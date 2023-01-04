GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 57, Nickerson 31

Anderson County 39, Fredonia 21

Arkansas City 51, Rose Hill 33

Axtell 46, Onaga 40

Berean Academy 47, Wichita Classical 14

Cheney 42, Hesston 38

Cherryvale 61, Erie 28

Clearwater 47, Halstead 30

Clifton-Clyde 55, Blue Valley 28

Colby 55, Hoxie 44

Concordia 51, Republic County 39

Conway Springs 44, Belle Plaine 36

Ellsworth 46, Larned 33

Emporia 43, Topeka Hayden 34

Fairfield 52, Chase 20

Flint Hills Christian 19, Veritas Christian 18

Fort Scott 50, Iola 25

Frankfort 48, Doniphan West 43

Garden Plain 33, Dodge City 22

Girard 63, Baxter Springs 20

Hanover 62, Linn 43

Haven 54, Chaparral 41

Hodgeman County 54, Spearville 41

Independence 28, Coffeyville 20

KC Piper 42, KC Turner 17

Labette County 42, Chanute 30

Marion 37, Bennington 34

Marmaton Valley 31, Uniontown 22

Meade 44, Sublette 35

Minneapolis 53, Salina Sacred Heart 18

Mission Valley 47, Council Grove 33

Moundridge 46, Oxford 11

Ness City 43, Dighton 26

Northeast Christian Homeschool 55, Cornerstone Family 21

Olpe 30, Burlingame 24

Osborne 43, Thunder Ridge 36

Otis-Bison 42, Stafford 28

Phillipsburg 77, Beloit 27

Pratt 61, Kingman 60

Rawlins County 37, Northern Valley 32

Red Cloud, Neb. 51, Rock Hills 42

Red Cloud, S.D. 40, Rock Hills 32

Rock Creek 36, Riley County 19

Smith Center 71, Stockton 24

Smoky Valley 34, Reno County 26

St. Paul 55, Southeast 21

Stanton County 33, Southwestern Hts. 31

Tescott 33, Pike Valley 29

Valley Heights 52, Washington County 34

Victoria 37, Plainville 27

Wallace County 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 33

Washburn Rural 50, Junction City 9

Wichita Bishop Carroll 46, Kapaun Mount Carmel 33

Wichita County 40, Golden Plains 20

Wichita South 70, Wichita North 16

Wichita Southeast 52, Wichita Heights 48

Wilson 50, Natoma 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Norton vs. Cambridge, Neb., ppd.

