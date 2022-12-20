BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bagdad 49, Phoenix School-Deaf 34

Benson 78, Veritas Prep 64

Gilbert Mesquite 79, Smoky Hill, Colo. 67

Kanab, Utah 78, El Capitan 49

Kayenta Monument Valley 60, Fort Defiance Window Rock 42

Kingman Academy of Learning 43, Kingman 33

Lakeside Blue Ridge 64, Whiteriver Alchesay 46

Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 72, Phoenix Pinnacle 38

Overland, Colo. 59, Mesa Westwood 54

Rock Canyon, Colo. 46, Campo Verde 43

Snowflake 52, Winslow 32

Superior 44, Kearny Ray 42

Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 43, Lourdes Catholic 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

