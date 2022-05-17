|Boy's Baseball
|OHSAA Baseball Championships
|Division I
|Region 1
Aurora 9, Warren G. Harding 5
Can. Glenoak 10, Massillon Perry 2
Chagrin Falls Kenston 2, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 0
Cuyahoga Falls 2, Can. McKinley 0
Macedonia Nordonia 9, Alliance 4
Madison 8, Euclid 0
Mayfield 8, Solon 0
Youngs. Boardman 7, Hudson 1
|Region 3
Grafton Midview 3, Berea-Midpark 2
Medina Highland 18, Parma Hts.Valley Forge 1
N. Olmsted 7, Cle. Hts. 4
Olmsted Falls 11, Parma 1
Parma Normandy 10, Maple Hts. 2
Strongsville 23, Cle. Hay 0
|Region 4
Cin. Colerain 6, Goshen 3
Cin. Princeton 6, Cin. West Clermont 2
Cin. Turpin 21, Cin. Withrow 2
Franklin 3, New Carlisle Tecumseh 1
Harrison 4, W. Chester Lakota W. 1
Loveland 8, Middletown 1
Milford 10, Cin. Western Hills 0
Piqua 4, Clayton Northmont 3
Sidney 1, Fairborn 0
Springfield 6, Beaver Creek 5
|Region 7
Byesville Meadowbrook 5, Philo 4
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 14, Belmont Union Local 4
Millersburg W. Holmes 4, Dresden Tri-Valley 0
New Concord John Glenn 9, McConnelsville Morgan 5
New Philadelphia 8, East Liverpool 3
St. Clairsville 3, Warsaw River View 0
Steubenville 1, Carrollton 0
Wintersville Indian Creek 4, Cambridge 2
|Region 8
Bellefontaine 6, Spring. NW 0
Cin. Indian Hill 2, Monroe 1
Cols. Bexley 3, Cols. DeSales 0
Day. Oakwood 5, Day. Carroll 2
Germantown Valley View 15, Trotwood-Madison 0
Milton-Union 31, Day. Dunbar 1
Urbana 6, St. Paris Graham 4
Waynesville 2, Bethel-Tate 0
|Division III
|Division III
New Middletown Spring. 19, Youngs. Liberty 1
Youngs. Mooney 18, Campbell Memorial 0
|Region 11
Marion Elgin 16, Cols. Africentric 0
Minford 11, West Union 0
|Division IV
|Region 13
Ashtabula St. John 7, Fairport Harbor Harding 4
Brookfield 3, Warren Lordstown 2
Cuyahoga Hts. 9, Elyria Open Door 3
Heartland Christian 20, Sebring McKinley 0
Independence 12, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 1
Kinsman Badger 19, Leetonia 12
Lowellville 7, Cortland Maplewood 5
Rittman 5, Cornerstone Christian 1
|Region 14
Arlington 5, Sycamore Mohawk 4
Carey 8, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 0
Convoy Crestview 10, Waynesfield-Goshen 0
Fort Recovery 7, Delphos St. John's 6
Ft. Jennings 5, Ottoville 4
Holgate 10, Cory-Rawson 0
Maria Stein Marion Local 7, New Knoxville 2
McComb 7, Pandora-Gilboa 6
N. Baltimore 10, Continental 0
Spencerville 6, Ada 1
|Region 15
Mowrystown Whiteoak 8, Waterford 1
