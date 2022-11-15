BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 56, Pike Liberal Arts 15

American Christian Academy 61, Greene County 45

Appalachian 62, Southeastern 48

Ardmore 48, Athens 33

Auburn 57, Hardaway, Ga. 41

Austin 49, Hewitt-Trussville 42

Autaugaville 67, Prattville Christian Academy 54

Barbour County 48, Houston County 29

Belgreen 57, Waterloo 27

Berry 57, Brilliant 34

Blount 66, Vigor 50

Briarwood Christian 37, Homewood 32

Brooklane Baptist Academy 78, Marshall Christian 32

Buckhorn 56, Bob Jones 39

Central-Florence 59, Shoals Christian 52

Central-Tuscaloosa 68, Greensboro 43

Columbia 63, Decatur 56

Corner 52, Carbon Hill 49

Cottonwood 50, G.W. Long 36

Cullman 70, Carver-Birmingham 35

East Lawrence 58, Lawrence County 47

East Limestone 61, Priceville 55

Evangel Christian 42, Restoration Academy 28

Fayetteville 68, Verbena 21

Francis Marion 51, Dallas County 41

Gaston 80, Gaylesville 35

Geneva 48, Dothan 20

Glencoe 70, Section 40

Guntersville 55, Albertville 33

Hartselle 77, Mortimer Jordan 24

Holly Pond 77, Fyffe 71

Hoover 71, Huffman 63

Houston Academy 72, Emmanuel Christian 20

Huntsville 56, Hazel Green 22

Jackson 57, Monroe County 48

Jackson Olin 63, Altamont 47

James Clemens 49, Grissom 47

Jemison 85, Indian Springs 82

Lafayette Christian, Ga. 72, Springwood School 58

Lamar County 66, Fayette County 63

Lee-Huntsville 50, New Hope 43

Loachapoka 65, Beulah 39

Macon-East 51, Edgewood Academy 45

Mary Montgomery 46, LeFlore 37

McAdory 53, Helena 43

Meek 74, Cullman Christian 34

Minor 57, Cornerstone School 38

Montevallo 51, Holy Family Catholic 36

Mountain Brook 63, Thompson 40

New Life Christian 69, Clay Christian 24

New Site, Miss. 71, Red Bay 61

North Jackson 58, Ider 33

Oak Grove 53, Jefferson Christian Academy 49

Oakwood Adventist Academy 52, St. John Paul II Catholic 36

Orange Beach 58, Alma Bryant 53

Oxford 50, White Plains 39

Park Crossing 62, Carver-Montgomery 61

Pelham 56, Bessemer City 28

Phillips-Bear Creek 51, Cherokee 46

Pike Road 69, Marbury 52

Plainview 54, Westminster Christian Academy 44

R.C. Hatch 58, Southside-Selma 44

Robertsdale 57, Elberta 41

Sand Rock 59, Gadsden 56

Sidney Lanier 71, Prattville 70

Spain Park 69, Jacksonville 55

Springville 50, Oneonta 30

Stanhope Elmore 63, Chilton County 56

Tanner 65, Clements 54

Victory Chr. 42, Saint Bernard Prep 41

Vinemont 52, Falkville 46

W.S. Neal 54, McKenzie 37

Washington County 52, A.L. Johnson 50

Weaver 42, Munford 39

West Blocton 68, Shelby County 62

West Point 59, Dora 58

Westbrook Christian 58, Faith Christian 43

Wetumpka 71, Elmore County 41

Woodville 43, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 42

Zion Chapel 74, Dale County 64

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Calhoun vs. Catholic-Montgomery, ccd.

Cold Springs vs. Hanceville, ccd.

Crossville vs. Geraldine, ccd.

Ellwood Christian Academy vs. McIntosh, ccd.

Susan Moore vs. Fairview, ccd.

