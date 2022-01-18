GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 31, Poolesville 27

Bel Air 43, Aberdeen 28

Blake 64, Sherwood 56

Broadneck 49, Crofton 37

Century 54, Liberty 50

Fallston 48, Patterson Mill 43

Harford Tech 42, Bohemia Manor 30

Havre de Grace 43, North East 29

Kent Island 51, North Caroline 26

Manchester Valley 49, Tuscarora 28

Middletown 34, Oakdale 32

North Harford 49, Joppatowne 10

Parkside 56, Wicomico 46

Pasadena Chesapeake 45, Northeast - AA 33

Pocomoke 69, Washington 47

Queen Annes County 71, Kent County 7

Quince Orchard 52, Paint Branch 33

Rising Sun 54, Edgewood 50

Seneca Valley 55, Northwest - Mtg 18

Severna Park 53, Annapolis 35

South River 48, Arundel 38

Walkersville 58, Thomas Johnson 38

Walt Whitman 49, Watkins Mill 4

Westminster 51, Linganore 42

Winston Churchill 61, Montgomery Blair 18

Wootton 61, John F. Kennedy 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you