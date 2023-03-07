GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSSAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Class 2A=

Amber-Pocasset 54, Hartshorne 32

Dale 46, Hooker 21

Howe 64, Warner 43

Pawhuska 55, Preston 30

