BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 75, Rockville 48

Bowie 69, Suitland 53

C. Milton Wright 75, Fallston 47

Carver Vo-Tech 61, Baltimore Douglass 53

Century 65, Owings Mills 31

Easton 62, North Caroline 47

Edgewood 60, Perry Hall 40

Elkton 58, Rising Sun 27

Gaithersburg 50, Montgomery Blair 10

Glasgow, Del. 68, Bohemia Manor 26

Hedgesville, W.Va. 55, Allegany 24

Kent County 72, Saint Michaels 32

Lake Clifton 69, Academy for College and Career Exploration 34

Magruder 73, Watkins Mill 57

Middletown 78, Catoctin 48

Northwest - Mtg 73, Blake 53

Parkside 68, James M. Bennett 55

Patterson Mill 63, Bel Air 37

Queen Annes County 68, Cambridge/SD 57

Quince Orchard 81, Richard Montgomery 58

Seneca Valley 70, Wootton 63

Smithsburg 50, Brunswick 44

Springbrook 73, John F. Kennedy 60

Tri-State Christian 61, North East 46

Urbana 56, South Hagerstown 46

Walkersville 64, Liberty 57

Walter Johnson 69, Northwood 48

Winston Churchill 107, Sherwood 44

Wise 81, Parkdale 40

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

