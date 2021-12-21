BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 65, Rocori 62
Anoka 80, Cambridge-Isanti 73
Ashby 82, Ortonville 47
Barnesville 69, Frazee 25
Blue Earth Area 63, Fairmont 59, OT
Brainerd 75, Fergus Falls 45
Buffalo 78, Chanhassen 44
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 68, Underwood 48
Columbia Heights 81, Minneapolis Southwest 62
Crosby-Ironton 68, Proctor 55
DeLaSalle 69, Benilde-St. Margaret's 57
Deer River 84, Greenway 58
East Grand Forks 49, Roseau 45
East Ridge 63, Eden Prairie 53
Eastview 77, Eagan 51
Edina 74, Chaska 70
Ely 58, Cook County 35
Glencoe-Silver Lake 79, Tri-City United 36
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 64, Stephen-Argyle 37
Hope Academy 83, St. Paul Harding 54
Hopkins 71, Tartan 54
Hutchinson 48, Waconia 40
Irondale 79, Centennial 67
Jordan 96, Belle Plaine 74
Lake City 66, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 42
Lakeville North 93, Lakeville South 80
Legacy Christian 90, LILA 61
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 89, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 76
Litchfield 54, Melrose 48
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 57, Grand Meadow 41
Mahtomedi 71, Stillwater 62
Maple River 96, Medford 44
Maranatha Christian 79, St. Paul Como Park 66
Marshall 84, Windom 73
Mayer Lutheran 69, Concordia Academy 66
Minneapolis North 82, Minneapolis Patrick Henry/FAIR 53
Minneapolis South 78, St. Paul Central 62
Mountain Iron-Buhl 90, Virginia 66
Murray County Central 59, Hills-Beaver Creek 45
Nashwauk-Keewatin 68, McGregor 50
Nevis 63, Pillager 53
New York Mills 89, Ogilvie 62
Norwood-Young America 66, New Ulm Cathedral 54
Orono 78, Delano 60
Osakis 68, Minnewaska 57
Osseo 71, Moorhead 58
PACT Charter 61, North Lakes Academy 59
Paynesville 74, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36
Pipestone 84, Jackson County Central 51
Princeton 83, St. Cloud Apollo 44
Prior Lake 68, Apple Valley 48
Rochester Century 68, Austin 65
Rockford 76, Minneapolis Roosevelt 27
Royalton 58, Staples-Motley 53, OT
Sauk Centre 56, Foley 38
Schaeffer Academy 69, Houston 45
Shakopee 80, Rosemount 39
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 63, Springfield 58
South St. Paul 68, Park (Cottage Grove) 52
Spring Grove 70, Lanesboro 34
St. Anthony 78, Two Rivers 67
St. Croix Prep 68, St. Paul Humboldt 36
St. Paul Academy 93, St. Paul Washington 33
Thief River Falls 72, Park Rapids 68
Two Harbors 79, Silver Bay 32
Watertown-Mayer 69, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 53
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 66, Edgerton 41
Winona 41, Red Wing 27
Woodbury 67, Hastings 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New Richland-H-E-G vs. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, ppd.
Pelican Rapids vs. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Spring Lake Park vs. Roseville, ppd.
