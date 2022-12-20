BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bagdad 49, Phoenix School-Deaf 34
Benson 78, Veritas Prep 64
Gilbert Mesquite 79, Smoky Hill, Colo. 67
Kanab, Utah 78, El Capitan 49
Kayenta Monument Valley 60, Fort Defiance Window Rock 42
Kingman Academy of Learning 43, Kingman 33
Lakeside Blue Ridge 64, Whiteriver Alchesay 46
Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 72, Phoenix Pinnacle 38
Overland, Colo. 59, Mesa Westwood 54
Rock Canyon, Colo. 46, Campo Verde 43
Snowflake 52, Winslow 32
Superior 44, Kearny Ray 42
Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 43, Lourdes Catholic 26
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
