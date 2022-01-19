GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 50, Winlock 26
Auburn 50, Auburn Mountainview 43
Auburn Riverside 56, Todd Beamer 45
Bellarmine Prep 69, Curtis 16
Blaine 44, Mount Baker 31
Bridgeport 56, Wilson Creek 34
Burlington-Edison 52, Squalicum 38
Bush 58, University Prep 36
Cascade Christian Academy 68, Wenatchee 11
Central Valley 64, Ridgeline 38
Chelan 37, Omak 33
College Place 51, Royal 41
Columbia (Burbank) 46, DeSales 44
Columbia River 38, Fort Vancouver 11
Connell 51, Wahluke 18
Crosspoint Academy 59, Auburn Adventist Academy 36
Eatonville 40, Hoquiam 30
Edmonds-Woodway 31, Cedarcrest 28
Eisenhower 49, Sunnyside 44
Ellensburg 66, Grandview 14
Emerald Ridge 71, Graham-Kapowsin 19
Enumclaw 63, Foss 15
Everett 64, Kamiak 60
Evergreen Lutheran 35, Northwest Yeshiva 16
Franklin Pierce 62, Fife 29
Friday Harbor 49, Mount Vernon Christian 14
Hanford 79, Chiawana 74, OT
Heritage 55, Battle Ground 46
Hudson's Bay 54, Hockinson 37
Kamiakin 86, Kennewick 55
Kentridge 61, Decatur 59
Kentwood 76, Kent Meridian 29
Kettle Falls 44, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 16
King's 58, Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 47
Klahowya 47, Bellevue Christian 29
La Conner 52, Meridian 33
La Salle 50, Sunnyside Christian 43
Lake Roosevelt 60, Tonasket 45
Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44, Medical Lake 21
Mabton 72, Kittitas 40
Mark Morris 41, Ridgefield 36
Marysville-Pilchuck 44, Cascade (Everett) 34
Moses Lake 56, Davis 45
Moses Lake Christian Academy 55, Entiat 30
Mt. Spokane 41, Cheney 33
Muckleshoot Tribal School 53, Quilcene 13
Neah Bay 86, Clallam Bay 4
North Kitsap 48, Bainbridge 35
Onalaska 50, Napavine 37
Othello 58, Ephrata 27
Pasco 71, Walla Walla 36
Pullman 50, Rogers (Spokane) 43
Republic 43, Selkirk 27
Richland 53, Southridge 50
River View def. Warden, forfeit
Rochester 61, Centralia 31
Skyview 70, Mountain View 30
Steilacoom 45, Washington 28
Sumner 71, Bethel 19
Taholah 65, Mary Knight 13
Tahoma 74, Mt. Rainier 37
Union 49, Kelso 39
Valley Christian 46, Harrington 11
W. F. West 66, Aberdeen 28
Wahkiakum 63, Kalama 16
Walla Walla Academy 38, Dayton 14
Wapato 60, Toppenish 48
Washougal 69, R.A. Long 58
West Valley (Spokane) 58, Clarkston 49
White River 62, Clover Park 31
Zillah 61, Naches Valley 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Black Hills vs. Shelton, ccd.
Brewster vs. Liberty Bell, ccd.
Camas vs. Clackamas, Ore., ppd.
Cascade (Leavenworth) vs. Cashmere, ccd.
Chief Kitsap Academy vs. Crescent, ppd.
Concrete vs. Orcas Island, ccd.
Darrington vs. Coupeville, ccd.
Davenport vs. Chewelah, ppd. to Jan 29th.
East Valley (Spokane) vs. Shadle Park, ccd.
Easton vs. Cascade Christian Academy, ccd.
Goldendale vs. The Dalles, Ore., ccd.
Hood River, Ore. vs. Trout Lake, ccd.
Kiona-Benton vs. Tri-Cities Prep, ccd.
Lyle vs. Stevenson, ccd.
Morton/White Pass vs. Toutle Lake, ccd.
Seattle Christian vs. Annie Wright, ppd.
South Whidbey vs. Bear Creek School, ccd.
Touchet vs. McLoughlin, Ore., ccd.
Waterville-Mansfield vs. Pateros, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/