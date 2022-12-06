BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 54, Wood River 34
Aquinas 51, Howells/Dodge 45
Arcadia-Loup City 59, Anselmo-Merna 29
Auburn 44, Douglas County West 29
Axtell 43, Silver Lake 28
Bellevue West 86, Papillion-LaVista 50
Bloomfield 58, Stuart 55
Brady 43, Sutherland 36
Clarkson/Leigh 53, Oakland-Craig 43
Columbus Scotus 48, Guardian Angels 42
Conestoga 73, Omaha Christian Academy 13
Creighton 59, Wausa 50
Cross County 68, Centura 49
David City 56, Schuyler 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Neligh-Oakdale 44
Elkhorn Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 64
Elm Creek 58, Alma 32
Exeter/Milligan 45, East Butler 37
Fairbury 60, Superior 50
Friend 77, Sterling 26
Garden County 79, Sioux County 36
Gordon/Rushville 65, Crawford 56
Harvard 61, Palmer 29
Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38
Heartland 54, Sutton 34
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, Lewiston 45
Humphrey St. Francis 58, Hartington-Newcastle 37
Johnson County Central 47, Southern 44
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Homer 16
Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 39
Lutheran High Northeast 53, Twin River 47
Malcolm 51, North Bend Central 47
Maxwell 55, Hi-Line 51
Mead 66, Cornerstone Christian 27
Millard South 65, Westview 34
Millard West 45, Omaha Bryan 35
Minden 64, Lexington 51
Nebraska Lutheran 66, St. Edward 21
North Platte St. Patrick's 41, Kearney Catholic 26
Omaha Concordia 62, Fort Calhoun 37
Omaha Gross Catholic 56, Elkhorn North 53
Palmyra 55, Johnson-Brock 53
Papillion-LaVista South 64, Norris 45
Pleasanton 67, Cozad 57
Ralston 61, Nebraska City 42
Seward 48, Lincoln Christian 29
South Platte 49, Sedgwick County, Colo. 47
Southern Valley 62, Cambridge 24
St. Mary's 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 30
Summerland 56, Riverside 36
Thayer Central 35, Diller-Odell 32
Tri County 64, Pawnee City 55
Waverly 49, Blair 43
Wayne 61, Wakefield 37
West Holt 65, Ord 30
West Point-Beemer 68, Stanton 67, OT
Winnebago 62, Pender 44
Yutan 47, Arlington 35
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Arapahoe 56, Southwest 49
Dundy County-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 36
Hitchcock County 63, Wauneta-Palisade 16
Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 5
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
