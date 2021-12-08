BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anniston 80, White Plains 45

Arab 58, Fort Payne 54

Ashford 53, Providence Christian 52

Austin 69, Muscle Shoals 60

Autaugaville 63, Catholic-Montgomery 43

Baker 58, Blount 54

Bayside Academy 56, Orange Beach 44

Berry 47, Hackleburg 44

Bob Jones 34, Mae Jemison 31

Brantley 72, Goshen 20

Brewbaker Tech 53, Sidney Lanier 48

Calera 49, Montevallo 46

Cedar Bluff 74, Gaylesville 26

Central Coosa 56, Childersburg 55

Central-Phenix City 71, Shaw, Ga. 57

Clay-Chalkville 67, Oneonta 53

Clements 48, Whitesburg Christian 47

Colbert County 69, Colbert Heights 55

Covenant Christian 88, Cherokee 20

Demopolis 50, Greene County 41

Deshler 65, Rogers 56

Dothan 49, Geneva County 44

Douglas 58, Boaz 44

Elmore County 59, Notasulga 46

Eufaula 47, Enterprise 45

Fairhope 68, Gulf Shores 47

Faith Christian 62, Coosa Christian 60

Florence 51, Athens 27

Francis Marion 62, Linden 25

G.W. Long 55, Slocomb 52

Gadsden 64, Albertville 53

Geraldine 72, Collinsville 58

Grissom 81, James Clemens 56

Guntersville 66, Fairview 45

Haleyville 62, Russellville 57

Hartselle 59, Madison Academy 58

Hatton 61, Lawrence County 57

Hazel Green 69, Columbia 46

Headland 76, Barbour County 64

Helena 75, Chelsea 63

Heritage Christian 68, Bessemer Academy 41

Highland Home 72, Trinity Presbyterian 55

Hueytown 74, Hale County 65

Indian Springs 51, Fayetteville 38

Jackson 82, Chickasaw 46

Jacksonville 90, Cherokee County 72

John Carroll Catholic 60, Altamont 48

Lauderdale County 61, Elkmont 38

LeFlore 64, Faith Academy 60

Lee-Huntsville 72, East Limestone 45

Lexington 62, Mars Hill Bible 58

Loachapoka 68, Beulah 40

Lynn 65, Meek 63

Macon-East 50, Lee-Scott Academy 47

Madison County 65, Decatur Heritage 63

McKenzie 70, W.S. Neal 66

Mortimer Jordan 58, Corner 54

New Hope 64, Pisgah 44

North Jackson 68, DAR 64

North Sand Mountain 77, Ider 65

Northside 61, Fayette County 60

Oak Mountain 76, Pelham 53

Oakwood Adventist Academy 63, Athens Bible 45

Parker 43, Woodlawn 20

Piedmont 70, Ohatchee 43

Plainview 58, Baylor, Tenn. 53

Red Bay 66, Sulligent 37

Red Level 77, Florala 67

Robertsdale 53, Elberta 43

Saint Bernard Prep 35, Sumiton Christian 26

Sardis 49, Crossville 31

Selma 38, Central-Tuscaloosa 33

Sheffield 62, Hubbard 60

Southside-Gadsden 55, Glencoe 50

Spain Park 61, Thompson 51

Sparta Academy 57, Southern Academy 39

St. James 55, Alabama Christian Academy 25

St. John Paul II Catholic 66, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 28

Susan Moore 54, Holly Pond 44

Sylvania 62, Fyffe 40

T.R. Miller 57, Pleasant Home 48

Tallassee 76, LAMP 33

Thorsby 36, Jemison 35

Tuscaloosa Christian School 61, Chilton Christian Academy 26

Valley 35, Opelika 20

West Blocton 67, Gordo 54

Westminster Christian Academy 65, Priceville 47

Wetumpka 78, Marbury 73

Winston County 58, Addison 54

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you