BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 65, Rocori 62

Anoka 80, Cambridge-Isanti 73

Ashby 82, Ortonville 47

Barnesville 69, Frazee 25

Blue Earth Area 63, Fairmont 59, OT

Brainerd 75, Fergus Falls 45

Buffalo 78, Chanhassen 44

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 68, Underwood 48

Columbia Heights 81, Minneapolis Southwest 62

Crosby-Ironton 68, Proctor 55

DeLaSalle 69, Benilde-St. Margaret's 57

Deer River 84, Greenway 58

East Grand Forks 49, Roseau 45

East Ridge 63, Eden Prairie 53

Eastview 77, Eagan 51

Edina 74, Chaska 70

Ely 58, Cook County 35

Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, Tri-City United 36

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 64, Stephen-Argyle 37

Hope Academy 83, St. Paul Harding 54

Hopkins 71, Tartan 54

Hutchinson 48, Waconia 40

Irondale 79, Centennial 67

Jordan 96, Belle Plaine 74

Lake City 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42

Lakeville North 93, Lakeville South 80

Legacy Christian 90, LILA 61

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 89, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 76

Litchfield 54, Melrose 48

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 57, Grand Meadow 41

Mahtomedi 71, Stillwater 62

Maple River 96, Medford 44

Maranatha Christian 79, St. Paul Como Park 66

Marshall 84, Windom 73

Mayer Lutheran 69, Concordia Academy 66

Minneapolis North 82, Minneapolis Patrick Henry/FAIR 53

Minneapolis South 78, St. Paul Central 62

Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Virginia 66

Murray County Central 59, Hills-Beaver Creek 45

Nashwauk-Keewatin 68, McGregor 50

Nevis 63, Pillager 53

New York Mills 89, Ogilvie 62

Norwood-Young America 66, New Ulm Cathedral 54

Orono 78, Delano 60

Osakis 68, Minnewaska 57

Osseo 71, Moorhead 58

PACT Charter 61, North Lakes Academy 59

Paynesville 74, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36

Pipestone 84, Jackson County Central 51

Princeton 83, St. Cloud Apollo 44

Prior Lake 68, Apple Valley 48

Rochester Century 68, Austin 65

Rockford 76, Minneapolis Roosevelt 27

Royalton 58, Staples-Motley 53, OT

Sauk Centre 56, Foley 38

Schaeffer Academy 69, Houston 45

Shakopee 80, Rosemount 39

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 63, Springfield 58

South St. Paul 68, Park (Cottage Grove) 52

Spring Grove 70, Lanesboro 34

St. Anthony 78, Two Rivers 67

St. Croix Prep 68, St. Paul Humboldt 36

St. Paul Academy 93, St. Paul Washington 33

Thief River Falls 72, Park Rapids 68

Two Harbors 79, Silver Bay 32

Watertown-Mayer 69, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 53

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 66, Edgerton 41

Winona 41, Red Wing 27

Woodbury 67, Hastings 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

New Richland-H-E-G vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, ppd.

Pelican Rapids vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Spring Lake Park vs. Roseville, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

