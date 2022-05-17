Boy's Baseball
OHSAA Baseball Championships
Division I
Region 1

Aurora 9, Warren G. Harding 5

Can. Glenoak 10, Massillon Perry 2

Chagrin Falls Kenston 2, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0

Cuyahoga Falls 2, Can. McKinley 0

Macedonia Nordonia 9, Alliance 4

Madison 8, Euclid 0

Mayfield 8, Solon 0

Youngs. Boardman 7, Hudson 1

Region 3

Grafton Midview 3, Berea-Midpark 2

Medina Highland 18, Parma Hts.Valley Forge 1

N. Olmsted 7, Cle. Hts. 4

Olmsted Falls 11, Parma 1

Parma Normandy 10, Maple Hts. 2

Strongsville 23, Cle. Hay 0

Region 4

Cin. Colerain 6, Goshen 3

Cin. Princeton 6, Cin. West Clermont 2

Cin. Turpin 21, Cin. Withrow 2

Franklin 3, New Carlisle Tecumseh 1

Harrison 4, W. Chester Lakota W. 1

Loveland 8, Middletown 1

Milford 10, Cin. Western Hills 0

Piqua 4, Clayton Northmont 3

Sidney 1, Fairborn 0

Springfield 6, Beaver Creek 5

Region 7

Byesville Meadowbrook 5, Philo 4

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14, Belmont Union Local 4

Millersburg W. Holmes 4, Dresden Tri-Valley 0

New Concord John Glenn 9, McConnelsville Morgan 5

New Philadelphia 8, East Liverpool 3

St. Clairsville 3, Warsaw River View 0

Steubenville 1, Carrollton 0

Wintersville Indian Creek 4, Cambridge 2

Region 8

Division III

Division III

New Middletown Spring. 19, Youngs. Liberty 1

Youngs. Mooney 18, Campbell Memorial 0

Region 11

Marion Elgin 16, Cols. Africentric 0

Minford 11, West Union 0

Division IV
Region 13

Ashtabula St. John 7, Fairport Harbor Harding 4

Brookfield 3, Warren Lordstown 2

Cuyahoga Hts. 9, Elyria Open Door 3

Heartland Christian 20, Sebring McKinley 0

Independence 12, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 1

Kinsman Badger 19, Leetonia 12

Lowellville 7, Cortland Maplewood 5

Rittman 5, Cornerstone Christian 1

Region 14

Arlington 5, Sycamore Mohawk 4

Carey 8, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0

Convoy Crestview 10, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Fort Recovery 7, Delphos St. John's 6

Ft. Jennings 5, Ottoville 4

Holgate 10, Cory-Rawson 0

Maria Stein Marion Local 7, New Knoxville 2

McComb 7, Pandora-Gilboa 6

N. Baltimore 10, Continental 0

Spencerville 6, Ada 1

Region 15

Mowrystown Whiteoak 8, Waterford 1

