GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Gretna 51, Omaha Burke 26
Kearney 57, Fremont 52, OT
Lincoln East 72, Lincoln North Star 68
Lincoln High 78, Norfolk 17
Lincoln Pius X 44, Lincoln Northeast 37
Lincoln Southeast 41, Columbus 39
Millard North 53, Lincoln Southwest 32
Norris 14, Hastings 8
Omaha Central 88, Omaha North 56
Omaha Skutt Catholic 68, Omaha Mercy 26
Omaha South 75, Bellevue East 71
Omaha Westside 47, Millard West 40
Schuyler 49, Buena Vista 41
Seward 62, Lexington 25
Sidney 53, Alliance 25
York 37, Waverly 31
NSAA Playoffs=
Class C1 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict C1-1=
Falls City 30, Fairbury 21
Syracuse 43, Auburn 38
Subdistrict C1-2=
Ashland-Greenwood 36, Omaha Gross Catholic 23
Platteview 55, Conestoga 27
Subdistrict C1-3=
Douglas County West 54, Omaha Concordia 30
Omaha Roncalli 48, Fort Calhoun 38
Subdistrict C1-4=
North Bend Central 61, Bishop Neumann 42
Yutan 46, Wahoo 38
Subdistrict C1-5=
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 53, West Point-Beemer 48
Wayne 69, Tekamah-Herman 35
Subdistrict C1-6=
Lincoln Christian 40, Raymond Central 31
Malcolm 45, Milford 30
Subdistrict C1-7=
Columbus Scotus 62, Aurora 32
David City 43, Columbus Lakeview 31
Subdistrict C1-8=
Battle Creek 42, Boone Central 25
Pierce 54, Madison 17
Subdistrict C1-9=
Adams Central 54, St. Paul 33
Minden 59, Grand Island Central Catholic 56, OT
Subdistrict C1-10=
Ainsworth 60, O'Neill 42
Ord 67, Valentine 61
Subdistrict C1-11=
Broken Bow 46, Kearney Catholic 44
Gothenburg 59, Holdrege 37
Subdistrict C1-12=
Bridgeport 66, Chadron 30
Chase County 51, Hershey 38
Class C2 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict C2-1=
Freeman 56, Tri County 35
Wilber-Clatonia 35, Southern 23
Subdistrict C2-2=
Lincoln Lutheran 59, Cornerstone Christian 20
Nebraska City Lourdes 47, Palmyra 28
Subdistrict C2-3=
Guardian Angels 64, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 24
Oakland-Craig 44, Archbishop Bergan 43
Subdistrict C2-4=
Pender 68, Homer 33
Wakefield 64, Omaha Nation 53
Subdistrict C2-5=
Crofton 59, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 23
Ponca 56, Hartington-Newcastle 21
Subdistrict C2-6=
Clarkson/Leigh 76, Stanton 36
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 80, Wisner-Pilger 69
Subdistrict C2-7=
Centennial 56, Shelby/Rising City 51
Cross County 62, Aquinas 34
Subdistrict C2-8=
Superior 53, Fillmore Central 28
Sutton 45, Thayer Central 38
Subdistrict C2-9=
Amherst 61, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Wood River 46, Doniphan-Trumbull 33
Subdistrict C2-10=
Elkhorn Valley 36, West Holt 28
Summerland 53, North Central 36
Subdistrict C2-11=
North Platte St. Patrick's 46, Southwest 37
Southern Valley 54, South Loup 30
Subdistrict C2-12=
Bayard 54, Perkins County 40
Gordon/Rushville 54, Mitchell 29
Class D1 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict D1-1=
Johnson-Brock 59, Dorchester 33
Sterling 59, Meridian 50
Subdistrict D1-2=
Elmwood-Murdock 53, Cedar Bluffs 4
Weeping Water 39, East Butler 27
Subdistrict D1-3=
Bancroft-Rosalie 72, Walthill 37
Tri County Northeast 48, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20
Subdistrict D1-4=
Hartington Cedar Catholic 62, Bloomfield 24
Norfolk Catholic 51, Wausa 34
Subdistrict D1-5=
Boyd County 49, Niobrara-Verdigre 38
Elgin Public/Pope John 61, Plainview 56
Subdistrict D1-6=
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 60, Heartland 29
Deshler 36, Sandy Creek 23
Subdistrict D1-7=
Fullerton 48, Central Valley 38
Nebraska Christian 48, Twin River 31
Subdistrict D1-8=
Blue Hill 47, Silver Lake 21
Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Red Cloud 25
Subdistrict D1-9=
Ravenna 47, Twin Loup 32
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 53, Centura 43
Subdistrict D1-10=
Alma 47, Axtell 32
Arapahoe 48, Elm Creek 44
Subdistrict D1-11=
Cambridge 73, Sandhills Valley 34
Maywood-Hayes Center 72, Maxwell 33
Subdistrict D1-12=
Morrill 68, Crawford 64
South Platte 71, Kimball 37
Class D2 Subdistrict=
Subdistrict D2-1=
Falls City Sacred Heart 53, Diller-Odell 44
Parkview Christian 37, Lewiston 31
Subdistrict D2-2=
McCool Junction 60, Exeter/Milligan 39
Nebraska Lutheran 57, Hampton 28
Subdistrict D2-3=
High Plains Community 50, Palmer 21
Osceola 57, Mead 29
Subdistrict D2-4=
Humphrey St. Francis 69, Winside 16
Wynot 59, Howells/Dodge 46
Subdistrict D2-5=
St. Mary's 66, CWC 30
Stuart 51, Santee 43
Subdistrict D2-6=
Lawrence-Nelson 50, Heartland Lutheran 30
Shelton 64, Giltner 17
Subdistrict D2-7=
Pleasanton 63, Anselmo-Merna 56
Sandhills/Thedford 37, Ansley-Litchfield 28
Subdistrict D2-8=
Overton 70, Bertrand 32
Wilcox-Hildreth 46, Brady 14
Subdistrict D2-9=
Medicine Valley 56, Hitchcock County 44, OT
Wauneta-Palisade 55, Wallace 43
Subdistrict D2-10=
Arthur County 49, Garden County 28
Paxton 60, Creek Valley 31
Subdistrict D2-11=
Potter-Dix 31, Banner County 13
Subdistrict D2-12=
Hay Springs 57, Cody-Kilgore 28
Hyannis 42, Mullen 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.