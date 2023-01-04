BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Box Elder 56, Turner 46

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, Chinook 32

Corvallis 53, Anaconda 51

Dillon 79, Livingston 40

Drummond 60, Deer Lodge 55

Fairfield 67, Shelby 54

Glendive 88, Sidney 47

Heart Butte 62, Cascade 47

Hot Springs 59, Clark Fork 29

Huntley Project 61, Lodge Grass 36

Lewistown (Fergus) 84, Laurel 43

Malta 62, Glasgow 49

Rocky Boy 44, Cut Bank 35

Ronan 62, Whitefish 56, OT

St. Ignatius 69, Plains 41

Sunburst 64, Valier 47

Victor 55, Valley Christian 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

