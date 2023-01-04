BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Box Elder 56, Turner 46
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, Chinook 32
Corvallis 53, Anaconda 51
Dillon 79, Livingston 40
Drummond 60, Deer Lodge 55
Fairfield 67, Shelby 54
Glendive 88, Sidney 47
Heart Butte 62, Cascade 47
Hot Springs 59, Clark Fork 29
Huntley Project 61, Lodge Grass 36
Lewistown (Fergus) 84, Laurel 43
Malta 62, Glasgow 49
Rocky Boy 44, Cut Bank 35
Ronan 62, Whitefish 56, OT
St. Ignatius 69, Plains 41
Sunburst 64, Valier 47
Victor 55, Valley Christian 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
