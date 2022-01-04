BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ryan 53, Kenmare 26

Bismarck 106, Century 103

Dickinson 70, Williston 60

Legacy 69, St. Mary's 61

Minot 73, Mandan 46

South Prairie 76, Center-Stanton 34

Stanley 72, Tioga 43

Velva 62, Glenburn 33

West Fargo 86, Fargo South 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Barnes County North vs. May Port CG, ppd.

Central McLean vs. Washburn, ppd.

Enderlin vs. Hankinson, ccd.

Fargo Davies vs. Devils Lake, ppd. to Jan 20th.

Garrison vs. Wilton-Wing, ppd.

Kindred vs. Northern Cass, ppd. to Feb 14th.

Valley City vs. Grand Forks Knightriders, ppd. to Feb 11th.

Wahpeton vs. Grand Forks Central, ppd. to Jan 8th.

Westhope vs. St. John, ppd. to Jan 17th.

Wilton vs. Garrison, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

