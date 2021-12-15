GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 52, Legion Collegiate 45
Bluffton 40, Beaufort 35
Brashier Middle College 31, Greenville Technical Charter 15
Carvers Bay 44, Hannah-Pamplico 39
Chapin 58, Brookland-Cayce 6
Chapman 55, Chesnee 33
Chesterfield 62, North Central 19
Columbia 64, C.A. Johnson 14
Dutch Fork 51, Walhalla 46
Lexington 66, Gilbert 16
May River 57, Colleton County 36
Mid-Carolina 52, Saluda 48
Military Magnet Academy 81, Palmetto Scholars Academy 17
Myrtle Beach 41, West Oak 29
Northwood Academy 61, Ridge View 31
Richard Winn Academy 17, Providence HomeSchool 16
Socastee 68, Georgetown 19
Spartanburg 64, Boiling Springs 63
Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 52, Andrew Jackson 40
Westwood 65, Blythewood 18
Woodmont 56, Eastside 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/