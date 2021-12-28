GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aurora 40, Omaha Gross Catholic 34

Blair 51, Omaha Duchesne Academy 39

Arapahoe Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

North Platte St. Patrick's 36, Blue Hill 28

Third Place=

Arapahoe 53, Wauneta-Palisade 47

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament=

Archbishop Bergan 55, Plattsmouth 33

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Omaha Roncalli 32

Axtell Holiday Tournament=

Burwell 53, Axtell 45

Minden 59, Loomis 30

Bearcat Tournament=

Hastings 54, Bennington 52

Scottsbluff 44, Lexington 39

Bishop Neumann Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Elkhorn North 63, Bishop Neumann 34

Third Place=

Wahoo 62, Seward 43

Boone Central Holiday Tournament=

Adams Central 49, Boone Central 35

Broken Bow 41, Alliance 24

Brady Talon Power Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Anselmo-Merna 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 50

Consolation=

Hitchcock County 51, Brady 25

Brownell Talbot Holiday Tournament=

Elmwood-Murdock 53, Omaha Concordia 30

Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 52, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 20

Cambridge Holiday Tournament=

Crawford 45, Cambridge 38

Mullen 52, Dundy County-Stratton 26

Centura Blizzard Blowout Holiday Tournament=

Centura 38, Howells/Dodge 29

Fort Calhoun 45, Sandy Creek 28

Chadron Rotary - George Watson Holiday Classic=

Chadron 43, Custer, S.D. 17

Valentine 42, Hemingford 37

Crofton Holiday Tournament=

Crofton 49, Wynot 35

West Point-Beemer 41, Humphrey St. Francis 20

DCHS Holiday Tournament=

David City 44, Aquinas 28

Palmyra 57, Douglas County West 34

DGMT Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Diller-Odell 39, Meridian 33

Consolation=

Deshler 38, Tri County 11

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Maryville, Mo. 37, Crete 29

Omaha Skutt Catholic 64, Grand Island Northwest 22

East Butler Holiday Tournament=

East Butler 46, Cedar Bluffs 19

Friend 40, High Plains Community 33

Elkhorn Valley Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Battle Creek 39, Norfolk Catholic 34

Third Place=

Elkhorn Valley 56, Ainsworth 40

Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Elm Creek 56, Bertrand 25

Freeman Sportsman's Holiday Tournament=

Syracuse 37, Freeman 11

Grand Island Central Catholic Holiday Tournament=

Grand Island Central Catholic 77, Osceola 22

St. Mary's 41, Sutton 31

Greg Miller Holiday Tournament=

Gothenburg 45, Gering 34

Hershey 59, Lawrence-Nelson 30

HAC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Fremont 60, Lincoln Northeast 47

Lincoln High 42, Lincoln East 40

Lincoln Pius X 47, Kearney 41

Lincoln Southwest 40, Columbus 9

Hampton Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Wilcox-Hildreth 36, Hampton 33

Consolation=

Kenesaw 51, Harvard 13

Heartland Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Central Valley 55, Heartland Lutheran 28

Third Place=

Ansley-Litchfield 46, Giltner 28

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Holdrege 46, Fairbury 34

Lincoln Lutheran 54, Arlington 5

Madison Holiday Tournament=

Elgin Public/Pope John 56, Madison 15

Tekamah-Herman 67, Riverside 11

Malcolm Tournament=

Malcolm 61, Wilber-Clatonia 16

Oakland-Craig 43, Centennial 14

Metro Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Bellevue East 54, Gretna 42

Millard North 47, Bellevue West 46

Millard South 77, Omaha Benson 53

Omaha Central 74, Omaha Westside 55

Nebraska City Tournament=

Ogallala 48, Louisville 32

Ralston 48, Nebraska City 46

North Bend Central Tournament=

Guardian Angels 65, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 39

North Bend Central 53, Omaha Mercy 13

North Platte Holiday Tournament=

Elkhorn 36, Beatrice 29

North Platte 59, Platteview 45

O'Neill Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

St. Paul 40, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 39

Consolation=

North Central 44, O'Neill 40

Randolph Tournament=

Osmond 50, Winside 24

Stuart 61, Randolph 19

Ravenna Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Ravenna 54, Overton 35

Consolation=

Franklin 44, Sandhills/Thedford 38

Runza Holiday Classic=

Championship=

Superior 44, Wood River 36

Fifth Place=

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46, Cross County 39

Seventh Place=

Mead 42, Central City 28

Third Place=

Milford 46, Cozad 20

Scotus Central Catholic Holiday Tournament=

Columbus Lakeview 46, Schuyler 2

Columbus Scotus 57, Twin River 18

Shelby-Rising City Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Fillmore Central 61, Clarkson/Leigh 37

Consolation=

Fullerton 51, Shelby/Rising City 25

Shootout on the Elkhorn=

Wakefield 42, Wisner-Pilger 29

Sidney Holiday Tournament=

Consolation=

Gordon/Rushville 49, McCook 48

Mitchell 49, Burns, Wyo. 34

Semifinal=

Chase County 45, Torrington, Wyo. 39

Sidney 67, Ord 58

Stanton Holiday Tournament=

Lutheran High Northeast 51, Hartington-Newcastle 33

West Holt 48, Stanton 41

Summerland Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Summerland 48, Tri County Northeast 40

Consolation=

CWC 70, Walthill 45

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

Johnson County Central 43, Thayer Central 30

Southern 39, Nebraska Christian 36

Waverly Holiday Tournament=

Lincoln Christian 47, Waverly 43

Norris 75, South Sioux City 26

Wayne State Tournament=

Auburn 46, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44

Hartington Cedar Catholic 58, Homer 42

Pierce 56, Pender 43

Wayne 61, Winnebago 33

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=

A Division=

Falls City 45, Parkview Christian 33

Johnson-Brock 52, Sterling 47

B Division=

Raymond Central 33, Conestoga 28

Weeping Water 50, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you