BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bingham 71, American Fork 61

Bonneville 73, Century, Idaho 49

Bountiful 79, West 33

Bryce Valley 51, North Sevier 39

Cedar Valley 61, Mountain View 48

Corner Canyon 97, Taylorsville 36

Cottonwood 65, Judge Memorial 50

Crimson Cliffs 78, Spanish Fork 66

Enterprise 56, Moapa Valley, Nev. 30

Fremont 44, Ridgeline 42

Grand County 46, Monticello 41

Juan Diego Catholic 49, Herriman 37

Layton Christian Academy 69, Tooele 52

Northridge 72, Ben Lomond 55

Payson 50, Provo 34

Pine View 66, Canyon View 62

Pleasant Grove 50, Timpanogos 49

Real Salt Lake 96, Wasatch 80

Sky View 80, Weber 57

Skyline 74, Jordan 55

Skyridge 58, Salem Hills 55

Summit Academy 79, Merit Academy 29

Viewmont 61, Layton 58

Waterford 74, Intermountain Christian 42

West Jordan 71, Brighton 61

Woods Cross 59, Syracuse 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

