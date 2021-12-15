BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abbeville 39, Pike County 38
Albertville 64, Fort Payne 41
Aliceville 50, Greensboro 38
Anniston 71, Munford 48
Asbury 58, Brindlee Mountain 48
Autaugaville 66, Calhoun 39
B.B. Comer 62, Fayetteville 43
B.C. Rain 68, Jackson 57
Baker 75, Fairhope 55
Blount 66, Williamson 55
Boaz 55, Guntersville 44
Brantley 56, Goshen 20
Calera 57, Montevallo 41
Carbon Hill 53, Curry 38
Center Point 51, Corner 28
Central - Clay County 45, Saks 42
Cherokee County 90, Ashville 57
Cleveland 70, Southeastern 56
Cottonwood 71, G.W. Long 55
Cullman 65, Carver-Birmingham 42
Dadeville 34, Notasulga 29
Dale County 46, Ariton 43
Danville 45, Tharptown 36
East Lawrence 70, Hatton 53
East Limestone 67, Ardmore 50
Elkmont 50, Clements 49
Elmore County 67, Jemison 56
Enterprise 59, Andalusia 23
Etowah 63, Clay-Chalkville 55
Evangel Christian School 66, Heritage Christian 54
Excel 65, J.U. Blacksher 37
Florence 71, Mars Hill Bible 41
Foley 56, Gulf Shores 54
Fruitdale 56, Alabama Sch. of Math & Science 53
Geneva 61, Kinston 50
Glencoe 59, Hokes Bluff 43
Grissom 63, Buckhorn 42
Haleyville 69, Deshler 66
Hanceville 60, Oneonta 59
Hazel Green 65, Madison Academy 52
Highland Home 49, Georgiana 45
Hillcrest-Evergreen 67, J.F. Shields 35
Holt 65, Northside 47
Hoover 57, Hewitt-Trussville 53
Hueytown 62, Northridge 41
Huntsville 66, Hartselle 55
Ider 50, Susan Moore 37
J.B. Pennington 38, Locust Fork 36
Jacksonville Christian 77, Alabama School of Cyber Tech & Engineering 63
Jasper 60, Cordova 42
LaFayette 65, Wadley 58
LeFlore 44, Mary Montgomery 39
Lee-Huntsville 61, Bob Jones 38
Leroy 56, Sweet Water 15
Lincoln 65, Moody 62
Mae Jemison 50, New Hope 36
Maplesville 62, Ellwood Christian Academy 40
Marbury 55, Chilton County 51
Marion County 60, Lynn 29
Meek 67, Winston County 59
Murphy 80, Citronelle 44
Muscle Shoals 62, Athens 54
North Jackson 63, Madison County 61
Oak Grove 62, Sumiton Christian 44
Oak Mountain 75, Chelsea 56
Oakwood Adventist Academy 53, Hubbard 46
Ocean Springs, Miss. 70, Saraland 58
Pelham def. John Carroll Catholic, forfeit
Phil Campbell 56, Vinemont 49
Pike Liberal Arts 87, Ezekiel Academy 36
Pike Road 56, Greenville 51
Pinson Valley 70, Plainview 59
Priceville 55, West Point 41
Ragland 74, Donoho 61
Red Level 65, Straughn 62
Reeltown 57, B. T. Washington Magnet 46
Robertsdale 59, Alma Bryant 32
Rogers 69, Summertown, Tenn. 61
Russell County 64, Opelika 55
Saint Luke's Episcopal 65, St. Martin, Miss. 62
Scottsboro 67, Fyffe 59
Section 53, Sylvania 48
Sheffield 72, Colbert County 61
Skyline 65, Gaylesville 32
Slocomb 49, New Brockton 48
Southside-Gadsden 78, Sardis 55
Southside-Selma 58, R.C. Hatch 56
Sparkman 56, Austin 52
Springville 60, Hayden 28
Talladega 65, Handley 64
Talladega County Central 47, Alabama School for the Deaf 32
Tuscaloosa Christian School 38, Chilton Christian Academy 37
West Morgan 59, Brooks 45
Westbrook Christian 74, Gaston 45
Woodville 54, Whitesburg Christian 53
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/