GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carrington 49, Velva 31
Central Cass 63, Enderlin 31
Des Lacs-Burlington 36, Harvey-Wells County 35
Garrison 44, Surrey 32
Grant County/Mott-Regent 45, New Salem-Almont 25
Kenmare 61, Glenburn 30
Kindred 77, Tri-State 66
Linton/HMB 66, Strasburg-Zeeland 35
Maple River 62, Lisbon 41
May-Port CG 76, Lakota/Adams-Edmore/Dakota Prairie 15
Napoleon/G-S 47, Ellendale 43
North Border 41, Midway-Minto 24
North Prairie 50, Cavalier 43
Northern Cass 66, Wyndmere-Lidgerwood 46
Oak Grove Lutheran 60, Hillsboro/Central Valley 24
Shiloh 71, Kidder County 45
Stanley 58, Killdeer 52
Tioga 66, Ray 30
Trenton 67, Alexander 37
Westhope/Newburg 51, Bishop Ryan 43
Wilton-Wing 43, Hazen 40
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
