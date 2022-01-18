BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caldwell 41, West Elk 33

Christ Preparatory Academy 60, Independence Home School 33

Kapaun Mount Carmel 78, Wichita Northwest 46

Logan/Palco 54, Western Plains-Healy 31

Minneola 59, Pawnee Heights 45

Olpe 58, Madison/Hamilton 27

Pike Valley 61, Wilson 40

Rock Hills 35, Tescott 20

Sedan 62, Oxford 54

South Haven 63, Flinthills 56

Spearville 52, Ingalls 28

Wichita Heights 71, Wichita West 48

Wichita South 59, Wichita East 43

Baldwin Invitational=

Wellsville 82, Augusta 75

Basehor-Linwood Invitational=

Basehor-Linwood 87, Louisburg 42

Washburn Rural 55, KC Piper 47

Burlington Invitational=

Burlington 65, Wichita Independent 47

Paola 57, Ottawa 42

Sabetha 54, Rock Creek 44

Burrton Invitational=

Berean Academy 48, Burrton 40

Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Goessel 45

Halstead Adolph Rupp Invitational=

Andale 78, Minneapolis 29

Haven 71, Halstead 12

Hi-Plains League Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Lakin 83, Wichita County 53

Southwestern Hts. 51, Stanton County 43

Sublette 57, Syracuse 49

Hoisington Winter Jam=

Ellinwood 49, Cimarron 35

Mid-Continent League Tournament=

Norton 33, Hill City 22

Trego 60, Plainville 51

Northern Plains League Tournament=

Osborne 53, Lakeside 46

Northwest Kansas League Tournament=

Dighton 49, Quinter 36

Greeley County 66, Oberlin-Decatur 26

NPL Tournament=

Semifinal=

Thunder Ridge 45, Lincoln 42

Pleasanton Invitational=

Heritage Christian 107, Oswego 47

Osawatomie 50, Jayhawk Linn 44

SM West Viking Classic=

Shawnee Heights 51, KC Wyandotte 45

Spring Hill Invitational Tournament=

Hutchinson 79, Mill Valley 66

St. John Mid-Winter Classic=

Wichita Independent 52, Nickerson 18

Sterling Invitational=

Kingman 48, Scott City 47

Trojan Classic=

Hesston 60, Riley County 11

Hillsboro 99, Eureka 22

Remington 36, Republic County 33

Twin Valley League Tournament=

Centralia 54, Wetmore 49

Frankfort 54, Clifton-Clyde 43

Hanover 61, Blue Valley 36

Troy 55, Axtell 30

Uniontown Tournament=

Prairie View 71, Uniontown 44

Wilson County Classic=

Girard 75, Fredonia 29

Yates Center Mid-Season Classic=

Anderson County 60, St. Paul 33

Humboldt 51, Iola 45

