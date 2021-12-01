BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bingham 71, American Fork 61
Bonneville 73, Century, Idaho 49
Bountiful 79, West 33
Bryce Valley 51, North Sevier 39
Cedar Valley 61, Mountain View 48
Corner Canyon 97, Taylorsville 36
Cottonwood 65, Judge Memorial 50
Crimson Cliffs 78, Spanish Fork 66
Enterprise 56, Moapa Valley, Nev. 30
Fremont 44, Ridgeline 42
Grand County 46, Monticello 41
Juan Diego Catholic 49, Herriman 37
Layton Christian Academy 69, Tooele 52
Northridge 72, Ben Lomond 55
Payson 50, Provo 34
Pine View 66, Canyon View 62
Pleasant Grove 50, Timpanogos 49
Real Salt Lake 96, Wasatch 80
Sky View 80, Weber 57
Skyline 74, Jordan 55
Skyridge 58, Salem Hills 55
Summit Academy 79, Merit Academy 29
Viewmont 61, Layton 58
Waterford 74, Intermountain Christian 42
West Jordan 71, Brighton 61
Woods Cross 59, Syracuse 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/