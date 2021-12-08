BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anniston 80, White Plains 45
Arab 58, Fort Payne 54
Ashford 53, Providence Christian 52
Austin 69, Muscle Shoals 60
Autaugaville 63, Catholic-Montgomery 43
Baker 58, Blount 54
Bayside Academy 56, Orange Beach 44
Berry 47, Hackleburg 44
Bob Jones 34, Mae Jemison 31
Brantley 72, Goshen 20
Brewbaker Tech 53, Sidney Lanier 48
Calera 49, Montevallo 46
Cedar Bluff 74, Gaylesville 26
Central Coosa 56, Childersburg 55
Central-Phenix City 71, Shaw, Ga. 57
Clay-Chalkville 67, Oneonta 53
Clements 48, Whitesburg Christian 47
Colbert County 69, Colbert Heights 55
Covenant Christian 88, Cherokee 20
Demopolis 50, Greene County 41
Deshler 65, Rogers 56
Dothan 49, Geneva County 44
Douglas 58, Boaz 44
Elmore County 59, Notasulga 46
Eufaula 47, Enterprise 45
Fairhope 68, Gulf Shores 47
Faith Christian 62, Coosa Christian 60
Florence 51, Athens 27
Francis Marion 62, Linden 25
G.W. Long 55, Slocomb 52
Gadsden 64, Albertville 53
Geraldine 72, Collinsville 58
Grissom 81, James Clemens 56
Guntersville 66, Fairview 45
Haleyville 62, Russellville 57
Hartselle 59, Madison Academy 58
Hatton 61, Lawrence County 57
Hazel Green 69, Columbia 46
Headland 76, Barbour County 64
Helena 75, Chelsea 63
Heritage Christian 68, Bessemer Academy 41
Highland Home 72, Trinity Presbyterian 55
Hueytown 74, Hale County 65
Indian Springs 51, Fayetteville 38
Jackson 82, Chickasaw 46
Jacksonville 90, Cherokee County 72
John Carroll Catholic 60, Altamont 48
Lauderdale County 61, Elkmont 38
LeFlore 64, Faith Academy 60
Lee-Huntsville 72, East Limestone 45
Lexington 62, Mars Hill Bible 58
Loachapoka 68, Beulah 40
Lynn 65, Meek 63
Macon-East 50, Lee-Scott Academy 47
Madison County 65, Decatur Heritage 63
McKenzie 70, W.S. Neal 66
Mortimer Jordan 58, Corner 54
New Hope 64, Pisgah 44
North Jackson 68, DAR 64
North Sand Mountain 77, Ider 65
Northside 61, Fayette County 60
Oak Mountain 76, Pelham 53
Oakwood Adventist Academy 63, Athens Bible 45
Parker 43, Woodlawn 20
Piedmont 70, Ohatchee 43
Plainview 58, Baylor, Tenn. 53
Red Bay 66, Sulligent 37
Red Level 77, Florala 67
Robertsdale 53, Elberta 43
Saint Bernard Prep 35, Sumiton Christian 26
Sardis 49, Crossville 31
Selma 38, Central-Tuscaloosa 33
Sheffield 62, Hubbard 60
Southside-Gadsden 55, Glencoe 50
Spain Park 61, Thompson 51
Sparta Academy 57, Southern Academy 39
St. James 55, Alabama Christian Academy 25
St. John Paul II Catholic 66, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 28
Susan Moore 54, Holly Pond 44
Sylvania 62, Fyffe 40
T.R. Miller 57, Pleasant Home 48
Tallassee 76, LAMP 33
Thorsby 36, Jemison 35
Tuscaloosa Christian School 61, Chilton Christian Academy 26
Valley 35, Opelika 20
West Blocton 67, Gordo 54
Westminster Christian Academy 65, Priceville 47
Wetumpka 78, Marbury 73
Winston County 58, Addison 54
