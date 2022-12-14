GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.C. Flora 63, Cardinal Newman 27

Aiken 50, Hilton Head Island 38

Battery Creek 69, Colleton County 35

Blackville-Hilda 45, Ridge Spring-Monetta 30

Blue Ridge 51, Landrum 41

Blythewood 59, Fairfield Central 51

Boiling Springs 63, Union County 25

Camden 72, Andrew Jackson 44

Carvers Bay 56, Green Sea Floyds 13

Chesterfield 50, Buford 21

Clinton 46, Newberry Academy 31

Colleton Prep 53, Holly Hill Academy 18

Easley 42, Powdersville 39

Emerald 50, Ninety Six 28

Greenville 42, Carolina High and Academy 23

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 47, Wagener-Salley 44

Lake City 33, Lamar 18

Lakewood 42, Richland Northeast 33

Lexington 59, Spring Valley 46

Loris 55, South Columbus, N.C. 17

Lowcountry Wildcats 44, Charleston Collegiate 32

Manning 54, Kingstree 36

Mid-Carolina 61, Batesburg-Leesville 36

North Augusta 62, Richmond Academy, Ga. 9

North Myrtle Beach 36, Socastee 30

Northside Christian 52, Oakbrook Prep 29

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 37, Lucy G. Beckham 28

Riverside 85, James F. Byrnes 69

Silver Bluff 60, Wade Hampton (H) 31

South Pointe 79, Gaffney 51

Southside 57, Christ Church Episcopal 32

St. James 50, Georgetown 38

St. John's 42, Lowcountry Leadership 41

Swansea 43, Airport 42

Travelers Rest 41, Liberty 5

West Oak 52, Belton-Honea Path 26

Westside 49, Seneca 36

Westwood 69, Chapin 11

Wilson 70, Darlington 67, OT

Woodland 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 39

Woodmont 63, Eastside 50

Wren 48, T.L. Hanna 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

