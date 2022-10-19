PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Lexington, 25-16, 25-11, 25-19
Archbishop Bergan def. Weeping Water, 25-9, 25-11, 25-7
Arthur County def. Sandhills Valley, 25-11, 25-21, 25-6
Bennington def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-10, 25-10, 25-12
Blair def. Nebraska City, 25-21, 25-16, 25-18
Centura def. Ravenna, 22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18
Clarkson/Leigh def. Oakland-Craig, 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 15-25, 16-14
Diller-Odell def. Johnson County Central, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13
Douglas County West def. Louisville, 25-14, 25-5, 25-12
Elkhorn North def. Lincoln Northwest, 25-8, 25-12, 25-4
Elkhorn def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-9
Fort Calhoun def. Conestoga, 25-23, 25-19, 25-17
Freeman def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16
Fullerton def. Heartland Lutheran, 25-14, 26-24, 25-12
Gordon/Rushville def. Morrill, 25-15, 25-20, 25-18
Gothenburg def. Amherst, 25-10, 25-19, 25-17
Grand Island Central Catholic def. Lincoln Christian, 25-10, 25-19, 25-11
Grand Island Northwest def. York, 25-23, 26-28, 29-27, 25-16
Hastings St. Cecilia def. Columbus Scotus, 21-25, 26-24, 25-12, 25-21
Hay Springs def. Bridgeport, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
Hershey def. Chase County, 25-20, 25-16, 27-29, 20-25, 15-9
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Central City, 25-21, 25-13, 25-13
Kearney Catholic def. Overton, 25-20, 27-25, 25-16
Loomis def. Blue Hill, 25-13, 25-18, 25-18
Malcolm def. Ralston, 25-20, 25-12, 25-17
Mead def. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 25-18, 25-16, 25-11
Minden def. Hastings, 25-13, 25-9, 25-12
North Bend Central def. Howells/Dodge, 25-16, 25-9, 25-20
Ogallala def. North Platte, 9-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-19
Omaha Nation def. Marty Indian, S.D., 25-7, 25-10, 25-12
Pender def. Bancroft-Rosalie, 25-15, 24-26, 25-27, 25-16, 15-8
Perkins County def. Kimball, 25-20, 14-25, 25-20, 25-14
Schuyler def. Madison, 25-23, 25-23, 25-21
Sidney def. Gering, 25-21, 25-11, 25-16
South Loup def. Ainsworth, 14-25, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18
Syracuse def. Arlington, 25-8, 25-14, 25-19
Yutan def. Palmyra, 25-22, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22
Aurora Triangular=
Aurora def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-10, 25-11
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Aurora, 25-11, 25-14
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-11, 25-5
Beatrice Triangular=
Lincoln Lutheran def. Beatrice, 28-26, 18-25, 25-18
Lincoln Lutheran def. Norris, 28-26, 18-25, 25-18
Norris def. Beatrice, 25-22, 25-15
Bishop Neumann Triangular=
Bishop Neumann def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-21, 15-25, 25-16
Bishop Neumann def. Omaha Concordia, 25-17, 25-19
Columbus Lakeview def. Omaha Concordia, 25-23, 25-16
Broken Bow Triangular=
Broken Bow def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-18, 25-22
Broken Bow def. Valentine, 35-33, 25-15
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Valentine, 26-28, 25-20, 25-22
Burwell Triangular=
Anselmo-Merna def. Burwell, 25-21, 25-22
Anselmo-Merna def. Sandhills/Thedford, 31-29, 25-18
Burwell def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22
Crawford Triangular=
Cody-Kilgore def. Crawford, 25-27, 25-13, 25-18
Creek Valley Triangular=
Creek Valley def. Potter-Dix, 22-25, 25-18, 25-22
Potter-Dix def. Hyannis, 25-22, 25-11
Crossroads Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
East Butler def. Hampton, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22
Shelby/Rising City def. Dorchester, 29-31, 25-16, 27-25
Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament=
Fremont def. Grand Island, 25-23, 24-26, 25-17, 25-22
Lincoln East def. Lincoln North Star, 25-19, 25-21, 25-23
Lincoln Pius X def. Columbus, 25-14, 25-19, 21-25, 25-15
Lincoln Southwest def. Norfolk, 25-11, 25-22, 25-20
Hi-Line Triangular=
Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 25-23, 25-19
Ansley-Litchfield def. Hi-Line, 25-10, 25-21
Brady def. Hi-Line, 25-20, 25-22
Johnson-Brock Triangular=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 17-25, 25-17, 25-15
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 26-24, 21-25, 25-23
Johnson-Brock def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 21-25, 27-25, 25-15
Lewis & Clark Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Ponca def. Wakefield, 25-21, 25-19, 22-25, 25-22
Third Place=
Plainview def. Wynot, 21-25, 26-24, 25-21
Lewiston Triangular=
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Lewiston, 25-17, 25-8
Nebraska City Lourdes def. Pawnee City, 25-15, 25-10
Pawnee City def. Lewiston, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23
Leyton Triangular=
Garden County def. South Platte, 25-19, 25-16
Leyton def. Garden County, 25-22, 25-12
South Platte def. Leyton, 25-22, 25-20
Metro Conference Tournament=
Gretna def. Omaha Marian, 25-20, 25-13, 27-25
Mid-State Conference Tournament=
Consolation Semifinal=
Guardian Angels def. Boone Central, 21-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. O'Neill, 28-30, 25-19, 25-20, 15-25, 15-11
Semifinal=
Norfolk Catholic def. Crofton, 25-21, 25-17, 25-13
Pierce def. Battle Creek, 3-2
Niobrara Valley Conference=
Semifinal=
St. Mary's def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-20, 25-21, 25-21
Stuart def. West Holt, 25-18, 25-15
SEM Triangular=
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-18, 25-8
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller def. Twin Loup, 25-18, 25-19
Twin Loup def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-19, 25-21
Silver Lake Tournament=
Axtell def. Deshler, 25-11, 25-16
Silver Lake def. Friend, 25-20, 25-9
Championship=
Axtell def. Silver Lake, 25-9, 25-13
Consolation=
Deshler def. Friend, 25-10, 25-16
Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament=
Championship=
Fairbury def. Centennial, 25-21, 24-26, 25-14, 25-19
Cons. Triangular=
Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 25-16, 25-16
Sandy Creek def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-21, 10-25, 25-19
Wilber-Clatonia def. Fillmore Central, 25-21, 20-25, 27-25
Consolation Semifinal=
David City def. Heartland, 25-17, 25-19
Superior def. Milford, 20-25, 25-19, 25-18
Fifth Place=
David City def. Superior, 23-25, 25-10, 25-23
Semifinal=
Centennial def. Sutton, 24-26, 25-23, 25-19, 25-23
Fairbury def. Thayer Central, 25-18, 25-20
Seventh Place=
Heartland def. Milford, 25-23, 25-22
Third Place=
Thayer Central def. Sutton, 25-16, 13-25, 25-18
Sterling Triangular=
Southern def. Tri County, 25-16, 25-14
Tri County def. Sterling, 25-22, 25-13
Sutherland Triangular=
North Platte St. Patrick's def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 25-13
Sutherland def. Elm Creek, 25-20, 25-10
Sutherland def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-10, 14-25, 25-18
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
