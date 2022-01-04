BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ryan 53, Kenmare 26
Bismarck 106, Century 103
Dickinson 70, Williston 60
Legacy 69, St. Mary's 61
Minot 73, Mandan 46
South Prairie 76, Center-Stanton 34
Stanley 72, Tioga 43
Velva 62, Glenburn 33
West Fargo 86, Fargo South 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Barnes County North vs. May Port CG, ppd.
Central McLean vs. Washburn, ppd.
Enderlin vs. Hankinson, ccd.
Fargo Davies vs. Devils Lake, ppd. to Jan 20th.
Garrison vs. Wilton-Wing, ppd.
Kindred vs. Northern Cass, ppd. to Feb 14th.
Valley City vs. Grand Forks Knightriders, ppd. to Feb 11th.
Wahpeton vs. Grand Forks Central, ppd. to Jan 8th.
Westhope vs. St. John, ppd. to Jan 17th.
Wilton vs. Garrison, ppd.
