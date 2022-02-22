BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 85, Churubusco 60
Anderson 73, Guerin Catholic 34
Argos 59, Caston 45
Austin 63, Lanesville 51
Avon 55, Martinsville 51
Bedford N. Lawrence 42, Eastern (Greene) 28
Beech Grove 77, Indpls Scecina 53
Blackford 59, Centerville 23
Bloomington Lighthouse 49, Brown Co. 38
Bloomington North 70, Edgewood 41
Bloomington South 59, Bloomfield 49
Boone Grove 57, Covenant Christian 44
Boonville 70, Tell City 55
Brownsburg 53, Center Grove 46
Carroll (Flora) 53, Western 47
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 48, Huntington North 45
Cass 57, Twin Lakes 49
Central Christian 53, Traders Point Christian 45
Christel House Manual 76, Southwestern (Shelby) 60
Clarksville 51, Henryville 46
Clinton Central 63, Elwood 35
Clinton Prairie 81, Monrovia 47
Connersville 48, Northeastern 36
Covenant Christian 51, Bethesda Christian 45
Cowan 68, Union (Modoc) 32
Crown Point 61, Hammond Morton 47
Daleville 62, Alexandria 49
Danville 88, Frankfort 79
DeKalb 65, Heritage 45
Decatur Central 78, University 50
E. Central 47, Lawrenceburg 34
E. Noble 58, Angola 45
Eastern Hancock 59, Pendleton Hts. 48
Ev. Bosse 77, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 61
Ev. Central 58, Ev. Mater Dei 36
Ev. Day 70, Washington Catholic 19
Ev. North 66, Ev. Memorial 64
Evansville Christian 84, Dubois 51
Fishers 62, Indpls N. Central 56
Forest Park 52, Gibson Southern 51
Fort Wayne Area Home Schools 65, S. Adams 38
Frankton 57, Knightstown 26
Fremont 55, Westview 44
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 65, Leo 55
Ft. Wayne Canterbury 79, Lakeland Christian 54
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 52, Bellmont 41
Gary 21st Century 52, Culver Academy 50
Glenn 48, Concord 42
Greenwood 47, Indian Creek 44
Hammond Central 61, Andrean 49
Hauser 81, Columbus Christian 52
Heritage Christian 68, Indpls Shortridge 39
Heritage Hills 52, Princeton 43
Hobart 59, Whiting 25
Illiana Christian 53, S. Bend Washington 41
Indpls Cathedral 74, Zionsville 62
Indpls Chatard 80, Indpls Herron 52
Indpls Lutheran 53, Indpls Attucks 48
Indpls Washington 89, Victory College Prep 25
Jay Co. 83, Winchester 46
Jeffersonville 76, Madison 33
Knox 58, Winamac 55
Kouts 67, River Forest 34
Lafayette Catholic 56, Kankakee Valley 55, OT
Lake Station 63, Portage 62
Lawrence North 64, Hamilton Southeastern 38
Liberty Christian 71, Indpls Irvington 16
Lighthouse CPA 75, Hammond Noll 68
Linton 91, S. Vermillion 49
Maconaquah 71, Peru 54
Manchester 60, Whitko 40
Marion 64, Muncie Central 62, OT
McCutcheon 44, Benton Central 40
Michigan City 86, Bowman Academy 42
Michigan City Marquette 72, Gary West 61
Milan 57, Madison Shawe 46
Mississinewa 54, Noblesville 49
Mitchell 56, Shoals 47
Muncie Burris 66, Blue River 51
Munster 77, Hanover Central 36
N. Decatur 51, Waldron 45
N. Harrison 53, Paoli 38
N. Judson 59, LaVille 47
N. Newton 58, Tri-County 44
N. Putnam 71, N. Montgomery 35
N. White 75, Frontier 39
New Castle 39, Lapel 38
New Haven 77, Ft. Wayne Luers 71
Northfield 35, Culver 30
Northridge 50, Fairfield 48
Oak Hill 47, Northwestern 37
Parke Heritage 46, Southmont 43
Penn 78, Mishawaka 47
Perry Central 66, Tecumseh 65
Prairie Hts. 43, Lakeland 42
Providence 43, New Washington 36
Randolph Southern 55, Union Co. 35
Rensselaer 61, Lowell 31
Rock Creek Academy 63, W. Washington 36
S. Bend Clay 68, Elkhart Christian 59
S. Bend St. Joseph's 75, Plymouth 45
S. Central (Elizabeth) 65, Corydon 58
S. Decatur 64, Oldenburg 55
S. Knox 58, Pike Central 46
S. Putnam 84, Riverton Parke 77, OT
S. Spencer 61, Christian Academy 42
Scottsburg 52, Jennings Co. 50
Seymour 54, Shelbyville 18
Shakamak 61, W. Vigo 43
Silver Creek 110, Salem 35
Southwestern (Hanover) 78, Charlestown 58
Southwood 85, Eastbrook 53
Springs Valley 69, Eastern (Pekin) 58
Sullivan 67, Cloverdale 44
Taylor 62, Madison-Grant 57
Tri 61, Hagerstown 36
Tri-West 68, Cascade 47
Triton 42, Bremen 33
Vincennes 48, Terre Haute South 47
W. Lafayette 62, Delphi 50
W. Noble 53, Goshen 34
Wabash 65, Eastern (Greentown) 50
Warren Central 79, Indpls Pike 76
Warsaw 56, Tippecanoe Valley 40
Washington Twp. 50, Wheeler 31
Wes-Del 77, Southern Wells 58
Western Boone 58, Speedway 38
White River Valley 69, Eminence 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Niles Brandywine, Mich. vs. S. Bend Riley, ppd.
