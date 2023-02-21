BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 69, S. Point, Ohio 56

Calhoun County 55, Meadow Bridge 45

Chapmanville 87, Sissonville 46

Charleston Catholic 49, Poca 35

East Fairmont 66, North Marion 36

Fairmont Senior 58, Bridgeport 51

Frankfort 44, Pendleton County 41

Herbert Hoover 61, Winfield 59

Hurricane 75, Nicholas County 51

James Monroe 69, Summers County 45

Midland Trail 70, River View 60

Philip Barbour 54, Lincoln 41

Point Pleasant 73, Buffalo 49

Princeton 75, Bluefield 66

Ripley 66, Ravenswood 44

South Charleston 51, Oak Hill 46

Spring Valley 61, Parkersburg 56

St. Albans 62, Capital 58

University 62, Musselman 40

Wirt County 59, Braxton County 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you