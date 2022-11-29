GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carrington 49, Velva 31

Central Cass 63, Enderlin 31

Des Lacs-Burlington 36, Harvey-Wells County 35

Garrison 44, Surrey 32

Grant County/Mott-Regent 45, New Salem-Almont 25

Kenmare 61, Glenburn 30

Kindred 77, Tri-State 66

Linton/HMB 66, Strasburg-Zeeland 35

Maple River 62, Lisbon 41

May-Port CG 76, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 15

Napoleon/G-S 47, Ellendale 43

North Border 41, Midway-Minto 24

North Prairie 50, Cavalier 43

Northern Cass 66, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 46

Oak Grove Lutheran 60, Hillsboro/Central Valley 24

Shiloh 71, Kidder County 45

Stanley 58, Killdeer 52

Tioga 66, Ray 30

Trenton 67, Alexander 37

Westhope/Newburg 51, Bishop Ryan 43

Wilton-Wing 43, Hazen 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

