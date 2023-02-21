BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 69, S. Point, Ohio 56
Calhoun County 55, Meadow Bridge 45
Chapmanville 87, Sissonville 46
Charleston Catholic 49, Poca 35
East Fairmont 66, North Marion 36
Fairmont Senior 58, Bridgeport 51
Frankfort 44, Pendleton County 41
Herbert Hoover 61, Winfield 59
Hurricane 75, Nicholas County 51
James Monroe 69, Summers County 45
Midland Trail 70, River View 60
Philip Barbour 54, Lincoln 41
Point Pleasant 73, Buffalo 49
Princeton 75, Bluefield 66
Ripley 66, Ravenswood 44
South Charleston 51, Oak Hill 46
Spring Valley 61, Parkersburg 56
St. Albans 62, Capital 58
University 62, Musselman 40
Wirt County 59, Braxton County 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
