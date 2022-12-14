BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 79, Woodward Academy 45

Albia 43, Centerville 36

Alburnett 88, Starmont 33

Ankeny Centennial 63, Johnston 60

Ankeny Christian Academy 73, Murray 56

Assumption, Davenport 58, Clinton 47

Audubon 57, Riverside, Oakland 56

B-G-M 48, H-L-V, Victor 38

Baxter 101, Meskwaki Settlement School 6

Bedford 58, Nodaway Valley 50

Belle Plaine 53, BCLUW, Conrad 37

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 55, Midland, Wyoming 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 68, Sioux City, West 51

Bondurant Farrar 53, Boone 34

Burlington 67, Galesburg, Ill. 58

Burlington Notre Dame 61, Holy Trinity 20

Calamus-Wheatland 46, Lisbon 44

Camanche 77, Anamosa 39

Carlisle 57, Ballard 48

Carroll 66, Winterset 62

Cascade,Western Dubuque 45, Monticello 41

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Falls 54

Center Point-Urbana 70, Independence 53

Central Clinton, DeWitt 62, Bettendorf 48

Central Decatur, Leon 71, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 49

Clarksville 65, Tripoli 51

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 54, Central Elkader 43

Clear Lake 79, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 38

Collins-Maxwell 51, North Tama, Traer 47

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 37

Creston 64, Shenandoah 24

Danville 61, Van Buren, Keosauqua 45

Davenport, North 77, Muscatine 44

Decorah 64, Crestwood, Cresco 61

Des Moines Christian 68, Woodward-Granger 50

Dike-New Hartford 70, East Marshall, LeGrand 51

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, Riceville 55

Dubuque, Senior 66, Iowa City High 48

Dunkerton 85, Janesville 39

Durant-Bennett 57, Tipton 53

Earlham 62, West Central Valley, Stuart 42

East Buchanan, Winthrop 60, Edgewood-Colesburg 55

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 76, Coon Rapids-Bayard 34

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42, Bishop Garrigan 23

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Jesup 55

Greene County 68, West Marshall, State Center 44

Griswold def. Hamburg, forfeit

Grundy Center 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 51

Harlan 47, Glenwood 44

Heartland Christian 64, Whiting 20

Hillcrest Academy 40, Pekin 32

Hinton 54, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 51

Hudson 45, South Hardin 34

Humboldt 83, Algona 63

Iowa City Liberty High School 70, Epworth, Western Dubuque 63

Iowa Falls-Alden 50, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49

Kee, Lansing 51, Postville 49

Keota 77, English Valleys, North English 35

Knoxville 65, Chariton 56

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 77, Atlantic 62

LeMars 83, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 47

Linn-Mar, Marion 42, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 41

Louisa-Muscatine 65, Lone Tree 59

Lynnville-Sully 75, Colfax-Mingo 18

MFL-Mar-Mac 86, West Central, Maynard 37

Manson Northwest Webster 63, Southeast Valley 49

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 77, Springville 48

Marion 73, Benton Community 60

Marshalltown 78, Des Moines, Lincoln 59

Mason City 48, Des Moines, North 43

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 48, Wilton 39

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 55, Seymour 24

Mount Vernon 69, South Tama County, Tama 44

Nevada 35, South Hamilton, Jewell 34

New Hampton 63, Waukon 53

Newman Catholic, Mason City 91, Rockford 53

North Linn, Troy Mills 95, Central City 30

North Mahaska, New Sharon 76, Montezuma 73

North Polk, Alleman 59, ADM, Adel 49

North Scott, Eldridge 66, Davenport, Central 45

North Union 76, Belmond-Klemme 20

Norwalk 67, Lewis Central 40

Osage 58, North Butler, Greene 40

Pella 52, Fairfield 49

Perry 72, PCM, Monroe 60

Pleasant Valley 64, Davenport, West 63, OT

Quad Cities, Ill. 49, Pathway Christian 32

Regina, Iowa City 59, West Branch 52

Roland-Story, Story City 86, Saydel 40

Sigourney 59, Tri-County, Thornburg 29

Sioux City, East 84, Sioux City, North 55

Solon 77, Clear Creek-Amana 38

South Winneshiek, Calmar 54, North Fayette Valley 33

Southwest Valley 63, Lenox 55

Stanton 71, Essex 46

Treynor 66, Tri-Center, Neola 52

Underwood 68, Logan-Magnolia 29

Van Meter 62, Madrid 59

Wahlert, Dubuque 67, Iowa City West 56

Wapello 52, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 26

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62, AGWSR, Ackley 40

Washington 54, Oskaloosa 43

Waterloo, West 71, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 34

Waukee 68, Urbandale 56

Waukee Northwest 60, Ankeny 29

Waverly-Shell Rock 79, Charles City 18

Wayne, Corydon 50, East Union, Afton 48

West Burlington 74, Central Lee, Donnellson 36

West Delaware, Manchester 59, Vinton-Shellsburg 38

West Hancock, Britt 47, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 46

West Harrison, Mondamin 73, CAM, Anita 43

Westwood, Sloan 67, Lawton-Bronson 64

Woodbury Central, Moville 44, MVAOCOU 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas, ccd.

Harris-Lake Park vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd.

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Akron-Westfield, ppd. to Dec 19th.

Lake Mills vs. Eagle Grove, ppd.

PAC-LM vs. East Sac County, ppd.

Ridge View vs. West Monona, ppd.

Rock Valley vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd.

Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Dec 15th.

Sioux Center vs. MOC-Floyd Valley, ppd. to Jan 5th.

Trinity Christian High School vs. South O'Brien, Paullina, ppd.

Union Community, LaPorte City vs. Aplington-Parkersburg, ppd.

Unity Christian vs. Spencer, ppd. to Feb 6th.

West Sioux vs. St. Mary's, Remsen, ppd. to Jan 12th.

