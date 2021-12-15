GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aiken 52, Legion Collegiate 45

Bluffton 40, Beaufort 35

Brashier Middle College 31, Greenville Technical Charter 15

Carvers Bay 44, Hannah-Pamplico 39

Chapin 58, Brookland-Cayce 6

Chapman 55, Chesnee 33

Chesterfield 62, North Central 19

Columbia 64, C.A. Johnson 14

Dutch Fork 51, Walhalla 46

Lexington 66, Gilbert 16

May River 57, Colleton County 36

Mid-Carolina 52, Saluda 48

Military Magnet Academy 81, Palmetto Scholars Academy 17

Myrtle Beach 41, West Oak 29

Northwood Academy 61, Ridge View 31

Richard Winn Academy 17, Providence HomeSchool 16

Socastee 68, Georgetown 19

Spartanburg 64, Boiling Springs 63

Waxhaw Cuthbertson, N.C. 52, Andrew Jackson 40

Westwood 65, Blythewood 18

Woodmont 56, Eastside 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

