GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VPA Playoffs=
Division 1=
First Round=
Burr & Burton Academy 45, Brattleboro 34
Mount Mansfield Union 51, South Burlington 36
Division 2=
First Round=
Fair Haven Union 47, Montpelier 34
Harwood Union 58, Springfield 24
Division 3=
First Round=
Peoples Academy 55, Stowe 28
Division 4=
First Round=
Danville 60, Proctor 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
