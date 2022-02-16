GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
4A Aurora (East) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Downers North 43, Downers South 33
Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, Plainfield Central 18
Oswego East 55, Naperville Central 41
Plainfield East 60, Naperville Neuqua Valley 46
Plainfield North 61, Yorkville 49
Waubonsie Valley 67, Aurora (East) 35
4A Bartlett Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Batavia 50, Glenbard East 22
St. Charles North 52, Addison Trail 44
Wheaton Warrenville South 44, Schaumburg 30
4A Bolingbrook Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Lincoln Way Central 49, Shepard 32
Marist 66, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 10
Sandburg 57, Andrew 37
Stagg 58, Romeoville 56
4A DeKalb Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Algonquin (Jacobs) 42, Larkin 35
South Elgin 59, Elgin 17
4A Glenview (Glenbrook South) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Evanston Township 48, Niles West 19
Glenbrook North 71, Lincoln Park 46
Glenbrook South 75, Niles North 42
Maine South 50, Leyden 32
New Trier 60, Elk Grove 30
York 58, Chicago (Lane) 30
4A Gurnee (Warren) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Fremd 68, Wheeling 20
Hersey 80, Highland Park 30
Lake Zurich 74, Grant 41
Palatine 43, Rolling Meadows 34
Round Lake 42, Gurnee Warren 34
4A Joliet (Central) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Alton 64, Quincy 48
Collinsville 51, Belleville West 37
Edwardsville 73, Pekin 42
Joliet West 69, Joliet Central 25
Moline 51, East Moline United 31
O’Fallon 62, Belleville East 33
4A LaGrange (Lyons) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Argo 65, Chicago (Jones) 56
Lyons 68, Proviso West 32
Mother McAuley 44, Oak Park River Forest 27
Simeon 58, Riverside-Brookfield 51
3A Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Centralia 53, Marion 36
Mattoon 71, Herrin 46
Triad 31, Highland 26
Waterloo 63, Mascoutah 45
3A Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Hyde Park 79, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 15
Kennedy 28, Chicago (Goode) 20
St. Ignatius def. Chicago (Solorio Academy), forfeit
3A Grayslake (Central) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Cary-Grove 31, Grayslake Central 23
Prairie Ridge 49, Lakes Community 29
3A Kankakee (Sr.) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Evergreen Park 58, Harvey Thornton 39
Hillcrest 48, Chicago Ag Science 26
Kankakee 67, Tinley Park 17
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 52, Thornridge 18
Morgan Park 52, Bremen 34
Oak Forest 51, Chicago Vocational 14
Oak Lawn Richards 66, Brooks Academy 61
3A LaSalle (L.-Peru) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Dixon 29, Sterling 21
Galesburg 63, LaSalle-Peru 43
3A Lincoln Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Decatur MacArthur 60, Chatham Glenwood 30
Rochester 56, Mt. Zion 43
Springfield 42, Jacksonville 17
Springfield Southeast 62, Springfield Lanphier 51
3A Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Kaneland 39, Belvidere North 36
3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Amundsen 52, Mather 4
Chicago Resurrection 51, Schurz 6
Fenwick 85, CICS-Northtown 12
Northside Prep 60, Senn 21
Ridgewood 43, Lake View 32
Westinghouse 51, Prosser 0
2A Chicago (Christ The King) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Chicago (Clark) 58, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 16
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 61, Chicago (Christ the King) 32
DePaul College Prep 58, Chicago Academy 6
Regina 68, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 12
Rickover Naval 31, Chicago (Disney II) 22
2A Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45, Stanford Olympia 39
Normal University 57, Bloomington Central Catholic 37
2A Elmhurst (Timothy Christian) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 67, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 26
Chicago Christian 45, Westmont 42
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 59, Chicago-University 26
Joliet Catholic 72, Julian 18
Phillips 58, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 19
2A Johnsburg Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Byron 61, Rockford Christian 41
Rockford Lutheran 48, Stillman Valley 36
2A Monticello Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Clinton 43, Warrensburg-Latham 32
Marshall 45, Mt. Carmel 26
Paris 62, Sangamon Valley 12
2A Nashville Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Benton 36, Eldorado 31
Breese Central 56, Greenville 22
Hamilton County 45, Harrisburg 42
Nashville 45, Pinckneyville 25
2A Waverly Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Carlinville 45, Franklin (South County) 39
Hillsboro 64, Auburn 39
Quincy Notre Dame 50, Pleasant Plains 34
Williamsville 34, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 33
1A Brimfield Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Abingdon 61, Biggsville West Central 50
Elmwood 66, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 12
Illini Bluffs 37, Roanoke-Benson 26
Mendon Unity 55, Monmouth United 29
1A Bunker Hill Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Calhoun 36, Bluffs 20
Carlyle 69, Sandoval 34
Carrollton 60, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 32
McGivney Catholic High School 40, Centralia Christ Our Rock 38
1A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
North Shore Country Day 45, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 21
Skokie (Ida Crown) 55, Waldorf 24
1A Farmer City (Blue Ridge) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Pecatonica 54, Alden-Hebron 23
1A Forreston Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Amboy 29, Dakota 26
Freeport (Aquin) 50, Durand 28
Lanark Eastland 50, Morrison 39
Lena-Winslow 43, River Ridge 29
Polo 50, Indian Creek 45
Stockton 43, Orangeville 30
1A Sesser (S.-Valier) Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Marissa/ Coulterville Co-op 55, Waterloo Gibault 24
Woodlawn 59, Trico 26
1A Tuscola Sectional=
Regional Semifinal=
Moweaqua Central A&M 37, Catlin (Salt Fork) 28
Tuscola 45, Okaw Valley 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/