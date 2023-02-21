GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VPA Playoffs=

Division 1=

First Round=

Burr & Burton Academy 45, Brattleboro 34

Mount Mansfield Union 51, South Burlington 36

Division 2=

First Round=

Fair Haven Union 47, Montpelier 34

Harwood Union 58, Springfield 24

Division 3=

First Round=

Peoples Academy 55, Stowe 28

Division 4=

First Round=

Danville 60, Proctor 29

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you