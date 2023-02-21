GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brentsville 57, Culpeper 44

Grace Christian 47, Westover Christian 35

Hampton Roads 53, Walsingham Academy 20

King's Fork High School 59, Jamestown 53

Miller School 64, Chatham Hall 11

Norfolk Christian School 65, Cape Henry Collegiate 21

Norfolk Collegiate 87, Catholic 29

Parry McCluer 48, Galax 34

Roanoke Valley Christian 65, Temple Christian 64

St. Gertrude 70, St. Catherine's 25

St. Margaret's 51, Veritas Classic Christian School 45

Steward School 64, Norfolk Academy 30

Trinity Christian School 43, Fredericksburg Christian 35

VHSL Regional Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region A=

Essex 46, Mathews 30

K&Q Central 59, Northampton 35

Rappahannock 66, Middlesex 33

Region B=

Rappahannock County 47, Franklin 36

William Campbell 51, Surry County 46

Region D=

Eastside 60, Grundy 38

Honaker 48, Twin Springs 38

J.I. Burton 64, Lebanon 21

Twin Valley 67, Rural Retreat 64, 2OT

Class 2=

Region A=

Nandua 61, Windsor 53

Region B=

Clarke County 50, Stuarts Draft 16

Page County 45, Luray 41

Strasburg 51, East Rockingham 37

Woodstock Central 62, Buckingham County 48

Region D=

Central - Wise 84, Tazewell 37

Gate City 69, Virginia High 38

Richlands 50, Union 41

Ridgeview 75, Marion 52

Class 3=

Region B=

Meridian High School 47, William Monroe 33

Region C=

Liberty Christian 63, Broadway 49

Liberty-Bedford 45, Charlottesville 43

Spotswood 66, Wilson Memorial 21

Turner Ashby 76, Fluvanna 24

Region D=

Carroll County 86, Staunton River 15

Cave Spring 56, Northside 43

Lord Botetourt 68, Abingdon 32

Magna Vista 54, Christiansburg 41

Class 4=

Region A=

Hampton 80, Warwick 22

Manor High School 73, Warhill 27

Region B=

Chancellor 60, Mechanicsville High School 44

Hanover 56, Monacan 49

Matoaca 58, Henrico 34

Region C=

Sherando 58, Heritage (Leesburg) 31

Tuscarora 50, Millbrook 42

Region D=

Louisa 48, Salem 33

Pulaski County 69, Jefferson Forest 44

Class 5=

Region C=

Glen Allen 47, Douglas Freeman 21

Highland Springs 64, Deep Run 52

Lloyd Bird 58, Midlothian 25

Mills Godwin 50, Hermitage 48

Class 6=

Region B=

Colgan 58, Colonial Forge 39

Gainesville 49, Freedom (W) 43

Osbourn Park 72, Woodbridge 32

Patriot 49, Potomac 43

Region C=

Edison 37, South County 26

James Robinson 49, West Springfield 32

Mount Vernon 50, Hayfield 48

West Potomac 61, Lake Braddock 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

