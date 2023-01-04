GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 57, Nickerson 31
Anderson County 39, Fredonia 21
Arkansas City 51, Rose Hill 33
Axtell 46, Onaga 40
Berean Academy 47, Wichita Classical 14
Cheney 42, Hesston 38
Cherryvale 61, Erie 28
Clearwater 47, Halstead 30
Clifton-Clyde 55, Blue Valley 28
Colby 55, Hoxie 44
Concordia 51, Republic County 39
Conway Springs 44, Belle Plaine 36
Ellsworth 46, Larned 33
Emporia 43, Topeka Hayden 34
Fairfield 52, Chase 20
Flint Hills Christian 19, Veritas Christian 18
Fort Scott 50, Iola 25
Frankfort 48, Doniphan West 43
Garden Plain 33, Dodge City 22
Girard 63, Baxter Springs 20
Hanover 62, Linn 43
Haven 54, Chaparral 41
Hodgeman County 54, Spearville 41
Independence 28, Coffeyville 20
KC Piper 42, KC Turner 17
Labette County 42, Chanute 30
Marion 37, Bennington 34
Marmaton Valley 31, Uniontown 22
Meade 44, Sublette 35
Minneapolis 53, Salina Sacred Heart 18
Mission Valley 47, Council Grove 33
Moundridge 46, Oxford 11
Ness City 43, Dighton 26
Northeast Christian Homeschool 55, Cornerstone Family 21
Olpe 30, Burlingame 24
Osborne 43, Thunder Ridge 36
Otis-Bison 42, Stafford 28
Phillipsburg 77, Beloit 27
Pratt 61, Kingman 60
Rawlins County 37, Northern Valley 32
Red Cloud, Neb. 51, Rock Hills 42
Red Cloud, S.D. 40, Rock Hills 32
Rock Creek 36, Riley County 19
Smith Center 71, Stockton 24
Smoky Valley 34, Reno County 26
St. Paul 55, Southeast 21
Stanton County 33, Southwestern Hts. 31
Tescott 33, Pike Valley 29
Valley Heights 52, Washington County 34
Victoria 37, Plainville 27
Wallace County 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 33
Washburn Rural 50, Junction City 9
Wichita Bishop Carroll 46, Kapaun Mount Carmel 33
Wichita County 40, Golden Plains 20
Wichita South 70, Wichita North 16
Wichita Southeast 52, Wichita Heights 48
Wilson 50, Natoma 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Norton vs. Cambridge, Neb., ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
