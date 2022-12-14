GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.C. Flora 63, Cardinal Newman 27
Aiken 50, Hilton Head Island 38
Battery Creek 69, Colleton County 35
Blackville-Hilda 45, Ridge Spring-Monetta 30
Blue Ridge 51, Landrum 41
Blythewood 59, Fairfield Central 51
Boiling Springs 63, Union County 25
Camden 72, Andrew Jackson 44
Carvers Bay 56, Green Sea Floyds 13
Chesterfield 50, Buford 21
Clinton 46, Newberry Academy 31
Colleton Prep 53, Holly Hill Academy 18
Easley 42, Powdersville 39
Emerald 50, Ninety Six 28
Greenville 42, Carolina High and Academy 23
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 47, Wagener-Salley 44
Lake City 33, Lamar 18
Lakewood 42, Richland Northeast 33
Lexington 59, Spring Valley 46
Loris 55, South Columbus, N.C. 17
Lowcountry Wildcats 44, Charleston Collegiate 32
Manning 54, Kingstree 36
Mid-Carolina 61, Batesburg-Leesville 36
North Augusta 62, Richmond Academy, Ga. 9
North Myrtle Beach 36, Socastee 30
Northside Christian 52, Oakbrook Prep 29
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 37, Lucy G. Beckham 28
Riverside 85, James F. Byrnes 69
Silver Bluff 60, Wade Hampton (H) 31
South Pointe 79, Gaffney 51
Southside 57, Christ Church Episcopal 32
St. James 50, Georgetown 38
St. John's 42, Lowcountry Leadership 41
Swansea 43, Airport 42
Travelers Rest 41, Liberty 5
West Oak 52, Belton-Honea Path 26
Westside 49, Seneca 36
Westwood 69, Chapin 11
Wilson 70, Darlington 67, OT
Woodland 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 39
Woodmont 63, Eastside 50
Wren 48, T.L. Hanna 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
