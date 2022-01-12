BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ainsworth 68, Boyd County 35

Amherst 74, Alma 32

Aquinas 53, Twin River 22

Ashland-Greenwood 62, Platteview 46

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 74, Tekamah-Herman 43

Bayard 50, Morrill 46

Bishop Neumann 61, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 49

Bridgeport 77, Burns, Wyo. 61

Burwell 60, Riverside 26

Centennial 24, Shelby/Rising City 10

Central City 44, St. Paul 38

Chadron 54, Hemingford 32

Chase County 45, Southern Valley 28

College View Academy 51, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 42

Columbus Scotus 55, Norfolk Catholic 18

Conestoga 58, Nebraska City 47

Doniphan-Trumbull 61, Centura 44

Douglas County West 48, Yutan 42

Dundy County-Stratton 50, Hitchcock County 42

East Butler 65, Nebraska Lutheran 63

Elgin Public/Pope John 84, Fullerton 42

Elkhorn Valley 54, Stanton 44

Fort Calhoun 52, Louisville 46

Friend 63, Dorchester 17

Garden County 65, Minatare 36

Gibbon 44, Blue Hill 39

Gordon/Rushville 83, Hay Springs 49

Hartington Cedar Catholic 60, Wynot 49

Hastings 62, Aurora 39

Hastings St. Cecilia 49, Grand Island Northwest 46

Heartland 61, Superior 54

Heartland Christian, Iowa 58, Cedar Bluffs 25

Hershey 41, Sutherland 28

Hi-Line 54, Southwest 37

High Plains Community 66, Palmer 3

Holdrege 63, Adams Central 52

Homer 51, Pender 36

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 67, Wisner-Pilger 39

Kearney Catholic 63, Lexington 33

Kenesaw 59, Giltner 25

Lawrence-Nelson 46, Rock Hills, Kan. 16

Lincoln Christian 84, Boys Town 42

Lincoln Lutheran 59, Elmwood-Murdock 22

Maywood-Hayes Center 43, Maxwell 35

McCool Junction 61, Harvard 32

Mead 42, Weeping Water 41

Medicine Valley 60, Sandhills Valley 31

Millard North 61, Papillion-LaVista South 58

Minden 49, Ravenna 45

Nebraska City Lourdes 38, Auburn 34

Neligh-Oakdale 82, Osmond 58

North Bend Central 60, Arlington 54

North Platte St. Patrick's 56, Mullen 44

Osceola 67, Nebraska Christian 42

Overton 70, Brady 30

Pierce 47, Columbus Lakeview 42, OT

Pleasanton 64, Central Valley 47

Potter-Dix 66, Kimball 11

Raymond Central 48, David City 45

Sandy Creek 57, Deshler 26

Scottsbluff 76, Ogallala 51

Seward 56, Schuyler 30

Shelton 46, Arcadia-Loup City 45

Sidney 76, Mitchell 50

South Sioux City 76, Sioux City, North, Iowa 66

Spalding Academy 63, Elba 37

St. Mary's 66, Bloomfield 35

Stuart 47, CWC 21

Summerland 48, Creighton 44

Wahoo 56, Blair 40

Wakefield 57, Ponca 40

Walthill 65, Madison 47

Waverly 59, Elkhorn Mount Michael 35

Wayne 51, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 39

West Point-Beemer 40, Battle Creek 37

Winnebago 86, Tri County Northeast 33

York 44, Grand Island Central Catholic 33

MUDECAS=

A Division=

Falls City Sacred Heart 56, Johnson County Central 35

Freeman 52, Southern 29

Palmyra 66, Parkview Christian 64

Tri County 50, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32

B Division=

Diller-Odell 53, Exeter/Milligan 22

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 56, Sterling 34

Johnson-Brock 69, Lewiston 24

Pawnee City 48, Meridian 42

Rockport Invitational=

East Atchison, Mo. 62, Falls City 57

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you