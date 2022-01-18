GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 31, Poolesville 27
Bel Air 43, Aberdeen 28
Blake 64, Sherwood 56
Broadneck 49, Crofton 37
Century 54, Liberty 50
Fallston 48, Patterson Mill 43
Harford Tech 42, Bohemia Manor 30
Havre de Grace 43, North East 29
Kent Island 51, North Caroline 26
Manchester Valley 49, Tuscarora 28
Middletown 34, Oakdale 32
North Harford 49, Joppatowne 10
Parkside 56, Wicomico 46
Pasadena Chesapeake 45, Northeast - AA 33
Pocomoke 69, Washington 47
Queen Annes County 71, Kent County 7
Quince Orchard 52, Paint Branch 33
Rising Sun 54, Edgewood 50
Seneca Valley 55, Northwest - Mtg 18
Severna Park 53, Annapolis 35
South River 48, Arundel 38
Walkersville 58, Thomas Johnson 38
Walt Whitman 49, Watkins Mill 4
Westminster 51, Linganore 42
Winston Churchill 61, Montgomery Blair 18
Wootton 61, John F. Kennedy 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/