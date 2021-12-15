BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abbeville 39, Pike County 38

Albertville 64, Fort Payne 41

Aliceville 50, Greensboro 38

Anniston 71, Munford 48

Asbury 58, Brindlee Mountain 48

Autaugaville 66, Calhoun 39

B.B. Comer 62, Fayetteville 43

B.C. Rain 68, Jackson 57

Baker 75, Fairhope 55

Blount 66, Williamson 55

Boaz 55, Guntersville 44

Brantley 56, Goshen 20

Calera 57, Montevallo 41

Carbon Hill 53, Curry 38

Center Point 51, Corner 28

Central - Clay County 45, Saks 42

Cherokee County 90, Ashville 57

Cleveland 70, Southeastern 56

Cottonwood 71, G.W. Long 55

Cullman 65, Carver-Birmingham 42

Dadeville 34, Notasulga 29

Dale County 46, Ariton 43

Danville 45, Tharptown 36

East Lawrence 70, Hatton 53

East Limestone 67, Ardmore 50

Elkmont 50, Clements 49

Elmore County 67, Jemison 56

Enterprise 59, Andalusia 23

Etowah 63, Clay-Chalkville 55

Evangel Christian School 66, Heritage Christian 54

Excel 65, J.U. Blacksher 37

Florence 71, Mars Hill Bible 41

Foley 56, Gulf Shores 54

Fruitdale 56, Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 53

Geneva 61, Kinston 50

Glencoe 59, Hokes Bluff 43

Grissom 63, Buckhorn 42

Haleyville 69, Deshler 66

Hanceville 60, Oneonta 59

Hazel Green 65, Madison Academy 52

Highland Home 49, Georgiana 45

Hillcrest-Evergreen 67, J.F. Shields 35

Holt 65, Northside 47

Hoover 57, Hewitt-Trussville 53

Hueytown 62, Northridge 41

Huntsville 66, Hartselle 55

Ider 50, Susan Moore 37

J.B. Pennington 38, Locust Fork 36

Jacksonville Christian 77, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 63

Jasper 60, Cordova 42

LaFayette 65, Wadley 58

LeFlore 44, Mary Montgomery 39

Lee-Huntsville 61, Bob Jones 38

Leroy 56, Sweet Water 15

Lincoln 65, Moody 62

Mae Jemison 50, New Hope 36

Maplesville 62, Ellwood Christian Academy 40

Marbury 55, Chilton County 51

Marion County 60, Lynn 29

Meek 67, Winston County 59

Murphy 80, Citronelle 44

Muscle Shoals 62, Athens 54

North Jackson 63, Madison County 61

Oak Grove 62, Sumiton Christian 44

Oak Mountain 75, Chelsea 56

Oakwood Adventist Academy 53, Hubbard 46

Ocean Springs, Miss. 70, Saraland 58

Pelham def. John Carroll Catholic, forfeit

Phil Campbell 56, Vinemont 49

Pike Liberal Arts 87, Ezekiel Academy 36

Pike Road 56, Greenville 51

Pinson Valley 70, Plainview 59

Priceville 55, West Point 41

Ragland 74, Donoho 61

Red Level 65, Straughn 62

Reeltown 57, B. T. Washington Magnet 46

Robertsdale 59, Alma Bryant 32

Rogers 69, Summertown, Tenn. 61

Russell County 64, Opelika 55

Saint Luke's Episcopal 65, St. Martin, Miss. 62

Scottsboro 67, Fyffe 59

Section 53, Sylvania 48

Sheffield 72, Colbert County 61

Skyline 65, Gaylesville 32

Slocomb 49, New Brockton 48

Southside-Gadsden 78, Sardis 55

Southside-Selma 58, R.C. Hatch 56

Sparkman 56, Austin 52

Springville 60, Hayden 28

Talladega 65, Handley 64

Talladega County Central 47, Alabama School for the Deaf 32

Tuscaloosa Christian School 38, Chilton Christian Academy 37

West Morgan 59, Brooks 45

Westbrook Christian 74, Gaston 45

Woodville 54, Whitesburg Christian 53

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..

