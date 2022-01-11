BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barringer 63, Shabazz 52

Becton 62, North Arlington 51

Bergen Catholic 96, Passaic 35

Bound Brook 63, Bernards 40

Brick Memorial 76, Barnegat 31

Bridgeton 82, Pennsville Memorial 40

Bridgewater-Raritan 54, Hillsborough 37

Burlington Township 68, Pennsauken 46

Caldwell 33, Bloomfield 31

Camden 117, Eastern 56

Cape May Tech 46, Buena Regional 37

Cedar Grove 46, Ferris 27

Cherokee 43, Overbrook 36

Cherry Hill East 69, Bishop Eustace Prep 40

Christian Brothers 78, Middletown South 72

Cliffside Park 55, Dumont 36

Columbia 83, University 65

Delaware Valley Regional 42, Pingry 36

Demarest 65, Bergenfield 44

Don Bosco Prep 64, DePaul Catholic 46

Eagle Academy 60, West Caldwell Tech 54

East Brunswick 69, New Brunswick 37

East Orange 64, Newark Tech 35

Eastern Christian 66, Rosa Parks Arts 39

Eastside Paterson 70, Bergen Tech 31

Edison 74, Sayreville 51

Elmwood Park 66, Garfield 43

Ewing 53, Lawrence 49

Fair Lawn 63, Lakeland 44

Gill St. Bernard's 95, Franklin 57

Glen Ridge 75, Newark Collegiate 53

Governor Livingston 74, Brearley 38

Hackettstown 61, High Point 35

Hamilton West 44, Hopewell Valley Central 41

Hanover Park 66, Morristown-Beard 51

Highland 76, Camden Tech 39

Hightstown 83, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 38

Hillside 43, New Providence 42

Hopatcong 51, Vernon 49

Howell 58, Manalapan 51

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 59, Newark Central 47

J.P. Stevens 65, Piscataway 58

Johnson 53, Jonathan Dayton 31

Koinonia Academy 45, Morris Tech 43

Lenape 61, Winslow 44

Lenape Valley 36, Kittatinny 34

Linden 51, Union 36

Malvern Phelps, Pa. 79, Hun 77

Manasquan 55, Wall 30

Manville 67, Belvidere 47

Middlesex 52, South Hunterdon 33

Middletown North 56, Neptune 30

Monroe 57, Perth Amboy 55

Moorestown Friends 48, Abington Friends, Pa. 44

North Bergen 58, Hoboken 45

North Brunswick 64, Carteret 27

North Star Academy 50, Belleville 38

Notre Dame 66, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 57

Nutley 54, Montclair Kimberley 48

Oratory Catholic 65, Rahway 32

Palmyra 66, Maple Shade 39

Pascack Hills 64, Westwood 41

Paterson Kennedy 62, Clifton 51

Payne Tech 49, Montclair 43

Pequannock 64, Madison 43

Plainfield 63, Union Catholic 55

Princeton 62, Steinert 50

Ramapo 66, Indian Hills 22

Rancocas Valley 54, Bordentown 48

Ranney 64, Keyport 58

Red Bank Catholic 79, Holmdel 49

Red Bank Regional 62, Freehold 51

Ridge 47, Montgomery 40

River Dell 57, Dwight-Morrow 26

Robbinsville 50, Nottingham 45

Rumson-Fair Haven 87, Matawan 45

Rutgers Prep 79, Immaculata 55

Salem County Vo-Tech 53, LEAP Academy 51

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 54, Cranford 47

Seneca 58, Washington Township 53

Seton Hall Prep 74, Irvington 39

Sinai Christian 60, American History 46

Southern 57, Toms River North 55

St. John Vianney 64, Colts Neck 38

St. Joseph-Metuchen 91, Old Bridge 52

St. Joseph-Montvale 51, Paramus Catholic 41

St. Thomas Aquinas 64, Colonia 52

Sussex Tech 51, North Warren 48

Teaneck 71, Old Tappan 68

Tenafly 56, Pascack Valley 41

Trenton Central 74, Allentown 55

Union City 51, Bayonne 48

Wallkill Valley 53, Kinnelon 49

Warren Hills 66, Somerville 59

Watchung Hills 51, Hunterdon Central 36

Wayne Hills 47, Passaic Valley 43

Wayne Valley 79, West Milford 48

Weequahic 62, Technology 59

West Essex 63, Newark Academy 31

Woodbridge 62, Iselin Kennedy 48

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

