GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aurora 40, Omaha Gross Catholic 34
Blair 51, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39
Arapahoe Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
North Platte St. Patrick's 36, Blue Hill 28
Third Place=
Arapahoe 53, Wauneta-Palisade 47
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=
Archbishop Bergan 55, Plattsmouth 33
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Omaha Roncalli 32
Axtell Holiday Tournament=
Burwell 53, Axtell 45
Minden 59, Loomis 30
Bearcat Tournament=
Hastings 54, Bennington 52
Scottsbluff 44, Lexington 39
Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Elkhorn North 63, Bishop Neumann 34
Third Place=
Wahoo 62, Seward 43
Boone Central Holiday Tournament=
Adams Central 49, Boone Central 35
Broken Bow 41, Alliance 24
Brady Talon Power Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Anselmo-Merna 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 50
Consolation=
Hitchcock County 51, Brady 25
Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament=
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Omaha Concordia 30
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20
Cambridge Holiday Tournament=
Crawford 45, Cambridge 38
Mullen 52, Dundy County-Stratton 26
Centura Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament=
Centura 38, Howells/Dodge 29
Fort Calhoun 45, Sandy Creek 28
Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic=
Chadron 43, Custer, S.D. 17
Valentine 42, Hemingford 37
Crofton Holiday Tournament=
Crofton 49, Wynot 35
West Point-Beemer 41, Humphrey St. Francis 20
DCHS Holiday Tournament=
David City 44, Aquinas 28
Palmyra 57, Douglas County West 34
DGMT Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Diller-Odell 39, Meridian 33
Consolation=
Deshler 38, Tri County 11
Doane Holiday Tournament=
Maryville, Mo. 37, Crete 29
Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Grand Island Northwest 22
East Butler Holiday Tournament=
East Butler 46, Cedar Bluffs 19
Friend 40, High Plains Community 33
Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Battle Creek 39, Norfolk Catholic 34
Third Place=
Elkhorn Valley 56, Ainsworth 40
Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Elm Creek 56, Bertrand 25
Freeman Sportsman's Holiday Tournament=
Syracuse 37, Freeman 11
Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament=
Grand Island Central Catholic 77, Osceola 22
St. Mary's 41, Sutton 31
Greg Miller Holiday Tournament=
Gothenburg 45, Gering 34
Hershey 59, Lawrence-Nelson 30
HAC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Fremont 60, Lincoln Northeast 47
Lincoln High 42, Lincoln East 40
Lincoln Pius X 47, Kearney 41
Lincoln Southwest 40, Columbus 9
Hampton Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Wilcox-Hildreth 36, Hampton 33
Consolation=
Kenesaw 51, Harvard 13
Heartland Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Central Valley 55, Heartland Lutheran 28
Third Place=
Ansley-Litchfield 46, Giltner 28
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Holdrege 46, Fairbury 34
Lincoln Lutheran 54, Arlington 5
Madison Holiday Tournament=
Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Madison 15
Tekamah-Herman 67, Riverside 11
Malcolm Tournament=
Malcolm 61, Wilber-Clatonia 16
Oakland-Craig 43, Centennial 14
Metro Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Bellevue East 54, Gretna 42
Millard North 47, Bellevue West 46
Millard South 77, Omaha Benson 53
Omaha Central 74, Omaha Westside 55
Nebraska City Tournament=
Ogallala 48, Louisville 32
Ralston 48, Nebraska City 46
North Bend Central Tournament=
Guardian Angels 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39
North Bend Central 53, Omaha Mercy 13
North Platte Holiday Tournament=
Elkhorn 36, Beatrice 29
North Platte 59, Platteview 45
O'Neill Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
St. Paul 40, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 39
Consolation=
North Central 44, O'Neill 40
Randolph Tournament=
Osmond 50, Winside 24
Stuart 61, Randolph 19
Ravenna Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Ravenna 54, Overton 35
Consolation=
Franklin 44, Sandhills/Thedford 38
Runza Holiday Classic=
Championship=
Superior 44, Wood River 36
Fifth Place=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Cross County 39
Seventh Place=
Mead 42, Central City 28
Third Place=
Milford 46, Cozad 20
Scotus Central Catholic Holiday Tournament=
Columbus Lakeview 46, Schuyler 2
Columbus Scotus 57, Twin River 18
Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Fillmore Central 61, Clarkson/Leigh 37
Consolation=
Fullerton 51, Shelby/Rising City 25
Shootout on the Elkhorn=
Wakefield 42, Wisner-Pilger 29
Sidney Holiday Tournament=
Consolation=
Gordon/Rushville 49, McCook 48
Mitchell 49, Burns, Wyo. 34
Semifinal=
Chase County 45, Torrington, Wyo. 39
Sidney 67, Ord 58
Stanton Holiday Tournament=
Lutheran High Northeast 51, Hartington-Newcastle 33
West Holt 48, Stanton 41
Summerland Holiday Tournament=
Championship=
Summerland 48, Tri County Northeast 40
Consolation=
CWC 70, Walthill 45
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=
Johnson County Central 43, Thayer Central 30
Southern 39, Nebraska Christian 36
Waverly Holiday Tournament=
Lincoln Christian 47, Waverly 43
Norris 75, South Sioux City 26
Wayne State Tournament=
Auburn 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44
Hartington Cedar Catholic 58, Homer 42
Pierce 56, Pender 43
Wayne 61, Winnebago 33
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=
A Division=
Falls City 45, Parkview Christian 33
Johnson-Brock 52, Sterling 47
B Division=
Raymond Central 33, Conestoga 28
Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 27
