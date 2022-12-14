BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 79, Woodward Academy 45
Albia 43, Centerville 36
Alburnett 88, Starmont 33
Ankeny Centennial 63, Johnston 60
Ankeny Christian Academy 73, Murray 56
Assumption, Davenport 58, Clinton 47
Audubon 57, Riverside, Oakland 56
B-G-M 48, H-L-V, Victor 38
Baxter 101, Meskwaki Settlement School 6
Bedford 58, Nodaway Valley 50
Belle Plaine 53, BCLUW, Conrad 37
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Midland, Wyoming 35
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 68, Sioux City, West 51
Bondurant Farrar 53, Boone 34
Burlington 67, Galesburg, Ill. 58
Burlington Notre Dame 61, Holy Trinity 20
Calamus-Wheatland 46, Lisbon 44
Camanche 77, Anamosa 39
Carlisle 57, Ballard 48
Carroll 66, Winterset 62
Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Monticello 41
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Falls 54
Center Point-Urbana 70, Independence 53
Central Clinton, DeWitt 62, Bettendorf 48
Central Decatur, Leon 71, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 49
Clarksville 65, Tripoli 51
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 54, Central Elkader 43
Clear Lake 79, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38
Collins-Maxwell 51, North Tama, Traer 47
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37
Creston 64, Shenandoah 24
Danville 61, Van Buren, Keosauqua 45
Davenport, North 77, Muscatine 44
Decorah 64, Crestwood, Cresco 61
Des Moines Christian 68, Woodward-Granger 50
Dike-New Hartford 70, East Marshall, LeGrand 51
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, Riceville 55
Dubuque, Senior 66, Iowa City High 48
Dunkerton 85, Janesville 39
Durant-Bennett 57, Tipton 53
Earlham 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 42
East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 55
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 76, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42, Bishop Garrigan 23
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Jesup 55
Greene County 68, West Marshall, State Center 44
Griswold def. Hamburg, forfeit
Grundy Center 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 51
Harlan 47, Glenwood 44
Heartland Christian 64, Whiting 20
Hillcrest Academy 40, Pekin 32
Hinton 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 51
Hudson 45, South Hardin 34
Humboldt 83, Algona 63
Iowa City Liberty High School 70, Epworth, Western Dubuque 63
Iowa Falls-Alden 50, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49
Kee, Lansing 51, Postville 49
Keota 77, English Valleys, North English 35
Knoxville 65, Chariton 56
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 77, Atlantic 62
LeMars 83, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 47
Linn-Mar, Marion 42, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 41
Louisa-Muscatine 65, Lone Tree 59
Lynnville-Sully 75, Colfax-Mingo 18
MFL-Mar-Mac 86, West Central, Maynard 37
Manson Northwest Webster 63, Southeast Valley 49
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 77, Springville 48
Marion 73, Benton Community 60
Marshalltown 78, Des Moines, Lincoln 59
Mason City 48, Des Moines, North 43
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48, Wilton 39
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 55, Seymour 24
Mount Vernon 69, South Tama County, Tama 44
Nevada 35, South Hamilton, Jewell 34
New Hampton 63, Waukon 53
Newman Catholic, Mason City 91, Rockford 53
North Linn, Troy Mills 95, Central City 30
North Mahaska, New Sharon 76, Montezuma 73
North Polk, Alleman 59, ADM, Adel 49
North Scott, Eldridge 66, Davenport, Central 45
North Union 76, Belmond-Klemme 20
Norwalk 67, Lewis Central 40
Osage 58, North Butler, Greene 40
Pella 52, Fairfield 49
Perry 72, PCM, Monroe 60
Pleasant Valley 64, Davenport, West 63, OT
Quad Cities, Ill. 49, Pathway Christian 32
Regina, Iowa City 59, West Branch 52
Roland-Story, Story City 86, Saydel 40
Sigourney 59, Tri-County, Thornburg 29
Sioux City, East 84, Sioux City, North 55
Solon 77, Clear Creek-Amana 38
South Winneshiek, Calmar 54, North Fayette Valley 33
Southwest Valley 63, Lenox 55
Stanton 71, Essex 46
Treynor 66, Tri-Center, Neola 52
Underwood 68, Logan-Magnolia 29
Van Meter 62, Madrid 59
Wahlert, Dubuque 67, Iowa City West 56
Wapello 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 26
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, AGWSR, Ackley 40
Washington 54, Oskaloosa 43
Waterloo, West 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34
Waukee 68, Urbandale 56
Waukee Northwest 60, Ankeny 29
Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 18
Wayne, Corydon 50, East Union, Afton 48
West Burlington 74, Central Lee, Donnellson 36
West Delaware, Manchester 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 38
West Hancock, Britt 47, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 46
West Harrison, Mondamin 73, CAM, Anita 43
Westwood, Sloan 67, Lawton-Bronson 64
Woodbury Central, Moville 44, MVAOCOU 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas, ccd.
Harris-Lake Park vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Dec 19th.
Lake Mills vs. Eagle Grove, ppd.
PAC-LM vs. East Sac County, ppd.
Ridge View vs. West Monona, ppd.
Rock Valley vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd.
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 15th.
Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 5th.
Trinity Christian High School vs. South O'Brien, Paullina, ppd.
Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, ppd.
Unity Christian vs. Spencer, ppd. to Feb 6th.
West Sioux vs. St. Mary's, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 12th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.