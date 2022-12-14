BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aiken 58, Hilton Head Island 44
Airport 68, Swansea 50
Andrews 52, Waccamaw 49
Arden Christ School, N.C. 72, Greenville Hurricanes 26
Baptist Hill 62, Charleston Charter 43
Blacksburg 51, Mooresboro Jefferson, N.C. 47
Blackville-Hilda 56, Ridge Spring-Monetta 45
Blythewood 74, Fairfield Central 62
Boiling Springs 61, Union County 48
Camden 43, Andrew Jackson 40
Carvers Bay 44, Green Sea Floyds 42
Central 69, North Central 65
Chapman 69, Chesnee 63
Charleston Collegiate 58, Lowcountry Wildcats 48
Chester 69, Lewisville 50
Colleton County 64, Battery Creek 39
D.W. Daniel 75, Palmetto 69
Denmark-Olar 66, North 62
Dreher 62, Dutch Fork 57
Eastside 65, Woodmont 56
Evans, Ga. 41, South Aiken 39
Fort Mill 62, Indian Land 55
Gaffney 57, South Pointe 47
Greenville 62, Carolina High and Academy 35
Greenwood 50, White Knoll 49
Hannah-Pamplico 61, Aynor 36
Hilton Head Christian Academy 58, Bulloch, Ga. 44
Irmo 59, River Bluff 39
J.L. Mann 61, High Point Academy 51
Lake City def. Lamar, forfeit
Landrum 52, Blue Ridge 37
Lee Central 74, East Clarendon 51
Lexington 60, Spring Valley 37
Loris 70, South Columbus, N.C. 46
North Myrtle Beach 60, Socastee 37
Northwestern 62, Nation Ford 47
Oakbrook Prep 76, Northside Christian 63
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 64, Lucy G. Beckham 62
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 43, Woodland 38
Powdersville 58, Easley 54
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 56, May River 47
Rock Hill 84, York Comprehensive 45
Scott's Branch 69, Crestwood 54
Spartanburg 63, Laurens 35
St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic 50, Crown Leadership 46
St. James 79, Georgetown 34
Strom Thurmond 51, Saluda 42
T.L. Hanna 72, Wren 58
Travelers Rest 69, Liberty 26
Wagener-Salley 87, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 83
Walhalla 60, Pickens 50
West Florence 85, Marion 59
Westside 84, Seneca 40
Westwood 83, Chapin 57
Wilson 73, Darlington 35
