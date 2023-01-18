GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton East 52, Appleton North 44
Aquinas 75, La Crosse Central 47
Arcadia 57, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 46
Ashland 39, Medford Area 34
Assumption 75, Newman Catholic 38
Athens 60, Abbotsford 42
Auburndale 50, Stratford 34
Bangor 49, Wonewoc-Center 30
Baraboo 64, Monroe 39
Beaver Dam 64, Stoughton 41
Belmont 59, Highland 43
Black River Falls 59, Viroqua 33
Brillion 64, Reedsville 49
Brookwood 59, New Lisbon 33
Caledonia, Minn. 53, Onalaska 44
Cashton 55, Necedah 31
Catholic Memorial 79, Kenosha Indian Trail 41
Central Wisconsin Christian 50, Cambria-Friesland 41
Clayton 74, Birchwood 30
Clear Lake 58, Grantsburg 54
Cornell 45, Flambeau 39
Crandon 90, Goodman/Pembine 18
DeForest 51, Milton 37
Delavan-Darien 44, Whitewater 40
Eau Claire North 87, Wausau East 65
Florence 67, Elcho 20
Fond du Lac 66, D.C. Everest 34
Fox Valley Lutheran 76, Waupaca 33
Franklin 59, South Milwaukee 16
Frederic 45, Webster 23
Freedom 65, Clintonville 28
Germantown 90, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 45
Glenwood City 46, Bruce 27
Green Bay Southwest 55, Green Bay Preble 43
Greenfield 54, Elkhorn Area 28
Gresham Community 55, Menominee Indian 44
Homestead 63, Milwaukee DSHA 42
Hudson 59, Prescott 39
Hustisford 55, Waterloo 50
Iola-Scandinavia 70, Port Edwards 22
Ithaca 57, La Farge/Youth Initiative 38
Kenosha Bradford 83, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 39
Kenosha Tremper 69, Burlington 52
Kickapoo 73, De Soto 8
Laconia 74, Lomira 27
Lake Country Lutheran 74, Saint Francis 34
Lake Mills 56, Deerfield 31
Laona-Wabeno 41, Three Lakes 24
Marathon 49, Edgar 47
Marinette 47, Luxemburg-Casco 40
Martin Luther 56, Racine Lutheran 31
Menasha 62, Shawano 31
Mercer 41, Bessemer, Mich. 35
Milwaukee South 70, Milwaukee Madison 50
Mineral Point 66, Belleville 46
Mishicot 60, New Holstein 31
Monona Grove 47, Waunakee 46
Neenah 62, Marshfield 54
New Auburn 49, Winter 46
North Fond du Lac 56, Mayville 37
Notre Dame 83, Ashwaubenon 28
Oak Creek 47, Hamilton 37
Oconto 59, Valders 51
Oconto Falls 28, Little Chute 27
Omro 58, St. Marys Springs 34
Oregon 62, Portage 11
Pewaukee 74, Brookfield Central 41
Phillips 82, Prentice 49
Platteville 61, Wisconsin Dells 52
Plum City 46, Independence 31
Prairie Farm 87, Lake Holcombe 24
Prairie du Chien 66, West Salem 60
Reedsburg Area 73, Mount Horeb 41
River Falls 55, Osceola 51
River Ridge 46, Boscobel 35
Royall 63, Hillsboro 53
Saint Thomas More 66, Shoreland Lutheran 43
Salam School 50, Augustine Prep 47
Sauk Prairie 50, Edgewood 38
Seneca 39, Weston 27
Sheboygan North 59, Bay Port 47
Sheboygan South 57, Manitowoc Lincoln 53
Shiocton 57, Pacelli 46
Shullsburg 56, Iowa-Grant 50
Siren 69, Shell Lake 46
St. Mary Catholic 69, Lourdes Academy 57
Stevens Point 67, Chippewa Falls 46
Superior 79, Rice Lake 56
The Prairie School 73, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 27
Turtle Lake 40, Northwood 35
Union Grove 76, New Berlin West 64
Unity 50, Luck 22
University School of Milwaukee 80, Kenosha Christian Life 49
Watertown 50, Fort Atkinson 24
Watertown Luther Prep 69, Heritage Christian 45
Waunakee 67, Monroe 14
Waupun 51, Randolph 49
Wausau West 51, Eau Claire Memorial 47
Wautoma 57, Ripon 43
Wauwatosa West 76, Waukesha North 44
Wauzeka-Steuben 63, North Crawford 32
West Allis Nathan Hale 52, Waukesha South 37
West De Pere 80, Green Bay East 29
Westby 35, Luther 31
Westfield Area 62, Tomah 41
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 75, Campbellsport 27
Winneconne 54, Plymouth 47
Wisconsin Heights 42, Parkview 39
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 63, Rhinelander 54
Wrightstown 65, Denmark 54
Xavier 48, Seymour 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
New London vs. Green Bay West, ccd.
Tomahawk vs. Tigerton, ppd.
University Lake/Trinity vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.
Wauwatosa East vs. Milwaukee Lutheran, ccd.
