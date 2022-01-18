BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cyprus 64, Roy 49
East 60, Skyline 57
Fremont 60, Clearfield 46
Highland 69, Park City 35
Hunter 65, West 33
Jordan 70, Timpanogos 64
Lehi 46, Timpview 45
Murray 90, Brighton 54
Payson 56, Uintah 43
Salem Hills 67, Springville 59
Skyridge 61, Lone Peak 54
Spanish Fork 59, Maple Mountain 45
Stansbury 58, Cedar Valley 56
Syracuse 68, Farmington 54
Taylorsville 82, Granger 29
Wasatch 64, Provo 37
Wayne 53, Altamont 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/