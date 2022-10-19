PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-16, 25-11, 25-19

Archbishop Bergan def. Weeping Water, 25-9, 25-11, 25-7

Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-11, 25-21, 25-6

Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12

Blair def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18

Centura def. Ravenna, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18

Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 15-25, 16-14

Diller-Odell def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13

Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-5, 25-12

Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-8, 25-12, 25-4

Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-9

Fort Calhoun def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17

Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16

Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12

Gordon/Rushville def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18

Gothenburg def. Amherst, 25-10, 25-19, 25-17

Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-10, 25-19, 25-11

Grand Island Northwest def. York, 25-23, 26-28, 29-27, 25-16

Hastings St. Cecilia def. Columbus Scotus, 21-25, 26-24, 25-12, 25-21

Hay Springs def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16

Hershey def. Chase County, 25-20, 25-16, 27-29, 20-25, 15-9

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13

Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16

Loomis def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18

Malcolm def. Ralston, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17

Mead def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11

Minden def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-9, 25-12

North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 25-16, 25-9, 25-20

Ogallala def. North Platte, 9-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19

Omaha Nation def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-7, 25-10, 25-12

Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-15, 24-26, 25-27, 25-16, 15-8

Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20, 25-14

Schuyler def. Madison, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21

Sidney def. Gering, 25-21, 25-11, 25-16

South Loup def. Ainsworth, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18

Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-14, 25-19

Yutan def. Palmyra, 25-22, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22

Aurora Triangular=

Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-10, 25-11

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-11, 25-14

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-5

Beatrice Triangular=

Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 28-26, 18-25, 25-18

Lincoln Lutheran def. Norris, 28-26, 18-25, 25-18

Norris def. Beatrice, 25-22, 25-15

Bishop Neumann Triangular=

Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16

Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-17, 25-19

Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-16

Broken Bow Triangular=

Broken Bow def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22

Broken Bow def. Valentine, 35-33, 25-15

Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine, 26-28, 25-20, 25-22

Burwell Triangular=

Anselmo-Merna def. Burwell, 25-21, 25-22

Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 31-29, 25-18

Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22

Crawford Triangular=

Cody-Kilgore def. Crawford, 25-27, 25-13, 25-18

Creek Valley Triangular=

Creek Valley def. Potter-Dix, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22

Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-22, 25-11

Crossroads Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

East Butler def. Hampton, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Shelby/Rising City def. Dorchester, 29-31, 25-16, 27-25

Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=

Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22

Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23

Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15

Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20

Hi-Line Triangular=

Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-23, 25-19

Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-21

Brady def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-22

Johnson-Brock Triangular=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23

Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 21-25, 27-25, 25-15

Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22

Third Place=

Plainview def. Wynot, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21

Lewiston Triangular=

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-8

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 25-10

Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23

Leyton Triangular=

Garden County def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-16

Leyton def. Garden County, 25-22, 25-12

South Platte def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-20

Metro Conference Tournament=

Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-13, 27-25

Mid-State Conference Tournament=

Consolation Semifinal=

Guardian Angels def. Boone Central, 21-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21

Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O'Neill, 28-30, 25-19, 25-20, 15-25, 15-11

Semifinal=

Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13

Pierce def. Battle Creek, 3-2

Niobrara Valley Conference=

Semifinal=

St. Mary's def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21

Stuart def. West Holt, 25-18, 25-15

SEM Triangular=

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-8

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-19

Twin Loup def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-19, 25-21

Silver Lake Tournament=

Axtell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-16

Silver Lake def. Friend, 25-20, 25-9

Championship=

Axtell def. Silver Lake, 25-9, 25-13

Consolation=

Deshler def. Friend, 25-10, 25-16

Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=

Championship=

Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19

Cons. Triangular=

Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-16

Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 10-25, 25-19

Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 20-25, 27-25

Consolation Semifinal=

David City def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-19

Superior def. Milford, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18

Fifth Place=

David City def. Superior, 23-25, 25-10, 25-23

Semifinal=

Centennial def. Sutton, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23

Fairbury def. Thayer Central, 25-18, 25-20

Seventh Place=

Heartland def. Milford, 25-23, 25-22

Third Place=

Thayer Central def. Sutton, 25-16, 13-25, 25-18

Sterling Triangular=

Southern def. Tri County, 25-16, 25-14

Tri County def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-13

Sutherland Triangular=

North Platte St. Patrick's def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-13

Sutherland def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-10

Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-10, 14-25, 25-18

