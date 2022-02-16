GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

4A Aurora (East) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Downers North 43, Downers South 33

Lisle (Benet Academy) 61, Plainfield Central 18

Oswego East 55, Naperville Central 41

Plainfield East 60, Naperville Neuqua Valley 46

Plainfield North 61, Yorkville 49

Waubonsie Valley 67, Aurora (East) 35

4A Bartlett Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Batavia 50, Glenbard East 22

St. Charles North 52, Addison Trail 44

Wheaton Warrenville South 44, Schaumburg 30

4A Bolingbrook Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Lincoln Way Central 49, Shepard 32

Marist 66, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 10

Sandburg 57, Andrew 37

Stagg 58, Romeoville 56

4A DeKalb Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Algonquin (Jacobs) 42, Larkin 35

South Elgin 59, Elgin 17

4A Glenview (Glenbrook South) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Evanston Township 48, Niles West 19

Glenbrook North 71, Lincoln Park 46

Glenbrook South 75, Niles North 42

Maine South 50, Leyden 32

New Trier 60, Elk Grove 30

York 58, Chicago (Lane) 30

4A Gurnee (Warren) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Fremd 68, Wheeling 20

Hersey 80, Highland Park 30

Lake Zurich 74, Grant 41

Palatine 43, Rolling Meadows 34

Round Lake 42, Gurnee Warren 34

4A Joliet (Central) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Alton 64, Quincy 48

Collinsville 51, Belleville West 37

Edwardsville 73, Pekin 42

Joliet West 69, Joliet Central 25

Moline 51, East Moline United 31

O’Fallon 62, Belleville East 33

4A LaGrange (Lyons) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Argo 65, Chicago (Jones) 56

Lyons 68, Proviso West 32

Mother McAuley 44, Oak Park River Forest 27

Simeon 58, Riverside-Brookfield 51

3A Bethalto (Civic Memorial) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Centralia 53, Marion 36

Mattoon 71, Herrin 46

Triad 31, Highland 26

Waterloo 63, Mascoutah 45

3A Chicago (De La Salle) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Hyde Park 79, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 15

Kennedy 28, Chicago (Goode) 20

St. Ignatius def. Chicago (Solorio Academy), forfeit

3A Grayslake (Central) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Cary-Grove 31, Grayslake Central 23

Prairie Ridge 49, Lakes Community 29

3A Kankakee (Sr.) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Evergreen Park 58, Harvey Thornton 39

Hillcrest 48, Chicago Ag Science 26

Kankakee 67, Tinley Park 17

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 52, Thornridge 18

Morgan Park 52, Bremen 34

Oak Forest 51, Chicago Vocational 14

Oak Lawn Richards 66, Brooks Academy 61

3A LaSalle (L.-Peru) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Dixon 29, Sterling 21

Galesburg 63, LaSalle-Peru 43

3A Lincoln Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Decatur MacArthur 60, Chatham Glenwood 30

Rochester 56, Mt. Zion 43

Springfield 42, Jacksonville 17

Springfield Southeast 62, Springfield Lanphier 51

3A Maple Park (Kaneland) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Kaneland 39, Belvidere North 36

3A Oak Park (Fenwick) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Amundsen 52, Mather 4

Chicago Resurrection 51, Schurz 6

Fenwick 85, CICS-Northtown 12

Northside Prep 60, Senn 21

Ridgewood 43, Lake View 32

Westinghouse 51, Prosser 0

2A Chicago (Christ The King) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Chicago (Clark) 58, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 16

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 61, Chicago (Christ the King) 32

DePaul College Prep 58, Chicago Academy 6

Regina 68, Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 12

Rickover Naval 31, Chicago (Disney II) 22

2A Chillicothe (Illinois Valley Central) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45, Stanford Olympia 39

Normal University 57, Bloomington Central Catholic 37

2A Elmhurst (Timothy Christian) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 67, Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 26

Chicago Christian 45, Westmont 42

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 59, Chicago-University 26

Joliet Catholic 72, Julian 18

Phillips 58, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 19

2A Johnsburg Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Byron 61, Rockford Christian 41

Rockford Lutheran 48, Stillman Valley 36

2A Monticello Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Clinton 43, Warrensburg-Latham 32

Marshall 45, Mt. Carmel 26

Paris 62, Sangamon Valley 12

2A Nashville Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Benton 36, Eldorado 31

Breese Central 56, Greenville 22

Hamilton County 45, Harrisburg 42

Nashville 45, Pinckneyville 25

2A Waverly Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Carlinville 45, Franklin (South County) 39

Hillsboro 64, Auburn 39

Quincy Notre Dame 50, Pleasant Plains 34

Williamsville 34, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 33

1A Brimfield Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Abingdon 61, Biggsville West Central 50

Elmwood 66, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 12

Illini Bluffs 37, Roanoke-Benson 26

Mendon Unity 55, Monmouth United 29

1A Bunker Hill Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Calhoun 36, Bluffs 20

Carlyle 69, Sandoval 34

Carrollton 60, Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 32

McGivney Catholic High School 40, Centralia Christ Our Rock 38

1A Chicago (Orr) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

North Shore Country Day 45, (Chicago ) Wolcott School 21

Skokie (Ida Crown) 55, Waldorf 24

1A Farmer City (Blue Ridge) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Pecatonica 54, Alden-Hebron 23

1A Forreston Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Amboy 29, Dakota 26

Freeport (Aquin) 50, Durand 28

Lanark Eastland 50, Morrison 39

Lena-Winslow 43, River Ridge 29

Polo 50, Indian Creek 45

Stockton 43, Orangeville 30

1A Sesser (S.-Valier) Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Marissa/ Coulterville Co-op 55, Waterloo Gibault 24

Woodlawn 59, Trico 26

1A Tuscola Sectional=

Regional Semifinal=

Moweaqua Central A&M 37, Catlin (Salt Fork) 28

Tuscola 45, Okaw Valley 23

