BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 54, Wood River 34

Aquinas 51, Howells/Dodge 45

Arcadia-Loup City 59, Anselmo-Merna 29

Auburn 44, Douglas County West 29

Axtell 43, Silver Lake 28

Bellevue West 86, Papillion-LaVista 50

Bloomfield 58, Stuart 55

Brady 43, Sutherland 36

Clarkson/Leigh 53, Oakland-Craig 43

Columbus Scotus 48, Guardian Angels 42

Conestoga 73, Omaha Christian Academy 13

Creighton 59, Wausa 50

Cross County 68, Centura 49

David City 56, Schuyler 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Neligh-Oakdale 44

Elkhorn Mount Michael 78, Bishop Neumann 64

Elm Creek 58, Alma 32

Exeter/Milligan 45, East Butler 37

Fairbury 60, Superior 50

Friend 77, Sterling 26

Garden County 79, Sioux County 36

Gordon/Rushville 65, Crawford 56

Harvard 61, Palmer 29

Hay Springs 56, Morrill 38

Heartland 54, Sutton 34

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 52, Lewiston 45

Humphrey St. Francis 58, Hartington-Newcastle 37

Johnson County Central 47, Southern 44

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 57, Homer 16

Lincoln Pius X 79, Omaha South 39

Lutheran High Northeast 53, Twin River 47

Malcolm 51, North Bend Central 47

Maxwell 55, Hi-Line 51

Mead 66, Cornerstone Christian 27

Millard South 65, Westview 34

Millard West 45, Omaha Bryan 35

Minden 64, Lexington 51

Nebraska Lutheran 66, St. Edward 21

North Platte St. Patrick's 41, Kearney Catholic 26

Omaha Concordia 62, Fort Calhoun 37

Omaha Gross Catholic 56, Elkhorn North 53

Palmyra 55, Johnson-Brock 53

Papillion-LaVista South 64, Norris 45

Pleasanton 67, Cozad 57

Ralston 61, Nebraska City 42

Seward 48, Lincoln Christian 29

South Platte 49, Sedgwick County, Colo. 47

Southern Valley 62, Cambridge 24

St. Mary's 56, Niobrara/Verdigre 30

Summerland 56, Riverside 36

Thayer Central 35, Diller-Odell 32

Tri County 64, Pawnee City 55

Waverly 49, Blair 43

Wayne 61, Wakefield 37

West Holt 65, Ord 30

West Point-Beemer 68, Stanton 67, OT

Winnebago 62, Pender 44

Yutan 47, Arlington 35

Cattle Trail Invitational=

Arapahoe 56, Southwest 49

Dundy County-Stratton 70, Medicine Valley 36

Hitchcock County 63, Wauneta-Palisade 16

Maywood-Hayes Center 61, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 5

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you