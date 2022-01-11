BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barringer 63, Shabazz 52
Becton 62, North Arlington 51
Bergen Catholic 96, Passaic 35
Bound Brook 63, Bernards 40
Brick Memorial 76, Barnegat 31
Bridgeton 82, Pennsville Memorial 40
Bridgewater-Raritan 54, Hillsborough 37
Burlington Township 68, Pennsauken 46
Caldwell 33, Bloomfield 31
Camden 117, Eastern 56
Cape May Tech 46, Buena Regional 37
Cedar Grove 46, Ferris 27
Cherokee 43, Overbrook 36
Cherry Hill East 69, Bishop Eustace Prep 40
Christian Brothers 78, Middletown South 72
Cliffside Park 55, Dumont 36
Columbia 83, University 65
Delaware Valley Regional 42, Pingry 36
Demarest 65, Bergenfield 44
Don Bosco Prep 64, DePaul Catholic 46
Eagle Academy 60, West Caldwell Tech 54
East Brunswick 69, New Brunswick 37
East Orange 64, Newark Tech 35
Eastern Christian 66, Rosa Parks Arts 39
Eastside Paterson 70, Bergen Tech 31
Edison 74, Sayreville 51
Elmwood Park 66, Garfield 43
Ewing 53, Lawrence 49
Fair Lawn 63, Lakeland 44
Gill St. Bernard's 95, Franklin 57
Glen Ridge 75, Newark Collegiate 53
Governor Livingston 74, Brearley 38
Hackettstown 61, High Point 35
Hamilton West 44, Hopewell Valley Central 41
Hanover Park 66, Morristown-Beard 51
Highland 76, Camden Tech 39
Hightstown 83, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 38
Hillside 43, New Providence 42
Hopatcong 51, Vernon 49
Howell 58, Manalapan 51
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 59, Newark Central 47
J.P. Stevens 65, Piscataway 58
Johnson 53, Jonathan Dayton 31
Koinonia Academy 45, Morris Tech 43
Lenape 61, Winslow 44
Lenape Valley 36, Kittatinny 34
Linden 51, Union 36
Malvern Phelps, Pa. 79, Hun 77
Manasquan 55, Wall 30
Manville 67, Belvidere 47
Middlesex 52, South Hunterdon 33
Middletown North 56, Neptune 30
Monroe 57, Perth Amboy 55
Moorestown Friends 48, Abington Friends, Pa. 44
North Bergen 58, Hoboken 45
North Brunswick 64, Carteret 27
North Star Academy 50, Belleville 38
Notre Dame 66, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 57
Nutley 54, Montclair Kimberley 48
Oratory Catholic 65, Rahway 32
Palmyra 66, Maple Shade 39
Pascack Hills 64, Westwood 41
Paterson Kennedy 62, Clifton 51
Payne Tech 49, Montclair 43
Pequannock 64, Madison 43
Plainfield 63, Union Catholic 55
Princeton 62, Steinert 50
Ramapo 66, Indian Hills 22
Rancocas Valley 54, Bordentown 48
Ranney 64, Keyport 58
Red Bank Catholic 79, Holmdel 49
Red Bank Regional 62, Freehold 51
Ridge 47, Montgomery 40
River Dell 57, Dwight-Morrow 26
Robbinsville 50, Nottingham 45
Rumson-Fair Haven 87, Matawan 45
Rutgers Prep 79, Immaculata 55
Salem County Vo-Tech 53, LEAP Academy 51
Scotch Plains-Fanwood 54, Cranford 47
Seneca 58, Washington Township 53
Seton Hall Prep 74, Irvington 39
Sinai Christian 60, American History 46
Southern 57, Toms River North 55
St. John Vianney 64, Colts Neck 38
St. Joseph-Metuchen 91, Old Bridge 52
St. Joseph-Montvale 51, Paramus Catholic 41
St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Colonia 52
Sussex Tech 51, North Warren 48
Teaneck 71, Old Tappan 68
Tenafly 56, Pascack Valley 41
Trenton Central 74, Allentown 55
Union City 51, Bayonne 48
Wallkill Valley 53, Kinnelon 49
Warren Hills 66, Somerville 59
Watchung Hills 51, Hunterdon Central 36
Wayne Hills 47, Passaic Valley 43
Wayne Valley 79, West Milford 48
Weequahic 62, Technology 59
West Essex 63, Newark Academy 31
Woodbridge 62, Iselin Kennedy 48
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/