BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 77, Montesano 29

Annie Wright 104, Seattle Christian 80

Arlington 80, Ferndale 72

Auburn 70, Federal Way 56

Brewster 68, Manson 55

Bridgeport 69, Pateros 28

Central Valley 79, Mead 73, OT

Chelan 70, Cashmere 30

Clarkston 70, Colfax 63

Columbia (Burbank) 73, College Place 46

Columbia (Hunters) 75, Northport 67

Colville 70, Kettle Falls 45

Connell 56, Tri-Cities Prep 39

Curtis 85, Bethel 37

Davis 81, Pasco 46

Decatur 55, Kentlake 46

East Valley (Yakima) 68, Eisenhower 36

Ellensburg 79, La Salle 7

Enumclaw 63, Foss 60

Everett 99, Lake Stevens 98

Ferris 78, Ridgeline 38

Franklin Pierce 89, Fife 50

Freeman 63, St. George's 39

Gonzaga Prep 68, North Central 60

Grandview 63, Wapato 43

Granger 43, Kiona-Benton 31

Kentridge 83, Kent Meridian 60

Kentwood 72, Kennedy 66

King's 53, Burlington-Edison 50

Kittitas 50, River View 48

La Conner 67, Concrete 16

Lake Roosevelt 63, Omak 60

Lakeside (Seattle) 79, Chief Sealth 68

Lakewood 70, Anacortes 37

Liberty (Spangle) 89, Davenport 86

Liberty Bell 57, Oroville 37

Liberty Christian 52, Wilbur-Creston 34

Lincoln 51, Ballard 50

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 77, Medical Lake 73

Lynden Christian 90, Sedro-Woolley 38

Mariner 72, Edmonds-Woodway 58

Mark Morris 83, Hudson's Bay 25

Moses Lake 66, Ephrata 55

Mount Vernon Christian 67, Orcas Island 42

Mt. Rainier 61, Auburn Riverside 17

Mt. Spokane 64, Lewis and Clark 39

Naches Valley 52, Highland 25

Naselle 47, Washington School For The Deaf 45

Nathan Hale 56, Cleveland 51

Nooksack Valley 64, Lummi 53

North Kitsap 96, Olympic 21

Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Rogers (Spokane) 60

Northwest School 62, Bear Creek School 51

O Dea 83, Franklin 42

Oakesdale 38, Dayton/Waitsburg 29

Okanogan 85, Tonasket 62

Priest River, Idaho 57, Riverside 56

Puget Sound Adventist 69, Shoreline Christian 23

Puyallup 66, Lakes 56

Quilcene 58, Crescent 56

R.A. Long 78, Hockinson 40

Rainier Beach 90, Ingraham 50

Richland 62, West Valley (Yakima) 48

Ridgefield 69, Fort Vancouver 37

Riverside Christian 68, Moses Lake Christian Academy 65

Seattle Prep 74, Garfield 65

Seton Catholic 66, Centralia 62

South Whidbey 53, Granite Falls 48

Springdale 49, Inchelium 44

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 65, Touchet 34

Steilacoom 80, Washington 46

Tahoma 85, Auburn Mountainview 51

Tekoa/Rosalia 60, Valley Christian 51

Toledo 82, Winlock 57

Toutle Lake 77, Onalaska 37

University 90, Cheney 67

Vashon Island 60, Cascade Christian 34

Wahluke 87, Goldendale 76

Wenatchee 59, Hanford 42

West Seattle 50, Blanchet 31

West Valley (Spokane) 65, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 56

Willapa Valley 62, Columbia Adventist Academy 45

Woodland 57, Columbia River 41

Zillah 81, Selah 76

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bremerton vs. Port Angeles, ppd.

N. Idaho Christian, Idaho vs. Pullman Christian, ppd.

Taholah vs. Hoquiam, ccd.

Three Rivers Christian School vs. Pe Ell, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

Trending Video

Recommended for you