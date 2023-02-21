BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 71, Hortonville 69
Arrowhead 88, Marquette University 74
Auburndale 65, Loyal 30
Baldwin-Woodville 59, Altoona 43
Baraboo 64, Mauston 44
Elmwood/Plum City 53, Elk Mound 42
Fox Valley Lutheran 81, Luxemburg-Casco 48
Green Bay West 51, Mishicot 46
Hamilton 61, Kettle Moraine 47
Hurley 78, South Shore 70
Janesville Craig 79, Madison East 69
Kimberly 88, Appleton West 77
Ladysmith 93, Hayward 57
Lake Mills 74, Elkhorn Area 50
Lakeland 68, Ashland 35
Lakeside Lutheran 72, St. John's NW Military Academy 58
Little Chute 53, Marinette 46
Luck 64, Lake Holcombe 60
Madison Memorial 71, Sun Prairie 64
Middleton 76, Verona Area 70, OT
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 95, Milwaukee Hamilton 86
Milwaukee King 69, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 44
Monona Grove 70, Watertown 51
Montello 51, Rio 48
Muskego 65, Franklin 55
Neenah 75, Oshkosh West 62
Northwestern 62, Rice Lake 49
Oregon 77, Sauk Prairie 56
Pewaukee 99, Milwaukee Academy of Science 95, OT
Platteville 60, Richland Center 41
Shawano 65, Merrill 42
Stoughton 56, Monroe 36
Sun Prairie West 82, Madison La Follette 72
Superior 74, Eau Claire North 56
Waukesha South 68, Menomonee Falls 55
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
