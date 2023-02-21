BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Guertin 54, Exeter 48

ConVal 59, Hanover 57

Keene 74, Dover 56

Kennett 51, Plymouth Regional 40

Kingswood 55, Merrimack Valley 54

Laconia 65, Oyster River 52

Lebanon 66, Bishop Brady 48

Nashua South 73, Spaulding 47

Pinkerton 62, Goffstown 53

Salem 68, Concord 49

Timberlane 60, Manchester Memorial 46

Trinity 74, Winnacunnet 58

Windham 70, Merrimack 61

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

