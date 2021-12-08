BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 77, Montesano 29
Annie Wright 104, Seattle Christian 80
Arlington 80, Ferndale 72
Auburn 70, Federal Way 56
Brewster 68, Manson 55
Bridgeport 69, Pateros 28
Central Valley 79, Mead 73, OT
Chelan 70, Cashmere 30
Clarkston 70, Colfax 63
Columbia (Burbank) 73, College Place 46
Columbia (Hunters) 75, Northport 67
Colville 70, Kettle Falls 45
Connell 56, Tri-Cities Prep 39
Curtis 85, Bethel 37
Davis 81, Pasco 46
Decatur 55, Kentlake 46
East Valley (Yakima) 68, Eisenhower 36
Ellensburg 79, La Salle 7
Enumclaw 63, Foss 60
Everett 99, Lake Stevens 98
Ferris 78, Ridgeline 38
Franklin Pierce 89, Fife 50
Freeman 63, St. George's 39
Gonzaga Prep 68, North Central 60
Grandview 63, Wapato 43
Granger 43, Kiona-Benton 31
Kentridge 83, Kent Meridian 60
Kentwood 72, Kennedy 66
King's 53, Burlington-Edison 50
Kittitas 50, River View 48
La Conner 67, Concrete 16
Lake Roosevelt 63, Omak 60
Lakeside (Seattle) 79, Chief Sealth 68
Lakewood 70, Anacortes 37
Liberty (Spangle) 89, Davenport 86
Liberty Bell 57, Oroville 37
Liberty Christian 52, Wilbur-Creston 34
Lincoln 51, Ballard 50
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 77, Medical Lake 73
Lynden Christian 90, Sedro-Woolley 38
Mariner 72, Edmonds-Woodway 58
Mark Morris 83, Hudson's Bay 25
Moses Lake 66, Ephrata 55
Mount Vernon Christian 67, Orcas Island 42
Mt. Rainier 61, Auburn Riverside 17
Mt. Spokane 64, Lewis and Clark 39
Naches Valley 52, Highland 25
Naselle 47, Washington School For The Deaf 45
Nathan Hale 56, Cleveland 51
Nooksack Valley 64, Lummi 53
North Kitsap 96, Olympic 21
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 63, Rogers (Spokane) 60
Northwest School 62, Bear Creek School 51
O Dea 83, Franklin 42
Oakesdale 38, Dayton/Waitsburg 29
Okanogan 85, Tonasket 62
Priest River, Idaho 57, Riverside 56
Puget Sound Adventist 69, Shoreline Christian 23
Puyallup 66, Lakes 56
Quilcene 58, Crescent 56
R.A. Long 78, Hockinson 40
Rainier Beach 90, Ingraham 50
Richland 62, West Valley (Yakima) 48
Ridgefield 69, Fort Vancouver 37
Riverside Christian 68, Moses Lake Christian Academy 65
Seattle Prep 74, Garfield 65
Seton Catholic 66, Centralia 62
South Whidbey 53, Granite Falls 48
Springdale 49, Inchelium 44
St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 65, Touchet 34
Steilacoom 80, Washington 46
Tahoma 85, Auburn Mountainview 51
Tekoa/Rosalia 60, Valley Christian 51
Toledo 82, Winlock 57
Toutle Lake 77, Onalaska 37
University 90, Cheney 67
Vashon Island 60, Cascade Christian 34
Wahluke 87, Goldendale 76
Wenatchee 59, Hanford 42
West Seattle 50, Blanchet 31
West Valley (Spokane) 65, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 56
Willapa Valley 62, Columbia Adventist Academy 45
Woodland 57, Columbia River 41
Zillah 81, Selah 76
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bremerton vs. Port Angeles, ppd.
N. Idaho Christian, Idaho vs. Pullman Christian, ppd.
Taholah vs. Hoquiam, ccd.
Three Rivers Christian School vs. Pe Ell, ccd.
