Notre Dame 7, Peebles 2

Region 16

Bradford 5, Ansonia 3

Fayetteville-Perry 14, Cin. Country Day 0

Ft. Loramie 13, Covington 9

Mechanicburg 11, Pitsburg Frankiln Monroe 0

Russia 7, Pleasant Hill Newton 0

S. Charleston Southeastern 10, Felicity-Franklin 3

