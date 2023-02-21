GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brentsville 57, Culpeper 44
Grace Christian 47, Westover Christian 35
Hampton Roads 53, Walsingham Academy 20
King's Fork High School 59, Jamestown 53
Miller School 64, Chatham Hall 11
Norfolk Christian School 65, Cape Henry Collegiate 21
Norfolk Collegiate 87, Catholic 29
Parry McCluer 48, Galax 34
Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Temple Christian 64
St. Gertrude 70, St. Catherine's 25
St. Margaret's 51, Veritas Classic Christian School 45
Steward School 64, Norfolk Academy 30
Trinity Christian School 43, Fredericksburg Christian 35
VHSL Regional Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region A=
Essex 46, Mathews 30
K&Q Central 59, Northampton 35
Rappahannock 66, Middlesex 33
Region B=
Rappahannock County 47, Franklin 36
William Campbell 51, Surry County 46
Region D=
Eastside 60, Grundy 38
Honaker 48, Twin Springs 38
J.I. Burton 64, Lebanon 21
Twin Valley 67, Rural Retreat 64, 2OT
Class 2=
Region A=
Nandua 61, Windsor 53
Region B=
Clarke County 50, Stuarts Draft 16
Page County 45, Luray 41
Strasburg 51, East Rockingham 37
Woodstock Central 62, Buckingham County 48
Region D=
Central - Wise 84, Tazewell 37
Gate City 69, Virginia High 38
Richlands 50, Union 41
Ridgeview 75, Marion 52
Class 3=
Region B=
Meridian High School 47, William Monroe 33
Region C=
Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 49
Liberty-Bedford 45, Charlottesville 43
Spotswood 66, Wilson Memorial 21
Turner Ashby 76, Fluvanna 24
Region D=
Carroll County 86, Staunton River 15
Cave Spring 56, Northside 43
Lord Botetourt 68, Abingdon 32
Magna Vista 54, Christiansburg 41
Class 4=
Region A=
Hampton 80, Warwick 22
Manor High School 73, Warhill 27
Region B=
Chancellor 60, Mechanicsville High School 44
Hanover 56, Monacan 49
Matoaca 58, Henrico 34
Region C=
Sherando 58, Heritage (Leesburg) 31
Tuscarora 50, Millbrook 42
Region D=
Louisa 48, Salem 33
Pulaski County 69, Jefferson Forest 44
Class 5=
Region C=
Glen Allen 47, Douglas Freeman 21
Highland Springs 64, Deep Run 52
Lloyd Bird 58, Midlothian 25
Mills Godwin 50, Hermitage 48
Class 6=
Region B=
Colgan 58, Colonial Forge 39
Gainesville 49, Freedom (W) 43
Osbourn Park 72, Woodbridge 32
Patriot 49, Potomac 43
Region C=
Edison 37, South County 26
James Robinson 49, West Springfield 32
Mount Vernon 50, Hayfield 48
West Potomac 61, Lake Braddock 49
